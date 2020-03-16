The Best New TV Shows of 2020 So Far

A new year means a new you, and you can’t really be a new you without watching new TV shows, right? It’s a good thing new shows are coming out almost daily then, giving you plenty of options to sift through. But good luck keeping track of all them all! Let us do the work for you by watching EVERYTHING and picking out the best and putting them in an easy-to-read list so you don’t have to waste your life endlessly browsing. Whether it’s on Netflix, Hulu, or even a dinosaur like ABC, as long as it’s good, you’ll find it on the list below. We’ll also tell you where to watch it, link up a TV Guide review (if there is one), and show off a trailer so you can get a taste for yourself. Enjoy!Check back often as this story will be updated throughout the year. FEBRUARY High Fidelity Zoë’ Kravitz and David H. Holmes, High Fidelity Photo: Phillip Caruso/Hulu Premiered Feb. 14 | Watch on Hulu You’ve seen the movie, maybe you’ve even read the book, now you can watch the High Fidelity TV show! Nick Hornby’s novel about a record store owner with snooty taste and a penchant for Top 5 lists moves to Brooklyn and makes the main character a woman (Zoë Kravitz), showing romantic failures and the inability to accept your own faults isn’t just for white men. [REVIEW | TRAILER]Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Rob McElhenney, Mythic Quest Photo: Apple Premiered Feb. 7 | Watch on Apple TV+ It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney is smart enough to know that video games are funny, but they’re not to be made fun of. Gamers are legion, after all. The game biz gets a loving send-up in Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet without making games the joke as McElhenney plays the egotistical creative director of a popular MMORPG about to release its first expansion pack. There’s a fantastic cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, and Charlotte Nicdao, and a midseason standalone episode is a great story of creativity vs. profits. [REVIEW | TRAILER] Netflix’s 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete GuideJANUARY Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Awkwafina, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens Premiered Jan. 22 | Watch on Comedy Central Golden Globe winner Awkwafina gives growing up a shot in this stoner comedy that’s in the vein of Broad City. It turns out that adulting is pretty hard, but very funny. What sets Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens apart from others in its class is its Asian-American perspective and the fact that the character still lives at home with her dad and grandmother, who both play big parts in the show. [REVIEW | TRAILER]Cheer Cheer Photo: Netflix Premiered Jan. 8 | Watch on Netflix The documentary team behind Last Chance U goes off the field and onto the sidelines for this hardcore look at the nation’s best collegiate cheerleading program at Texas’ Navarro College. Cheer is so much more than just waifs shaking pompoms; literal blood, sweat, and tears flow as these young men and women aim to be the best, and the character that forms is more dazzling than any aerial flips. Plus: Jerry is the BEST! [6 REASONS TO WATCH CHEER | TRAILER]The Circle The CirclePhoto: Netflix Premiered Jan. 1 | Watch on Netflix Imagine Big Brother but if everyone stayed in their rooms on WhatsApp instead of talking face-to-face, and you’ve got an idea of Netflix’s reality competition series The Circle. It’s meant to mimic the social media experience as contestants carefully build profiles to curry favor with others, and there’s an interesting twist that makes it all fun: Some contestants are catfishing, posing as others they think will be seen as better people. Most of it is coy cat-and-mouse, but every once in a while some genuine connections form. [TRAILER] Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Maeve Press, Kayla Cromer, and Josh Thomas, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Photo: Tony Rivetti Premiered Jan. 16 | Watch on Freeform, Hulu Josh Thomas became a cult TV hero with his series Please Like Me, a coming-of-age comedy with dramatic elements. The laughs and tears continue in Thomas’ new Freeform series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, about a twentysomething entomologist who takes guardianship of his two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic. It’s sentimental, funny, and an authentic portrayal of the teenage experience. [JOSH THOMAS INTERVIEW | TRAILER]Little America Conphidance, Little America Photo: Apple Premiered Jan. 17 | Watch on Apple TV+ If you need a nice pick-me-up from the ills of the world, this anthology series from Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Alan Yang is a good bet. Each episode of Little America is based on the true stories of immigrants in America, showing off their successes and experiences in humorous and heartwarming fashion, like the Indian spelling bee whiz who ran his parents’ hotel after they were deported and petitioned Laura Bush to help him get them back. The best part of the show is that the challenges they face are systemic rather than from a few bad racist apples, and the stories vary wildly so they don’t feel repetitive. [REVIEW | TRAILER]Party of Five Niko Guardado, Brandon Larracuente, Elle Paris, and Emily Tosta, Party of Five Photo: Vu Ong, Freeform Premiered Jan. 8 | Watch on Freeform, HuluWe didn’t need a reboot of the mid-’90s drama, but we’re glad we got it. The update of the series about a white family who struggles when the parents are killed in a car crash moves thing to a Latinx family who must keep it together after the parents are deported for being undocumented. The result is the same — many tissues will be needed — but the importance and relevance is multiplied in this new Party of Five. [TRAILER]Seven Worlds, One Planet Seven Worlds, One Planet Photo: Nick Green/BBC America/BBC Studios Premiered Jan. 18 | Watch on BBC America The latest from the incredible BBC documentary team goes from continent to continent to highlight the variation of the planet’s wildlife in this new series. It may seem like more of the same, but the simple format of Seven Worlds, One Planet gives a more comprehendible picture of Earth’s biodiversity. And this may sound like a broken record, but the footage is positively stunning, somehow standing out above the team’s previous work. [TRAILER]Star Trek: Picard Sir Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard Photo: Matt Kennedy, CBS Premiered Jan. 23 | Watch on CBS All Access Star Trek: Picard isn’t Star Trek: The Next Generation, nor does it have any ambition to be. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is back, but there’s not much more in common between the two shows as Picard is a heavily serialized tale about the aftermath of Star Trek: Nemesis and Picard’s life 20 years later. And though it’s set far in the future, it resonates today with topic such as terrorism, government corruption, and immigration. [REVIEW | TRAILER]

