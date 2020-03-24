the-best-shows-on-hulu-right-now,-ranked

Last Updated: March 24th

As many different services vie for your attention, Hulu has really upped the ante in terms of its streaming catalog. While Netflix may have the upper-hand when it comes to original series, Hulu still boasts an impressive lineup of TV shows that you can’t find anywhere else, including some of their more recent in-house productions. So here are the 35 best shows on Hulu right now, ranked.

1. Fargo

FX

3 seasons, 30 episodes | IMDb: 8.9/10

The announcement that the relatively unknown producer Noah Hawley would be turning the classic film Fargo into an anthology series, it was met with a healthy dose of skepticism. However, by the end of the first episode, fans were hooked. Instead of a rote retelling of the classic crime tale, viewers were treated to a top-notch cast, shocking violence, incredible character names, and stunning visuals. While honoring the legacy of the original film in the details, Fargo managed to become a unique and essential addition to the current television landscape.

2. Atlanta

FX

2 seasons, 21 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

It’s not enough to praise Atlanta for being the most inventive show on TV — though plenty of critics have. To understand the genius of Donald Glover’s sometimes-comedy series, you simply have to watch it. The show follows Glover’s Earn, a young black man living in the titular city who’s down on his luck. He’s basically homeless when we meet him in the first episode, selling credit cards, making no money and trying to manage the rap career of his cousin, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). Over the course of the first and second season, Earn wrestles with issues of race, classism, and his own sense of self-worth. It’s a show that will probably feel familiar to some and strangely alien to others, but it should be required viewing for everyone.

3. Parks and Recreation

NBC

7 seasons, 123 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

There simply isn’t a better show to binge watch when you need a pick me up than Parks and Recreation. Hilarious, smart, and relentlessly sunny, Parks and Recreation is a balm to weary viewers. Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope has joined the ranks of television icons, but the supporting cast is no less wonderful. If you’re looking for a show about good people trying to do good things while making good jokes, Parks and Recreation will be your new favorite show. While the first season feels a bit too much like a riff on The Office, it finds its feet in season two and never lets up. While so much of today’s comedy is mired in cynicism, Parks and Recreation will make you want to do better. It also gets better with each rewatch, so pour yourself some Snake Juice and enjoy.

4. 30 Rock

NBC

7 seasons, 138 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10

Few shows have as many jokes per minute as 30 Rock. The brainchild of Tina Fey, 30 Rock shows the daily madness of an SNL-like variety show, which Fey’s Liz Lemon at the helm. As she tries (sometimes failing) to wrangle her writers and her actors (Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski), Lemon also attempts the ever elusive dream of “having it all.” Her quest will feel very, very familiar to viewers, particularly women, as they try and balance, work, life, love, and even a small bit of success. With Alec Baldwin turning in his best performance to date (come at me, Glengarry Glen Ross fans) as Jack Donaghy, Lemon’s boss, mentor, and eventual friend, 30 Rock has the perfect blend of weirdness, sharp writing, and genuine laughs that will make it a favorite for years to come.

5. The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

3 seasons, 34 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10

Although Margaret Atwood’s novel was published back in 1985, the series premiere in 2017 still felt relevant as hell (and earned it a spot among our best TV shows of 2017 list). America as we know it is no more, taken over by a Christian fundamentalist organization and newly christened Gilead. However, things are not as idyllic as the name would suggest, as women are no longer allowed to have jobs, rights, hold property, or have any sort of agency. Instead they are either handmaids, a select few still-fertile women who are essentially used as broodmares for powerful men, and Marthas, who work in the rich households. Elisabeth Moss turns in a strong performance as Ofglen, the titular handmaid who is trying to survive and escape to her fugitive family, but Alexis Bledel steals the show in a devastating supporting turn. The Handmaid’s Tale grabs viewers by the face and demands that they keep watching from the get-go, but prepare to get a little angry as the series progresses.

6. Seinfeld

Castle Rock

9 seasons, 171 episodes | IMDb: 8.9/10

For a show about nothing, Seinfeld has left a cultural imprint that few shows can boast of achieving. Back before shows about neurotic people were the latest trend, Jerry Seinfeld blended his own neuroses with his stand up act, creating a New York landscape that many could relate to. With stories based on the minutiae of relationships and every day living, Seinfeld embedded itself in the cultural zeitgeist like few shows have done. Even if you’ve never seen an episode, you still know about the Soup Nazi and Newman. Plus, Veep fans will enjoy seeing a pre-presidential Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the hilariously frazzled Elaine Benes. If you’ve been meaning to watch the show that has made people laugh for decades, Hulu has you covered.

