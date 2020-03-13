Whether you’re making plans to stay in and relax or you’re practicing social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, chances are good that you’re also looking for something to watch on TV. The good news is, there are many great murder mysteries and crime dramas out there that are worth watching while you’re inside on the couch. And while there are a number of great ones from the U.K. — what is it about those Brits that makes them so good at murder? — there are plenty from other areas of the world too. TV Guide has curated a great list of options for you, so check them out below and see if you can figure things out before the men and women at the center of these shows do.The Outsider

Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider Photo: Bob Mahoney/HBO Watch it on: HBO Go and HBO Now

The Outsider’s first season just ended (it might become an anthology series), and the HBO adaptation of Stephen King’s chilling murder mystery is worth checking out. Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn stars as a detective investigating the gruesome murder of a young boy, and although all the evidence points to an upstanding family man (Jason Bateman), there’s more evidence that places him miles and miles away at the time of the murder. Over time it becomes clear there’s something supernatural going on, and as the show morphs from a traditional murder mystery into a paranormal investigation, you won’t be able to look away, even if you want to. Trapped Trapped Photo: Amazon Watch it on: Amazon PrimeThe Icelandic murder mystery series Trapped stands out for the way it uses its location to its increase the tension that normally accompanies a good crime drama. In Season 1, Andri (Olafur Darri Olafsson), a detective whose job has taken its toll on his family, investigates a case involving a headless corpse that has turned up in the local port. An avalanche soon increases the dramatic stakes and leaves the remote town and its citizens vulnerable and isolated while the police attempt to solve the case before the snow melts and they can escape. Season 2 involves a far-right nationalist group, a power plant’s expansion, and a family with so many secrets the twists and turns never seem to stop coming. There are a lot of excellent dramas to come out of the Nordic region, but Trapped is definitely one of the best.Happy Valley Happy ValleyPhoto: Ben Blackall/NetflixWatch it on: NetflixAs cheery as the title of this BBC One series sounds, Happy Valley is actually very dark and contains some very difficult subject matter. The series centers on a female detective named Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), whose world is turned upside-down after the man who sexually assaulted her daughter — which led to the girl birthing an unwanted child and deciding to end her life — is freed from prison. In the process of tracking the assailant down, Cawood accidentally stumbles into a completely unrelated, but ongoing crime. – Amanda BellSherlock Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock Photo: Robert Viglasky, Copyright: Hartswood Films 2016 Watch it on: Netflix Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s signature characters come alive anew in Sherlock, a bromantic series about its eponymous detective, the “high functioning sociopath” Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), and his war veteran sidekick, John Watson (Martin Freeman). The four-season series was a fan-frenzied affair during its run on the BBC and PBS thanks to its sublime stars, behind-the-scenes talent, and production quality, all of which led to some serious awards decoration for everyone involved. – Amanda BellMiss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Miss Fisher and the Crypt of TearsPhoto: Acorn TVWatch it on: Acorn TVThe three-season Australian series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries whisks you back to the 1920s and all the glitz and glamour the decade had to offer. Essie Davis stars as the Honourable Miss Phryne Fisher, who has a knack for solving intricate and inventive murders (a spider in a shoe!), much to the displeasure of the local police, especially Detective Inspector Jack Robinson (Nathan Page). However, the two eventually form a working relationship, and later even a friendship oozing with sexual tension. A feature film, Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, arrives on Acorn TV on March 23.Endeavour Shaun Evans, EndeavourPhoto: Jonathan Ford and Mammoth Screen/ITV Studios/MASTERPIECEWatch it on: Amazon PrimeAn engrossing prequel to the beloved British series Inspector Morse, Endeavour stars Shaun Evans as the young Endeavour Morse as he solves murders in 1960s Oxford. Most seasons (there have been six so far) feature four episodes, which clock in at approximately an hour and a half each, so the show is not exactly a quick binge. But who watches murder mysteries with the intention of plowing through them as quickly as possible? As the series progresses, there are storylines that carry over, much like any other procedural might, so be sure to pay attention.Broadchurch David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Broadchurch Photo: COLIN HUTTON Watch it on: Netflix Set in a sleepy little seaside town, Broadchurch’s first season follows two detectives — Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) — on the hunt for the killer of an 11-year-old boy, and, sadly, the suspects list slowly inches into deeply uncomfortable territory. The show continued to enjoy acclaim in its second and third seasons which, while venturing on to some new directions, kept the devastating case that defined its inception in the mix. – Amanda BellAgatha Raisin Ashley Jensen, Agatha RaisinPhoto: AcornTVWatch it on: Acorn TVAgatha Raisin is the detective series for those who enjoy their mysteries with wacky humor and hijinks. Based on the series of novels by M.C. Beaton, Agatha Raisin stars Ashley Jensen as the titular fictional detective who has packed up and moved to the Cotswolds