the-best-operas-to-book-tickets-for-in-spring-2020

Our critic rounds up the must-see operas of the season, from a new production of Nixon in China to Elizabeth Llewellyn’s long-awaited return to ENO

Street Scene

Some of Kurt Weill’s most lovable music is contained in this warmhearted evocation of a New York tenement. Matthew Eberhardt directs Opera North’s new production, conducted by James Holmes. Grand Theatre, Leeds (0844 848 2700), Jan 18, Jan 25, Feb 12, then touring to Newcastle, Salford and Nottingham.

Alice’s Adventures under Ground

Gerald Barry’s zany adaptation of the first version of Lewis Carroll’s classic breaks all the rules. Jennifer France and Claudia Boyle alternate in the title role for Antony McDonald’s new production. Royal Opera House, London WC2 (020 7304 4000), Feb 3-9.

Les Vêpres Siciliennes

David Pountney directs a new production of one of Verdi’s epic historical dramas, set in medieval Palermo. The cast is led by Anush Hovhannisyan and Jung Soo Yun. Wales Millennium Centre (029 2063 6464), Feb 8, 15 and 22, then touring to Llandudno, Bristol, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Plymouth and Birmingham.

Luisa Miller

After a long absence, the lovely soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn returns to English National Opera to take the title role in Barbora Horáková Joly’s new production of Verdi’s tragedy. London Coliseum, London WC2 (020 7845 9300), Feb 12-March 6.