7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Warner Brothers

7 seasons, 144 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10

Joss Whedon has gone on to giant blockbusters since his days on The WB, but Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever be his magnum opus. Buffy offered the perfect blend of horror, comedy, and feels, with episodes and characters that have stuck with viewers for years. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular slayer perfectly balanced the ordinary pains of growing up against the extraordinary and supernatural circumstances that come with living on a Hellmouth. The clothing and catchphrases might be deeply rooted in the ’90s, but the themes are timeless. Even if you don’t know your standard demon curse from an ancient rune, Buffy is essential. It’ll rip your heart out, but you’ll like it anyway.

8. Community

NBC

6 seasons, 110 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10

Has there ever been a sitcom as downright clever as Community? Aside from the gas leak year, Community was quicker than nearly every other comedy out there, with jokes flying fast but also taking seasons to reach a punchline. After getting caught with a phony degree, former lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) heads to Greendale Community College to get a legitimate degree. There he gets into increasingly hilarious hijinks with his Spanish study group. Between paintball wars, zombie outbreaks, and the increasingly ridiculous presence of Senor Chang (Ken Jeong), Community is never, ever boring. Quit living in the darkest timeline and get to watching.

9. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX

13 seasons, 143 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10

There’s no denying that the protagonists of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are amoral psychopaths. (Looking at you especially, Dennis.) But there are few shows out there that will elicit the same belly laughs. As these raging narcissists hang around Paddy’s Irish Pub, you will be struck by the lack of self-awareness while at the same time hoping things never change. Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day shine especially bright, sucking into a vortex of kitten mittens and Nightman. Whether or not you believe in a higher power, you will thank your gods that you are better adjusted than these assholes. Still, even after 10 seasons, we wouldn’t have them any other way.

10. Firefly

Fox

1 season, 14 episodes | IMDb: 9/10

There’s so much to love about Joss Whedon’s space cowboy series, it still boggles our minds that the show was cancelled before it could get a second season. Still, the 14 episodes available on Hulu are worth a binge. Nathan Fillion plays Mal Reynolds, captain of a clunk of metal scavenging the galaxy 500 years into the future. He’s got a motley crew on board — Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and Morena Baccarin also star — and he regularly gets into trouble with his less-than-legal side jobs. The writing is top-notch, the world building is fascinating, and the chemistry is off the charts.

11. Twin Peaks

Showtime

2 seasons, 30 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10

Despite being off the air for decades, the mysteries of Twin Peaks still tormented viewers, and even after the 2017 revival, they’re left more confused than ever. After the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) peers beneath the veneer of the small town of Twin Peaks, Wash., and finds a strange darkness under the surface. If you’re a fan of bizarre mysteries and a damn fine cup of coffee, Twin Peaks is the head trip for you.

12. Justified

FX

6 seasons, 78 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

The fifth season might have been the one minor letdown in its run, but Justified came back strong in its sixth and final season, making it one of television’s best all-time complete series. Justified boasts not only the two most charismatic characters around in trigger-happy Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and its sly villain, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), but also the quickest 42 minutes on television. No hour-long drama flies by faster than Justified, which also makes it a great series to binge watch. Moreover, Justified not only boasts smart, economic Elmore Leonard-inspired writing and crackling dialogue (under the direction of showrunner Graham Yost), but the stories are as engrossing as Leonard’s were page-turning. It’s not a perfect series, but even its flaws are endearing. (Bonus: Justified also features nearly every major actor from Deadwood at some point in the series.)

13. The X-Files

Fox

11 seasons, 218 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10

Many sci-fi shows have come into the geeky pantheon of television, but The X-Files remains a benchmark. While the revival series wasn’t quite what fans were hoping for, seeing the unbeatable team of Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) back in action was a treat. Still, going back to the beginning is the only way to go with the show. Whether you get caught up in the monster of the week storylines or like digging into the overarching mythology, The X-Files will stick with you for years to come.

