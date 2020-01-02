the-best-restaurants-in-pisa,-from-traditional-trattorias-to-street-food-spots

Pisa merits much more than a stopover not least to discover its wonderfully varied traditional cuisine. Thanks to a privileged position, the city can draw on fresh seafood from the coast, excellent wine, olive oil, cheese and truffles from the hills, and speciality Mucco Pisano beef, pine nuts and aromatic honey from the vast San Rossore country park just outside the centre.

Away from the tower, the piazzas and narrow lanes on both sides of the River Arno have an abundance of appealing, low-key restaurants serving genuine home-cooking; as one of Italy’s leading university cities, there’s plenty of street food too.

Centro Storico

Trattoria S. Omobono

There’s a friendly, homely atmosphere at this inviting little old-style trattoria housed in part of an 11th-century church building with simple décor, terracotta floors, a vaulted ceiling and prominent central column. Chef Luca shops for fresh vegetables at the produce market just outside the door and cooks a seasonal menu of Tuscan and Pisan specialities of yesteryear such as brachette alla renaiolo – pasta with turnip greens and smoked herring – pan-fried rabbit with olives or chunky spaghetti with wild boar ragù. Local wines are served by the carafe and cantucci with vin santo round off a meal perfectly.