the-best-nightlife-in-singapore,-from-rooftop-nightclubs-to-subterranean-speakeasies

By day, Singapore is a city that moves to the rhythm of business, but as the sun goes down and the lights go up, a cohort of bartenders steps in to wet the whistles of those who have talked themselves hoarse in the boardroom. In truth, few cities in the world can match the island metropolis in this regard. After all, it ranks second, alongside New York, for its contribution to the World’s 50 Best Bars list of 2019.

But for all the quality on display, it’s the surprising variety of Singapore’s nightlife scene that truly enchants visitors. Of course there are the skyscraper cocktail lounges, their colourful concoctions nearly (but not quite) outdone by the stunning city views; and the hushed hotel bars rank among the best in the world for elegance and refinement. But elsewhere, an increasing coterie of underground speakeasies and gin joints continues to push boundaries, creating a buzzing, energetic undercurrent to the Lion City that belies its business-like veneer.

Orchard Road

Horse’s Mouth

Dimly lit and completely door-less, this izakaya-inspired speakeasy can only be accessed from a stairway inside Uma Uma Ramen above or via Kaiseki Yoshiyuki restaurant. Far from being Japanese-inspired, the menu at Horse’s Mouth takes on a different theme each month with “What’s Up, Doc?” and “Mexican Fiesta” – made with Cimarron Tequila Blanco, Triple-Sec, Bay Leaf, Calamansi, Honey and Red Bell Peppers – featuring in the local food-inspired menu recently. Bespoke tipples such as the Orient Express are available on request, as are classic cocktails like Charlie Chaplin.