the-best-restaurants-in-pisa,-from-traditional-trattorias-to-street-food-spots

Pisa merits much more than a stopover not least to discover its wonderfully varied traditional cuisine. Thanks to a privileged position, the city can draw on fresh seafood from the coast, excellent wine, olive oil, cheese and truffles from the hills, and speciality Mucco Pisano beef, pine nuts and aromatic honey from the vast San Rossore country park just outside the centre.
Away from the tower, the piazzas and narrow lanes on both sides of the River Arno have an abundance of appealing, low-key restaurants serving genuine home-cooking; as one of Italy’s leading university cities, there’s plenty of street food too.
Contents
Centro Storico
Trattoria S. Omobono
There’s a friendly, homely atmosphere at this inviting little old-style trattoria housed in part of an 11th-century church building with simple décor, terracotta floors, a vaulted ceiling and prominent central column. Chef Luca shops for fresh vegetables at the produce market just outside the door and cooks a seasonal menu of Tuscan and Pisan specialities of yesteryear such as brachette alla renaiolo – pasta with turnip greens and smoked herring – pan-fried rabbit with olives or chunky spaghetti with wild boar ragù. Local wines are served by the carafe and cantucci with vin santo round off a meal perfectly.
Contact: 00 39 050 54 08 47; Facebook page
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: £
• The best restaurants in Tuscany
Osteria di Culegna
A charming place with country-style appeal created by soft lighting, wooden tables and floorboards and a friendly atmosphere, partly thanks to the fact that the three owners, Laura, Simona and Nadia, were friends before going into business together. Specialities include the hearty peposo (beef and Chianti stew) and ravioli with Chianina beef ragù but the menu changes each month to include the best produce of the moment, with a typically Pisan mix of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes such as artichoke lasagne, pasta with broccoli and bacon or spaghetti with truffle, pistachio and anchovies, all paired with predominantly local wines.
Contact: Via Mercanti 25; 00 39 050 57 64 26
Opening times: Mon-Sat, 12.30pm-3pm & 7.45pm-11pm
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: ££
Best table: The window alcove
• The best restaurants in Florence
La Pergoletta
Chef Daniela and her cheerful young team make any mealtime a special occasion with beautifully presented, generous dishes which make inventive use of seasonal ingredients. There’s a good choice of satisfying vegetarian options, such as green gnocchi with blue cheese, pumpkin and hazelnut, seafood such as grilled squid with artichoke, and hearty meat dishes including pasta with wild boar. A pastry leaning tower with chocolatey filling makes a fun and surprisingly good end to a meal. The restaurant is named after the century-old pergola that supports a live vine canopy in one room, setting the tone of the fresh, relaxing interior.
Contact: 00 39 050 54 24 58; ristorantelapergoletta.com
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: ££-£££
Best table: Under the pergola
• The best beaches in Tuscany
Trattoria Da Stelio
Now well into his eighties, Stelio himself has run the kitchen together with wife Grazia since 1965 at this busy lunchtime trattoria frequented by lawyers, students and professors alike. Tables are often shared and regulars are on first-name terms with Stelio’s sons who provide brisk service, adding to the market-place atmosphere. Blackboard menus brought to your table list the day’s selection of tasty and genuine local dishes including lots of pulses in seasonal soups or seafood stews like octopus with chickpeas or sausage and beans. A potent, steaming hot coffee-based punch alla livornese is the traditional end to a meal.
Contact: 00 39 050 22 00 171; trattoriadastelio.it
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: £
• The best things to do in Tuscany
050
A contemporary interior with funky décor in warm natural colours with mismatched leather chairs, wooden tables and blond wood flooring is dominated by a large blackboard menu offering a good variety of options incorporating lots of fresh vegetables plus gluten-free dishes including the desserts, made exclusively with rice flour. Owner Marco visits local producers to source the best, largely organic, ingredients for popular rice and pasta dishes, such as beetroot risotto or pasta with calamari. Speciality cold cuts, including finocchiona with fennel seed, are served with pizza fritta (fried dough) and there’s a choice of sliced beef dishes and burgers.
Contact: 00 39 050 54 31 06; biosteria050.it
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: ££
• The best things to do in Florence
Alle Bandierine
A welcoming, centuries-old, family-run restaurant full of atmosphere with stone arches, terracotta floors and beamed ceilings complemented charmingly by checked tablecloths and the copper pans on display. As a self-proclaimed spaghetteria, the main focus is on pasta combined with sauces such as octopus, parsley and tomato or four cheeses and cream, each one dedicated to one of Pisa’s historic districts. Other dishes include baked pecorino di Pienza cheese, traditional cod and leek stew and octopus with potatoes and rocket. The wines are exclusively Tuscan (except the prosecco) and there are some tempting desserts such as apple cake with vanilla ice-cream.
Contact: 00 39 050 50 00 00; ristoranteallebandierine.it
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: ££
• The best nightlife in Florence
Pizzeria Il Montino
Tucked into a tangle of narrow alleys, this, the most atmospheric of the many places serving cecina (a chickpea flatbread that’s Pisa’s typical street food) has been going strong for almost a century. Try a triangle of cecina on its own to appreciate the creamy centre and crisp exterior or as a focaccia filling, but always with a sprinkling of pepper; join the locals munching by the counter or go for a table in the tiny courtyard or equally small interior. Pizzas, including Pizza Pisana with tomato, capers, anchovies and Parmesan, are also served and there’s a daily trattoria menu too.
Contact: Vicolo del Monte 1; 00 39 050 59 86 95
Opening times: Tues-Sat, 10.30am-3pm & 5.30pm-10.30pm
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: £
• 48 hours in Florence
South of the river
Pane e Vino
Owners Barbara and Lorenzo are passionate about sourcing the very best Tuscan produce for their deli wine-bar. Exquisite cheeses and cold cuts from small-scale suppliers, such as the Slow Food-promoted Bazzone prosciutto, pair perfectly with selected wines from the Pisa area, other parts of Tuscany and beyond. While the tables on the pedestrianised piazza are lovely, the tiny interior, part of a former convent, is even more atmospheric, with whitewashed beams and farmhouse-style décor. Simple dishes like nonna used to make feature on the menu including meatballs in a tomato, olive and basil sauce – a favourite among the regulars.
Contact: 00 39 347 74 10 337; Facebook page
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: ££
• The best hotels in Tuscany
La Buca
Chef Carmine and his family have run this restaurant with enthusiasm and passion for the past 40 years and it is loved by local residents for its exceptional yet simple seafood at honest prices. While the unobtrusive décor is nothing to write home about, the food is. A mixed seafood starter followed by lobster linguine or cacciucco, a spicy and chunky seafood soup, with mandarin sorbet for pudding make for a memorable meal. The menu changes each mealtime according to what’s freshly available however and there are always tasty seasonal dishes for non-fish eaters, plus a good wine-list featuring local and Italian wines.
Contact: 00 39 050 24 130; labucapisa.it
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: ££
Best table: Round table in the corner
Parco San Rossore
Ristorante Poldino
It’s worth the short trip out of town (three miles from the tower) just to eat at this restaurant which dates from 1925 and is located within the San Rossore country park, in itself interesting to explore. The menu features game, like venison ham and wild boar stew served with polenta, as well as satisfying dishes such as gnocchi with saffron, kale and pecorino cheese, risotto with Chianti and sausage or spelt soup. The smart, classic interior, reminiscent of a country house, conveys the atmosphere of times gone by, while the summer veranda is perfect for enjoying the natural surroundings.
Contact: 00 39 050 99 11 212; poldino.com
Reservations: Recommended
Prices: ££