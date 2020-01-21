Home NEWS The best places to eat and drink near Lindfield, West Sussex, according...

The best places to eat and drink near Lindfield, West Sussex, according to chef Tom Kemble

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
the-best-places-to-eat-and-drink-near-lindfield,-west-sussex,-according-to-chef-tom-kemble



Tom Kemble at the Pass
Chef Tom Kemble from the South Lodge Hotel in Sussex shares his local foodie haunts – from his favourite pub to the best coffee shops in Lindfield

Credit:
South Downs Lodge/Rose & Crown Cuckfield

The eponymous chef at the helm of Tom Kemble at The Pass, the three-AA Rosette restaurant at South Lodge hotel in Sussex, creates tasting menus with British produce and Japanese influences.

When he’s not serving up beef tataki and beetroot tartare (sourced from nearby organic Japanese vegetable farm Namayasai), you’ll spot him at these spots close to home in Lindfield and Cuckfield, with his wife, Tess, and five-month-old daughter, Adeline, in tow.

Tom’s Food

“A cosy mother-and-son run cafe and shop in Cuckfield, which feels like a home from home, with beams and wooden floors – Tom is the solo chef cooking delicious brunch and lunch dishes, like Welsh rarebit with chilli jam and slow roasted ham hock with poached eggs, quality coffee from a local roastery. He also runs a series of supper clubs and private events.”

The Corner House, High Street, Cuckfield RH17 5JX; 01444 473384; tomsfood.co.uk

South Downs Cellars

South Downs Cellars in Lindfield, where you can grab a bargain or “drop some serious cash” on a good bottle of wine

Credit:
Agile Media Ltd

“A wine and beer shop with a fantastic selection of craft beers, including cult beers from Belgium and from breweries across the UK. There’s a tap system to fill up your own beer, but you can also pop in and drop some serious cash on a great white Burgundy or a bottle of Bordeaux if you want something special.”

70 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath RH16 2HL; 01444 484025; southdownscellars.co.uk

The Rose and Crown

Chef Tom Kemble is partial to a pint of Harvey’s Brewery Sussex Best bitter at the Rose and Crown in Cuckfield

Credit:
Rose and Crown

“A local pub restaurant, which is a cut above and again, family-run – the food is great, and there’s open fires and a large beer garden: I often go for a pint or two of Harvey’s Brewery Sussex Best bitter and some crispy salt and pepper squid, or book a table for Sunday lunch.”

London Road, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath RH17 5BS; 01444 414217; roseandcrowncuckfield.co.uk

Trenchmore Farm

Sussex Wagyu crossbreed beef is reared at Trenchmore Farm in Sussex

Credit:
Aimee Patricia Curtis

“Andrew and Joanne Knowles run this farm near Cowfold, and members of the public can buy the Sussex Wagyu cross-breed beef they rear (which we serve on our menu) through the website, as well as their heritage wheat berry grains, and their famous Silly Moo Cider, which is a favourite in our local pubs!”

Burnthouse Lane, Cowfold, Horsham RH13 8DG; 01403 864419; trenchmore.co.uk

Slake

Lindfield coffee shop Slake has a pared-back Scandi vibe and “killer brownies”

Credit:
Slake

“A tiny independent coffee shop with a nice view and a friendly vibe. They do killer brownies and great coffee, as well as organic smoothies and salads. It has an unexpectedly pared-back, Scandi vibe, which is a fun addition to the village.”

20 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath RH16 2HH; 01444 482411

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here