14. Killing Eve

BBC America

2 seasons, 16 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer go head-to-head in a gripping, globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse in this spy-thriller from BBC. Oh (who earned a history-making Emmy for this role) plays the titular Eve (Polastri), a British Intelligence operative obsessed with catching an elusive assassin named Villanelle (Comer). Villanelle is a psychopath, one with a dark past and a love for the work she does — she’s damn good at it too — and the two capable women soon find their lives entwined in ways neither of them expected.

15. Archer

Fox

9 seasons, 101 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10

While it started as a hilarious James Bond spoof, Archer has really evolved into a show that can stand on its own. As super spies Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) are out doing the cool derring-do for ISIS (not that ISIS), the rest of the desk jockeys are left to deal with their mess and a lack of unionization. Archer quickly banishes the idea that cartoons are just for children (seriously, this show is not for children) with enough sex, drugs, and terrible behavior that Bond himself would blush.

16. Rick and Morty

adult swim

3 seasons, 31 episodes | IMDb: 9.3/10

Many wondered how Dan Harmon would follow up the perfection that was Community at its peak, and he certainly delivered with Rick and Morty. Like a demented version of Back to the Future, Rick and Morty follows a super scientist and his less-than-genius grandson on a variety of adventures. It’s part cartoon, part “cosmic horror.” Who knew that following a vomiting scientist and his dimwitted grandson could be so brilliant? Rick and Morty is a demented work of escapism for adults that’s not to be missed. It’s also a still relatively underground show that’s waiting to burst forth into a broader audience. Get in on the goodness now.

17. Lost

ABC

6 seasons, 118 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10

Damon Lindelof’s hit TV series about the survivors of a horrific plane crash, who try to find a way off the island they’ve been stranded on, is much more than the sum of its parts. Sure, a polar bear makes a strange cameo, smoke monsters haunt the group, and the finale left much to be desired, but at its core, Lost was always a show that tackled the big themes: Life, death, science vs. faith. It treated us to brilliant performances by an ensemble cast and broadened the imagined horizons of the TV landscape. Without Lost, some of the most epic series we enjoy today wouldn’t be possible. Show some respect and give it another watch on Hulu.

18. Veronica Mars

Warner Brothers

4 seasons, 72 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10

This cult teen drama has enjoyed a handful of revivals over the years — most notably a Kickstarter movie and a Hulu-produced fourth season — but to truly enjoy this noir, Nancy Drew-like adventure, you’ve got to go back to the beginning. We meet Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as a fresh-faced teenager who’s become a social pariah following the murder of her best friend. As she investigates a death that rocked the sea-side town, graduates to college sleuthing, and juggles romantic interests, Veronica takes down bad guys and stays a step ahead of the adults around her. And she keeps kicking ainto adulthood. Come for the witty banter and thrilling games of cat-and-mouse, stay for Bell, who’s never been better.

19. The Shield

FX

7 seasons, 89 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10

Michael Chiklis stars in this Golden Globe-winning police drama about a corrupt PD unit and the officers who operate within it. Chiklis plays Detective Vic Mackey, a thuggish anti-hero with a brutal methodology when it comes to police work. He leads a team of cops who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty to take down criminals in L.A.’s notoriously crime-ridden district known as The Farm. It’s a gritty, violent look at police work that feels a bit more honest than others of its ilk and loves to paint its leads in shades of grey.

20. Legion

FX

2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10

Noah Hawley might’ve proven he could shatter expectations with his Fargo reboot but what he’s done on FX’s comic series Legion is truly mind-blowing. The show, which exists in both the Marvel universe and the X-Men series, follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man with incredible powers, a murky past, and a demon parasite leeching his abilities while slowly making him go insane. The series begins in an insane asylum before traveling to secret government facilities, astral planes, and the future so good luck keeping track of the action. Better to just strap yourself in, enjoy the wild ride, and not worry whether what you’re seeing is real, or just all in David’s head.

21. South Park

COmedy Central

21 seasons, 287 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10

Any show that has lasted as long as South Park is bound to have its ups and downs. The irreverent antics by some forever-grade-school kids isn’t for everyone, but it’s impossible to discount its cultural impact. On top of repeatedly killing Kenny, South Park has time and time again taken on the absurd parts of modern life and turned a warped microscope on them. No one gets out unscathed, from Kanye West to internet commenters, but to be skewered by the brilliant minds of Trey Parker and Matt Stone is an honor in itself. Spending 19 seasons in South Park, Colo., may seem like a daunting task, but it is an ultimately rewarding one. For the most ambitious of television binge watchers, South Park is their comedy Everest.

