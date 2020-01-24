the-best-of-the-telegraph-in-audio:-the-battle-of-the-billionaires-and-how-ai-could-combat-the-coronavirus 

Each week a selection of our best articles, comment pieces, features and in-depth journalism is made available in audio form to be listened to at your convenience.

Matthew Field looks at the battle brewing in India between two of the world’s wealthiest men – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Indian industrial magnate Mukesh Ambani.

Businessman John Timpson offers his insights and advice on how to cut down on wasteful meetings – which he describes as the biggest source of inefficiency in UK business.

The spread of the deadly coronavirus has made global headlines, with China imposing travel restrictions on millions of citizens.

Laurence Dodds and Ellie Zolfagharifard explain why AI may help to combat the further spread of the virus.

Our economics editor Russell Lynch analyses how a trillion-dollar corporate debt mountain is leaving the world vulnerable to another financial crisis.

