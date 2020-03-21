the-best-movies-on-hulu-right-now,-ranked

Last Updated: March 20th

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing,” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online. This includes an impressive selection of quality movies, but it’s not always easy to browse through their catalog if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Which begs the question: What is the best movie on Hulu right now? From iconic classics to contemporary indie fare, here’s a look at the 30 best films available to stream, ranked.

Related: The Best Hulu Original Series Right Now

Annapurna

1. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

Barry Jenkins follows up the success of Moonlight with this adaptation of a James Baldwin masterpiece. Told in a nonlinear style, the film recounts the romance of Tish and Fonny, two young Black lovers living in 1970s New York. When Fonny is accused of a heinous crime, Tish and her family fight to prove his innocence. The story is heartbreaking and hopeful at the same time, and Regina King puts in an Oscar-winning performance as Tish’s devoted mother.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

Neon

2. Honeyland (2019)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 8.2/10

This Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary tells the unbelievably inspiring story of Hatidze, a bee-hunter in North Macedonia who represents a dying breed of ecological custodians. Hatidze and her ailing mother live on a remote mountain range, where she peacefully coexists with the bees whose honey is her livelihood, but when new neighbors arrive to disrupt this fragile harmony, Hatidze must fight for her simple way of life. It’s a moving, intimate portrait of an inspiring woman, and a larger commentary on how our greed and ignorance can irreparably damage our surroundings.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

Neon

3. I, Tonya (2017)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

As flashy and over-the-top as the sequin-spandex numbers that graced the ice back in the ’80s, I, Tonya manages to straddle a thin line. It’s both a biopic of one of the most notorious female athletes in the history of figure skating and a raucous comedy intent on mocking everything troubling about American culture at the time. Margot Robbie is brilliant in her role — playing a woman tortured by talent and her inability to capitalize on it — and you can literally hear Allison Janney chewing every scene she’s in as Harding’s narcissistic, chain-smoking mother. Plus that parrot bite is as funny as you could hope.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

DNA films

4. 28 Days Later (2002)

Run Time: 113 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Starring Cillian Murphy and Brendan Gleeson, this British horror flick follows a pretty unlucky bike courier who wakes up from a coma and finds his city not only deserted but filled with the undead. The reason? A group of animal rights activists freed a chimp carrying a virus that caused the entire human population to, well, you know, drop-dead and then reanimate and crave human flesh. The group tries to make their way to safety, a place untouched by the virus, but you can guess how well that goes.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

annapurna

5. Booksmart (2019)

Run Time: 102 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut is this coming-of-age ode to friendship starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. Feldstein plays Molly, a politically ambitious high schooler, who resolves to have one night of teenage fun before graduation. She ropes her best friend Amy (Dever) into her plan, and the two navigate a host of wild mishaps to make it to the biggest party of the year. It’s fun and heartfelt and a surprisingly confident first take from Wilde.

Annapurna Pictures

6. Vice (2018)

Run Time: 132 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

Adam McKay’s controversial biopic lands on Hulu with its impressive cast of Oscar-winners including Christian Bale, who undergoes a mind-blowing transformation to play former Vice President Dick Cheney. The film follows the build-up to Cheney’s White House appointment, as he gains power first as a Washington insider, then as the man pulling the strings of the Bush administrations. Amy Adams plays his supportive, just as morally compromised wife, Lynne, with Sam Rockwell turning in a hilarious performance as Bush himself.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

Bleecker

7. Captain Fantastic (2016)

Run Time: 118 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Han star in this feel-good drama about an unconventional family’s attempts to stay together despite outside forces closing in on their way of life. Mortensen plays Ben, the father to six children all living in a remote, wooded area. The kids keep a strict schedule, learning on their own, surviving in the wild, eschewing traditional schooling and activities for Ben’s regimen, which pushes them to think for themselves and find their own purpose. When Ben and the kids are forced to leave their utopia and interact with estranged family members in the real world, his teachings and their way of life is challenged in surprising ways.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

Annapurna

8. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Run Time: 111 min | IMDb: 7/10

Boots Riley’s directorial debut comes courtesy of this dark, absurdist comedy that manages to weave themes of class and capitalism into a bonkers tale about a telemarketer living in Oakland who figures out a way to use his “white voice” to make sales. As he moves up the ladder, selling while hiding his identity, he’s pulled into a conspiracy that forces him to choose between cashing in at humanity’s expense or joining his friends in a rebellion against the system. Lakeith Stanfield gives a riveting turn as Cassius Green, Cash, the kid at the center of this bizarre story, and Tessa Thompson gives a commendable performance as Cash’s radical feminist girlfriend, Detroit.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

Getty Image

9. The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (2016)

Run Time: 137 min | IMDb: 7.8/10

Set during the touring years of The Beatles’ career, from 1962-1966, director Ron Howard crafts an intimate portrayal of the world’s most popular band with the help of both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison. Featuring 4K restorations of some of the band’s most memorable concerts, this documentary is a must for any film lover, Beatles fan or otherwise.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

Paramount

10. A Quiet Place (2018)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

John Krasinski’s breakout horror flick has made its way to Hulu. The film stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple trying their best to raise their family in the middle of an apocalypse where the slightest sound might attract other-worldly creatures intent on hunting them down and killing them. It’s a thrilling turn for both actors, with twists you don’t see coming and a satisfying ending.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

MGM

11. Creed II (2018)

Run Time: 130 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Tessa Thompson return for round two of this boxing drama reboot. Still training with Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed (Jordan) tries to bounce back after a dangerous beatdown, resolving to face off against the son of Viktor Drago, the man who killed his father. The film’s tension is heightened, the hits more violent, and Jordan is as confident as ever in his leading man status.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

Miramax

12. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Run Time: 126 min | IMDb: 8.3/10

This flick put buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on the map, but the story is just as interesting as the pair’s Hollywood friendship. Damon plays the titular Will, a genius who finds himself mopping the floors at M.I.T. He’s lacking direction in his life, surrounded by a crew of thickly-accented Boston bros (Affleck included), who prefer to drink at the pub and talk sports. Will likes to do that too, but he’s also a gifted mathematician searching for an outlet, one given to him by a psychologist played by Robin Williams. The two share undeniable chemistry on screen as their characters bond and push each other to confront harsh truths, and Damon does some of his best work here.

IFC

13. The Nightingale (2018)

Run Time: 136 min | IMDb: