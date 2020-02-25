the-best-shows-and-movies-to-watch-on-amazon-prime-in-march

Choosing what to watch can be overwhelming at times, and with each passing month, the number of options only grows. The good news is, TV Guide’s Reviews and Recommendations team is here to guide you through the madness that is March’s new offerings. So, if you’re looking for something to stream, here are the best TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime in March.If you’re looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page. Or check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime in March.

The Best Picks in March Walter Cordopatri and Giuseppe De Domenico, ZeroZeroZero Photo: Stefania Rosini/Amazon StudiosZeroZeroZero Premieres: March 6Drugs are bad. You should not do drugs. Instead, you should watch TV shows about drugs. This is really easy to do because there are a number of programs about drugs these days. There are scripted shows, fictionalized accounts of real people/events, and raw, heartbreaking documentaries about the effects of drugs. The latest series is Amazon Prime’s ZeroZeroZero, which is based on the book by Robert Saviano and follows a massive cocaine shipment from its production in Mexico and distribution in Italy to the American businesses controlling the market. Look, you can travel the world and never even have to leave your couch! [Trailer] Rufus Sewell, Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Photo: Ben Blackall / © Mammoth Screen 2019Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Premieres: March 13 No one does mystery quite like Agatha Christie, and Amazon’s two-part adaptation of The Pale Horse is for the murder mystery fan in all of us. After a list of names is found in a dead woman’s shoe, an antiques dealer (Rufus Sewell) rushes to figure out why he’s on the list before he ends up dead like so many others. His journey eventually takes him to The Pale Horse, said to be the home of three witches, and he has to wonder if these deaths are the works of witches or something more rational. [Trailer] Blow the Man DownBlow the Man DownPremieres: March 20Blow the Man Down won a best screenplay award at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and now that the film is coming to Amazon Prime, you’ll finally be able to see why. The movie, a darkly comic New England noir, stars Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe as two young sisters who, while mourning the death of their mother, cover up the gruesome death of a man who attacked one of them. But when a body washes up on shore, the young women find themselves going deep into the underbelly of the small Maine fishing village they call home and uncovering the town matriarchs’ darkest secrets. As an added bonus, Margo Martindale turns in another unforgettable performance as the head of a criminal operation. [Trailer] Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Making the Cut Photo: Amazon PrimeMaking the Cut Premieres: March 27; airing weekly (two episodes) If you’ve been missing OG Project Runway, you don’t want to miss Amazon Prime’s new reality series Making the Cut. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn have reunited for the fashion competition series, which finds 12 established designers from around the world competing to make their brand the next global phenomenon by proving they not only have design skills but also business acumen. If you’re still not sold, Naomi Campbell is one of the high profile judges on the series. Do I have your attention now? [Trailer] Jumanji: The Next LevelPhoto: Frank Masi/Sony PicturesJumanji: The Next Level Available: March 3 for purchase; March 13 for rentReboot/remake culture has destroyed a lot of originality and creativity in Hollywood, but it’s hard to argue against the new Jumanji films, which are pretty fun. Jumanji: The Next Level, last year’s follow-up to 2017’s thoroughly entertaining Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, picks up three years later and finds stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas reprising their roles as the teens from the first film (portrayed by Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman), plus two unsuspecting others, played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, become trapped in the game once again. Awkwafina and Game of Thrones’ Rory McCann also star, leading me to realize these films actually have really great casts. [Trailer] See everything new on Amazon Prime Video in March.