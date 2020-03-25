Kanye West is the subject of a new interview with WSJ. Magazine. The extensive piece finds West touching on everything from his affiliation with Donald Trump to Virgil Abloh being appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, the coronavirus, and more.

Kanye has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on the influence of his YEEZY brand. In the new interview with WSJ., the rapper/designer went so far as to compare YEEZY to McDonald’s and Apple.

Elsewhere, he touched on having his own version of Jordans and marrying Kim Kardashian, while delving into his hospitalization in 2016. He also doubled down on his political affiliation and discussed the resiliency to get back up after falling on numerous occasions.

You can see the best quotes from Kanye West’s new interview with WSJ. Magazine below. After perusing, be sure to visit the publication to read the in-depth piece in full.

On YEEZY being as influential as McDonald’s and Apple:

“I believe that YEEZY is the McDonald’s and the Apple of apparel. In order to make the Apple of apparel the next Gap, it has to be a new invention. To invent something that’s so good that you don’t even get credit for it because it’s the norm.”

On some of his more egotistical accomplishments:

“I got to live out every version of ego—rapper, I had my own [version of] Jordans, I’m married to Kim Kardashian West.”

On being hospitalized in 2016 for a nervous breakdown:

“I’ve been through Deadpool. You know that movie? I had an actual mental breakdown from attempting to put together all of the pieces.”

On his political affiliation and people making assumptions because he is black and a rapper:

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine? …It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

On Virgil Abloh being hired as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear:

“That included one of my best friends being crowned king. Virgil. Louis Vuitton. We grew up on Louis Vuitton–Marc Jacobs duffels. My best friend.”

On the significance of the hoodie:

“The hoodie is arguably the most important piece of apparel of the last decade.”

On stumbling but being resilient enough to rise again:

“We fall down and we get back up. That’s the sign of champions. Anything I do, three times a year, people say, ‘Whoa, that’s the end. That’s the last we’ll see of him!’ People say I’m out of control. I’m not out of control. I’m out of their control.”