22. Misfits

E4

5 seasons, 37 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10

There is a rough-around-the-edges quality that makes Misfits irresistible. A rotating team of adolescents gains supernatural powers while they’re fulfilling their criminal community service requirements, but the X-Men they are not. It’s not easy to categorize them as “the good guys” considering all of the people they accidentally kill, but they certainly mean well. Fans of Game of Thrones and Preacher will see some familiar faces, but the whole cast is aces. There are rumblings of an American remake, but hopefully, that will never come to fruition. There is something so decidedly British about Misfits, but not in the stuffy way that people assume. It’s gritty, it’s crass, and to water that down for stateside sensibilities would be a crime.

23. Spaced

Channel 4

2 seasons, 14 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

Fans of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz need to return to the show that birthed the miraculous creative team of Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost. Spaced captures the Gen X experience in a totally unique way. Like a hopelessly nerdy Reality Bites, the trials of Tim (Pegg) and Daisy (Jessica Hynes) will feel painfully real for those of us who have had dead-end jobs, dead-end relationships, and a seemingly dead-end life. It’s not all so bad, though. Despite the sometimes dire circumstances, the show maintains a pleasant optimism. Even if The Phantom Menace let you down, at least you can rewatch the original Star Wars trilogy as many times as you want. While the show is decidedly more low key than Wright’s future film endeavors, you can see the trademark style coming through in every single frame.

24. Sons of Anarchy

FX

7 seasons, 92 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

While the show may have lost a little steam in the middle of its run, when Sons of Anarchy was good, it was electric. As Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) struggled to find his place as the leader of his father’s old motorcycle gang, he is often made to wonder if the violence and stress on his family is worth the adrenaline and power. Kurt Sutter is a divisive figure in Hollywood, but he caught lightning in a bottle with SoA. With an endless parade of shocking moments and killer characters, few shows will keep you on the edge of your seat in the same way. You’ll be awfully glad you aren’t a part of SAMCRO, but you won’t be able to look away all the same. Just don’t go out and buy a motorcycle on a whim. You probably can’t pull off the leather. A television binge is the safer way to go.

25. ER

Warner Bros/NBC

15 seasons, 331 episodes | IMDb: 7.7/10

Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Med, and so on. They all owe their start to this medical drama which originally aired on NBC and gave birth to a legion of A-listers over the course of its 15 season run (all of which are on Hulu). Sure, half the fun in binging this series about doctors, who trying to survive their shifts at a busy Chicago hospital, is in pointing out the stars who would later become Hollywood royalty — think George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Linda Cardellini, John Stamos, and Angela Bassett — but there are some truly gripping storylines and plenty of medical jargon to keep you interested beyond the casting sheet.

26. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

FOX

6 seasons, 127 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10

The antics of this New York police precinct are endlessly hilarious, with every character getting their moment to shine. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has one of the most wonderful casts currently on television, and it hasn’t slowed down a bit from its banner freshman season. While it is technically Jake Peralta’s (Andy Samberg) show, it’s one of the few true ensemble shows on television right now. It’s not that Samberg isn’t good, he is, but the same could also be said of Stephanie Beatriz’s Rosa or Terry Crews’ Terry or almost every other character. A workplace comedy at its core, Brooklyn Nine-Nine proves that showrunner Mike Schur is on a hot streak that shows no sign of slowing down.

27. You’re the Worst

FXX

5 seasons, 62 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10

If you’re looking for a show that will kick you in the balls and then pass you a mimosa, You’re the Worst is that show. It might have you crying tears of laughter in one scene, then leave you wondering “this is a COMEDY, right?!” in the next. It’s that dichotomy that makes it so vital to the modern television landscape. You owe it to yourself to be introduced to the familiar toxicity of Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) before the FX comedy returns. There are few comedies that so aptly mock modern mores of adulthood while still treating its characters with compassion, even if they don’t deserve it. Plus, there are few shows that perfectly express how it feels to be clinically depressed. Come for the trash juice, stay for the insight.

