the-best-places-to-eat-and-drink-near-lindfield,-west-sussex,-according-to-chef-tom-kemble

The eponymous chef at the helm of Tom Kemble at The Pass, the three-AA Rosette restaurant at South Lodge hotel in Sussex, creates tasting menus with British produce and Japanese influences.

When he’s not serving up beef tataki and beetroot tartare (sourced from nearby organic Japanese vegetable farm Namayasai), you’ll spot him at these spots close to home in Lindfield and Cuckfield, with his wife, Tess, and five-month-old daughter, Adeline, in tow.