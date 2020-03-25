the-best-shows-and-movies-to-watch-this-week:-ozark,-tacoma-fd

Now Playing

By our calculations, you’ve been stuck inside for over a week now in an attempt to protect yourself and your community amid the coronavirus outbreak. While being cooped up for days at time might be driving you crazy, you can get through it. We know, because here at TV Guide we do it all the time and we’re perfectly fine! Soon your body will adjust to never seeing the sun and you won’t know the last time you changed your clothes, but there will still be something good on TV, and these TV and movie recommendations will help you get through this uncertain time. The best shows and movies to watch this week includes a very special episode of The Walking Dead, the return of the Emmy-winning Netflix series Ozark, and the return of the former Netflix series One Day at a Time, now on regular ol’ cable. (If you want to learn more about pandemics, we have recommendations for that, too.) If you’re looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, daily, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox, or check out the best shows and movies this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

The Walking Dead Available on AMC apps, or for purchase via Amazon In Sunday’s episode, The Walking Dead said farewell for now to Michonne (Danai Gurira), one of its longest-surviving and greatest characters. She took a hallucinogen-aided trip through an alternate timeline of her life, and then found evidence that her partner Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was still alive and set off to search for him. If you haven’t checked in with the zombies in a while, this would be a good time to do it, because it’s mostly a standalone episode that can you can still follow if you tapped out after the brutal Season 7 premiere, and it sets up the next chapter of Michonne’s story. – Liam MathewsMiss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears Monday on Acorn TV Fans of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries have been waiting a while to see Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) and Detective Inspector Jack Robinson (Nathan Page) reunite in the Australian series’ feature film, Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. Debuting on Acorn TV, the movie sees Phryne rescue a young girl who’s been imprisoned in Jerusalem, and soon after she uncovers a mystery involving a priceless jewel, an ancient curse, and the truth behind the disappearance of a forgotten tribe. Although the overarching narrative isn’t the most exciting story ever told, the sparks still fly between Jack and Phryne, and if you’re being honest with yourself, that’s the entire reason you’re watching anyway.The Good Doctor Part 1 of the Season 3 finale Monday at 10/9 on ABC If things weren’t tense enough at St. Bonaventure, an earthquake hits San Jose in The Good Doctor’s two-part Season 3 finale, and the team goes into trauma mode to help a group of civilians — including a couple of their own — who are at a brewery opening when the earthquake hits. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is dealing with the his guilt after exploding on Lea (Paige Spara) in last week’s episode and the fact that he may never get a chance to apologize. Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the spectrum, Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Claire (Antonia Thomas) are forced to reckon with the things they haven’t said to each other while trying to convince everyone else they are just friends. No one is safe in this disaster, and all of our doctors will emerge on the other side of it changed forever. – Megan VickOne Day at a Time Season 4 premieres Tuesday at 9: 30/8: 30c on PopTV One Day at a Time moves to PopTV for its fourth season after being canceled by Netflix, and although the way in which we watch it might have changed (i.e., no more bingeing!), nothing else has. In the Season 4 premiere, Ray Romano guest stars as a census taker, and as Penelope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), and Lydia (Rita Moreno) all introduce themselves to him, it doubles as an introduction for viewers who might be tuning in to the show for the first time. Elsewhere in the episode, Penelope struggles with being single at 42, while Elena struggles to go two days without talking to Syd. Lydia, obviously, remains perfect.Tacoma FD Season 2 premieres Thursday at 10/9c on truTV YourSuper Troopers VHS tape has seen so much use that you can’t even make out the “meow” scene anymore, so maybe it’s time to move on with Broken Lizard’s newest project, which brings the first responder uniforms and crappy Vermont mustaches to Tacoma, Washington. Tacoma FD is essentially Super Troopers but with firefighters, meaning you’ll get the same raunchy, druggy, boozy, silly humor from the college dorm room classic. In Season 2, the gang does more stupid, funny sh–. What else did you expect? -Tim SuretteOzark Season 3 premieres Friday on Netflix Maybe right now isn’t the best time for an anxiety-producing thriller about desperate people who will do anything to survive. Or maybe it’s the perfect time for that very same reason, because at least you’re not Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman). Marty, still totally screwed because he’s in a devil’s pact with the cartel to launder their money, hits Ozark Season 3 running with a new plan: run a riverboat casino with Ruth (Julia Garner) managing operations. Season 1 was a competent ape of Breaking Bad with much rougher edges, and Season 2 was mostly just the rough edges. But Season 3 feels like it’s an improvement and somewhere in the middle. Still, it’s TV’s current reigning champ of OH SH– television. – Tim Surette Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide’s Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Photo: Netflix