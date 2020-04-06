the-best-shows-and-movies-to-watch-this-week:-modern-family-series-finale,-parasite

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Next Up

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Finale Promo | CBS

This week sees the launch of Quibi, the new mobile-only shortform streaming service that has a lot of big names but not a lot of buzz. It’s launching with 50 shows, some of which we’ve seen, but we’re not ready to talk about them yet. We are ready to talk about the shows and movies below, though. This week, the best television and movies include the Season 4 premiere of The Good Fight, the series finale of the long-running and quietly transformative comedy Modern Family, and the streaming debut of Best Picture winner Parasite, which it’s time to watch if you haven’t already. If this isn’t enough and you’re looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, daily, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox, or check out the best shows and movies this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Tooning Out the News Series premieres Tuesday on CBS All Access From executive producer Stephen Colbert and the team behind Showtime’s Our Cartoon President comes this intriguing animated comedy experiment: Every day, CBS All Access will release short clips of animated MSNBC- and Fox News-style personalities satirizing the news of the day and interviewing flesh-and-blood newsmakers, culminating in a full episode at the end of the week. It’s a daunting task under normal circumstances, and now due to the coronavirus the people making the show are doing it from home. Are they going to pull it off? We’ll find out this week!Modern Family One-hour series finale Wednesday at 9/8c on ABC Modern Family’s pilot remains one of the best broadcast comedy pilots I’ve seen, but despite a ton of Emmys in the seasons that followed, it was all downhill from there. Still, 11 seasons on network TV is quite an accomplishment — Nolan Gould has grown 8 feet since the show started — and the Dunphys and Dunphy-adjacent say goodbye forever in the series finale. I’m not expecting anything grand or memorable, but the show will no doubt go straight for your tear ducts as kids move out, dreams are realized, characters set their path of permanence in the show’s canon, and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) get in one last spat about how to raise the kids or what color the new kitchen curtains should be. If you really want to get worked up, ABC is airing a one-hour retrospective special starting at 8/7c. -Tim Surette Parasite Wednesday on Hulu Parasite, this year’s winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, makes its streaming debut on Hulu this Wednesday, so you are really running out of excuses for not having seen it. Though technically not at all about any parasites, it’s the parasitic metaphor that really strikes hard as a low-income family slowly infiltrates a wealthy family, living off them like ticks on a dog. But both sides have deep, dark secrets that come to light by the movie’s totally bonkers ending. The movie’s message isn’t the only thing to watch for; director Bong Joon-ho’s immaculate direction and cinematography are bolstered by a truly incredible performance by its ensemble cast. Don’t be that person who hasn’t seen Parasite. -Tim SuretteThe Good Fight Season 4 premieres Thursday on CBS All Access Robert and Michelle King’s delightfully unpredictable Good Wife spin-off returns for another season of pointed social commentary, offbeat humor, and Christine MFing Baranski. In Season 4, Diane Lockhart and her colleagues at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart investigate Memo 618, a mysterious, infuriating directive that explicitly allows rich and powerful people to not comply with the law, while chafing at the huge multinational firm, STR Laurie, that has absorbed them as a subsidiary. Michael J. Fox reprises his Good Wife role as Diane’s nemesis, unscrupulous attorney Louis Canning, and some other familiar Good Wife faces will be showing up, too. Anything is possible in the Good Fight universe; the Season 4 premiere will find Diane in an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election, which of course has unexpected consequences. Tigertail Friday on Netflix Alan Yang (Master of None, Little America) once again looks to his parents for inspiration in this Netflix film that dramatizes his father’s emigration from Taiwan to America. An emotional and funny tale about multiple generations, Tigertail follows a young man’s decision to leave behind the homeland he loves to start a new life in the U.S. with a woman he barely knows, and fast-forwards to the future as the man realizes that his adult American-born daughter, who he also feels little connection with, is showing the same stubbornness he did. They bond, you’ll cry. -Tim Surette Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide’s Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. TigertailPhoto: Sarah Shatz