to live a slower, quieter life but soon discovers she has a talent for detective-ing after investigating a single crime. And that’s a good thing because there are a lot of murders that seem to happen in Agatha’s vicinity. Along with her new village friends and her former assistant, Agatha solves said murders, and looks quite fashionable while doing it. Bordertown BordertownPhoto: NetflixWatch it on: Netflix If you like moody crime dramas from Scandinavia, you should check out Bordertown — known as Sorjonen in Finland. The series follows Kari Sorjonen (Ville Virtanen), a skilled detective with a photographic memory and a frightening understanding of the killers he chases. After his wife survives brain cancer, he leaves his job at the National Bureau of Investigation to relocate with his family to an idyllic town near the Russian border for a more peaceful life. Since this is a police drama that falls squarely within the popular Nordic noir genre, it should go without saying that Sorjonen doesn’t find a quiet life leading the town’s Serious Crime Unit.Grantchester Robson Green and James Norton, Grantchester Photo: Des Willie/Kudos & ITV for MASTERPIECE Watch it on: Amazon Prime Based on James Runcie’s The Grantchester Mysteries, Grantchester sees an incredibly handsome, jazz-loving vicar, Sidney Chambers (James Norton), team up with a local detective, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), to solve crimes in the a small village in the 1950s. Between its immersive storyline and keen character drama aspects, the show makes for an easy binge session. And although Norton departed the show in Season 4, there’s still plenty reason to watch, including the man who took his place: Tom Brittney, who plays Reverend Will Davenport.Luther Idris Elba in Luther Photo: Robert Viglasky/BBC America Watch it on: Amazon Prime For those who stan Idris Elba, Luther is not to be missed. The actor has racked up quite a few trophies — including a Golden Globe — for his depiction of the titular DCI John Luther, who’s dedication to the Serious Crime Unit has cost him dearly on the personal front. Not only does it feature Elba hitting all the right drama marks, but it also gives The Affair’s Ruth Wilson room to stretch her legs into even more twisted territory as a psychopathic murderer who becomes an unlikely asset. – Amanda BellAnd Then There Were None Aidan Turner, And Then There Were NonePhoto: BBC OneWatch it on: Acorn TVAgatha Christie’s And Then There Were None has been adapted many times, and with good reason — it’s one of her best works, if not her best. And BBC One’s 2015 adaptation, which starred Charles Dance, Sam Neill, Aidan Turner, Miranda Richardson, Burn Gorman, and a whole lot of other people you will definitely recognize, is a real highlight. The three-part miniseries follows 10 strangers on a remote island in 1939 who are picked off one by one, and no one knows which one is the murderer or why it’s happening.The Bridge Sofia Helin and Thure Lindhardt, The BridgePhoto: SVT1 / DR1Watch it on: HuluThe Nordic noir series known as Broen/Bron, aka The Bridge, kicks off with the discovery of a dead body — or rather, two halves of two different bodies — in the center of a bridge that links Sweden and Denmark. If that sounds familiar, it’s because there have been a lot of remakes over the years, including an FX production also known as The Bridge that swapped in the U.S. and Mexico. The original series is better (sorry to America) and finds members of the Danish and Swedish police having to work together to investigate the crime. Like The Killing, it’s one of the Danish shows that has shaped TV around the world.Shetland ShetlandWatch it on: BritBoxShetland is everything you could want from a good mystery series. Set on the Shetland Islands off the coast of Scotland, the isolated setting can be either quaint and picturesque or remote and claustrophobic depending on what the story requires. Since the series, which follows Douglas Henshall’s Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez and a small police staff on the islands, deals in murder, it’s usually the latter. Engrossing right off the bat, it becomes even more so once the series transitions from episodic to serialized storytelling. However, if you’re worried about being overwhelmed by dreary doom and gloom, Shetland also dishes out some well-timed bits of humor, making for a well-balanced series you won’t want to stop watching, The Fall Gillian Anderson, The FallWatch it on: Amazon Prime For those X Files fans who still haven’t gotten enough of Gillian Anderson doing detective things after her shocking exit from the series, congrats, The Fall is now at the top of your to-be-watched pile. The actress stars as Irish detective superintendent Stella Gibson as she tries to catch a serial killer (Jamie Dornan, whom you might know better from all his red room action in Fifty Shades of Grey) before he attacks even more women. – Amanda BellPsych James Roday and Dule Hill, PsychPhoto: Alan Zenuk, © USA NetworkWatch it on: Amazon PrimeIf you like your mysteries to make you laugh, Psych is the procedural murder mystery for you. James Roday stars as Shawn Spencer, who pretends to be a psychic detective in order to aid the Santa Barbara Police Department in solving murders. He is helped by his best friend and sometimes unwilling sidekick, Burton Guster (Dule Hill). The show ran for eight seasons and has produced two movies (only one of which is currently out, though), so this will keep you busy for a while. Wallander WallanderPhoto: HuluWatch it on: Hulu (Seasons 1, 3), Amazon Prime (Season 2)Based on the bestselling crime novels by Henning Mankell, Wallander — the Swedish version, not the British version starring Kenneth Branagh — has real staying power. The series, which premiered in 2005 and stars Krister Henriksson as the titular detective, remains a compelling watch and one of the best examples of international crime drama to date. So if by some weird chance you haven't watched the show's three seasons, which each consist of feature-length episodes, now would be a good time to rectify that mistake.