the-best-operas-to-book-tickets-for-in-spring-2020

Our critic rounds up the must-see operas of the season, from a new production of Nixon in China to Elizabeth Llewellyn’s long-awaited return to ENO
Street Scene
Some of Kurt Weill’s most lovable music is contained in this warmhearted evocation of a New York tenement. Matthew Eberhardt directs Opera North’s new production, conducted by James Holmes. Grand Theatre, Leeds (0844 848 2700), Jan 18, Jan 25, Feb 12, then touring to Newcastle, Salford and Nottingham.
Alice’s Adventures under Ground
Gerald Barry’s zany adaptation of the first version of Lewis Carroll’s classic breaks all the rules. Jennifer France and Claudia Boyle alternate in the title role for Antony McDonald’s new production. Royal Opera House, London WC2 (020 7304 4000), Feb 3-9.
Les Vêpres Siciliennes
David Pountney directs a new production of one of Verdi’s epic historical dramas, set in medieval Palermo. The cast is led by Anush Hovhannisyan and Jung Soo Yun. Wales Millennium Centre (029 2063 6464), Feb 8, 15 and 22, then touring to Llandudno, Bristol, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Plymouth and Birmingham.
Luisa Miller
After a long absence, the lovely soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn returns to English National Opera to take the title role in Barbora Horáková Joly’s new production of Verdi’s tragedy. London Coliseum, London WC2 (020 7845 9300), Feb 12-March 6.
Nixon in China
Who would have thought that John Adams and Alice Goodman could make such a witty, touching and compelling music drama out of the American President’s diplomatic visit to Chairman Mao in 1972? John Fulljames’ new production is conducted by Joana Carneiro. Theatre Royal, Glasgow (0844 871 77647), Feb 18 and 22; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (1031 529 6000), Feb 27 and 29.
Denis and Katya
Composer Philip Venables and librettist-director Ted Huffman have made a new opera out of the tragedy of the Russian teenage couple who lived out their daily existence and gruesome deaths on the internet. Music Theatre Wales’ production is conducted by Tim Anderson. The Riverfront, Newport (01633 656757), Feb 27, then touring to Mold, Aberystwyth, South Bank Centre, London SE1 and Cardiff.
Così fan tutte
Mozart’s beloved comedy of confused identity and uncertain emotions is given a new staging by English Touring Opera, directed and conducted by the female team of Laura Attridge and Holly Mathieson. Hackney Empire, London E8 (020 8985 2424), Feb 29 and March 6, then touring nationwide.
Fidelio
Superstars Jonas Kaufmann and Lise Davidsen lead the cast in the Royal Opera’s new production of Beethoven’s towering celebration of human endurance and courage, directed by Tobias Kratzer and conducted by Antonio Pappano. Royal Opera House, London WC2 (020 7304 4000), March 1-17
The Marriage of Figaro
Maverick director Joe Hill-Gibbins takes a fresh look at Mozart’s comedy, with a cast including Louise Alder as Susanna and Sophie Bevan as Countess Almaviva. London Coliseum, London WC2 (020 7845 9300), March 14-April 18
Jenufa
The sensational Lithuanian soprano Asmik Grigorian makes her Royal Opera debut in the title role of Claus Guth’s new production of Janacek’s enthralling tragedy. The great Karita Mattila sings the Kostelnicka and the cast also includes Allan Clayton and Pavel Cernoch. Royal Opera House WC2 (020 7304 4000), March 24-April 9