28. Ramy

Hulu

1 season, 10 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10

Comedian Ramy Youssef stars in this semi-autobiographical dramedy, playing a version of himself, a character named Ramy Hassan. Ramy navigates life growing up in New Jersey while straddling the line between the millennial generation he’s a part of and the Muslim community he belongs to. He wrestles with the constraints of his religion and his upbringing, while searching for meaning in more modern pursuits — drinking, partying, and hooking up. It’s heartwarming, eye-opening, and never takes itself too seriously.

29. Peep Show

Channel 4

9 seasons, 54 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

There are few sitcoms as endlessly inventive and bitingly funny as Peep Show. Born from the hilariously warped minds of British comedians David Mitchell and Robert Webb, the series focuses on Mark and Jez, two combatant roommates who are both failing at being an adult in their own awful ways. Told from different character perspectives, viewers get an inside look into their inner monologues. You may cringe into your sofa at some of their foibles, but never stop laughing. As these two idiots try and fail to successfully navigate life, at least they have the best and sharpest jokes.

30. Party Down

Stars

2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10

There is always a little twinge of sadness when you finish a Party Down binge. With only two short seasons, there is always a feeling of “what could have been.” A show about people who can really only be classified as “losers,” Party Down masks a sharp emotional pain beneath hilarious guest stars and “Are we having fun yet?!” If you have ever been disappointed by how your life has turned out, be it by circumstance or your own bad choices, you will painfully relate with someone on the titular catering crew. Adam Scott and Lizzy Caplan have killer chemistry as two self-destructive people who see themselves as better than their circumstances but refuse to make the kind of decisions that will help them get what they want. It’s easier to coast along and mock the absurd customers than to actually try.

31. Preacher

AMC

4 seasons, 43 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10

When Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen announced plans to create a TV series based on the DC comic book series Preacher, the gut reaction was to ask, how? The series (anti)hero is a bad-boy preacher who is imbued with supernatural abilities after being possessed by a creature named Genesis. It’s a tall order for a TV show to tackle, even one on AMC, but somehow Rogen and Goldberg were able to translate the over-the-top weirdness of the comic book (think angels, demons, drunken vampires, and a character with an ahole for a mouth) into a strangely poignant, at times frustrating, drama. Seeing is believing with this one.

32. Scrubs

NBC

9 seasons, 182 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10

Scrubs is more than “Guy Love.” Despite the show’s penchant for trafficking in absurd humor, Scrubs managed to pack in deeply emotional moments while also getting called “the most accurate television show about the medical profession.” While the final season may have been a departure from the original charm (it did give us Eliza Coupe, though, so it gets a pass), Zach Braff has never been more likable than he was as J.D., who was navigating his time at Sacred Heart from intern to physician. With hilarious moments of genuine friendship to the most cutting insults you wish you could use but fear HR repercussions, Scrubs proves that you don’t have to be an over the top soap opera or led by a genius misanthrope to keep people watching.Scrubs is showrunner Bill Lawrence at his best, and it definitely holds up to repeat viewings.

33. Broad City

Comedy Central

5 seasons, 50 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10

There are few shows out there that are as consistently manic and hilarious as Broad City. The dream team of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson make living in New York seem like a screwed up fairy tale, and yet it is still more realistic than almost every other depiction of twentysomething life in the Big Apple. Their apartments are terrible, their sex toys are plentiful, and they are there to expose the cult-like nature of the co-op. While the jokes fly fast, they still manage to work in some pathos, especially in season three, which examines the changeable nature of friendship and how some relationships aren’t made to last.

34. Futurama

FOX

10 seasons, 118 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10

If the animation of Futurama looks familiar, it’s because Simpson’s creator Matt Groening helped craft the show. His signature brand of humor’s part of its make-up too, but the plot strays from the relatively normal world of Springfield and takes into the future when a pizza guy is accidentally frozen in 1999 and thawed out in 2999.

35. Dead Like Me

Showtime

2 seasons, 29 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10

Even if you haven’t seen Bryan Fuller’s American Gods, go back in time for this underrated deep cut about the afterlife. When George (Ellen Puth) gets killed by a toilet seat falling from a space station, she discovers that life after death is a lot like the mundanity of living. She still has to hold down a soul-crushing job, her coworkers still don’t like her, and she’s still kind of an asshole. However, with Fuller’s deft approach to character building, a novel premise, and great performances from actors like Mandy Patinkin, Dead Like Me is worth a first, or second, look.

Changes Through March 2020:

Removed: Superstore

Added: Justified