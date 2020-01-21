the-best-places-to-eat-and-drink-near-lindfield,-west-sussex,-according-to-chef-tom-kemble

The eponymous chef at the helm of Tom Kemble at The Pass, the three-AA Rosette restaurant at South Lodge hotel in Sussex, creates tasting menus with British produce and Japanese influences.
When he’s not serving up beef tataki and beetroot tartare (sourced from nearby organic Japanese vegetable farm Namayasai), you’ll spot him at these spots close to home in Lindfield and Cuckfield, with his wife, Tess, and five-month-old daughter, Adeline, in tow.
Tom’s Food
“A cosy mother-and-son run cafe and shop in Cuckfield, which feels like a home from home, with beams and wooden floors – Tom is the solo chef cooking delicious brunch and lunch dishes, like Welsh rarebit with chilli jam and slow roasted ham hock with poached eggs, quality coffee from a local roastery. He also runs a series of supper clubs and private events.”
The Corner House, High Street, Cuckfield RH17 5JX; 01444 473384; tomsfood.co.uk
South Downs Cellars
“A wine and beer shop with a fantastic selection of craft beers, including cult beers from Belgium and from breweries across the UK. There’s a tap system to fill up your own beer, but you can also pop in and drop some serious cash on a great white Burgundy or a bottle of Bordeaux if you want something special.”
70 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath RH16 2HL; 01444 484025; southdownscellars.co.uk
The Rose and Crown
“A local pub restaurant, which is a cut above and again, family-run – the food is great, and there’s open fires and a large beer garden: I often go for a pint or two of Harvey’s Brewery Sussex Best bitter and some crispy salt and pepper squid, or book a table for Sunday lunch.”
London Road, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath RH17 5BS; 01444 414217; roseandcrowncuckfield.co.uk
Trenchmore Farm
“Andrew and Joanne Knowles run this farm near Cowfold, and members of the public can buy the Sussex Wagyu cross-breed beef they rear (which we serve on our menu) through the website, as well as their heritage wheat berry grains, and their famous Silly Moo Cider, which is a favourite in our local pubs!”
Burnthouse Lane, Cowfold, Horsham RH13 8DG; 01403 864419; trenchmore.co.uk
Slake
“A tiny independent coffee shop with a nice view and a friendly vibe. They do killer brownies and great coffee, as well as organic smoothies and salads. It has an unexpectedly pared-back, Scandi vibe, which is a fun addition to the village.”
20 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath RH16 2HH; 01444 482411