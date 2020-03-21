the-best-margiela-shoes-released-in-the-last-few-years

Maison Margiela sneakers are constantly pushing the boundaries of contemporary sneaker design. The French fashion house was founded in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela, who served as its creative director until 2009. John Galliano took over as creative director in 2014 and is currently still leading the house.

Despite this change in leadership, Maison Margiela has stayed true to its unmistakable, avante garde aesthetic. One of the house’s most popular sneakers — and one that represents its left-field aesthetic the best — is the Tabi. The Maison Margiela Tabi takes inspiration from Japanese split-toe sandals, which the house has applied to a wide range of contemporary footwear styles.

Another design that underlines Margiela’s futuristic approach is the Maison Margiela Fusion sneaker, which takes the deconstructed, DIY trend from the past two years to a whole new level. Margiela adds glue stains, rips, and pre-worn details to an athletic silhouette, creating an exaggeratedly distressed look. Another futuristic design is the Masion Margiela Future — a sneaker popularized by Kanye West during his high-end fashion phase and before the launching of his YEEZY label.

Still, as out-of-this-world as Maison Margiela sneakers are, the house’s most famous sneaker is probably also its most subtle — the Maison Margiela Replica. The Replica is the brand’s version of the popular German Army Trainer, which also influenced adidas’ Samba design. It is a low-profile leather sneaker with simple panelling on the upper. It is the yin to the Margiela Fusion’s yang.

To help you better understand the vast collection of Maison Margiela sneakers, we’ve rounded up some of the best releases the house has to offer below. Scroll through and enjoy the selection of the best Maison Margiela sneakers.

Maison Margiela Retro Fit Lo

Key Features: The Retro Fit Lo features a laminated leather upper and a super-chunky midsole. Less rough and intentionally scuffed than its silver counterpart, the cut-outs and sponge inserts are paired against a glossy, patent black finish.

Release Date: January 2019

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela revamped its low-top Retro Fit silhouette by delivering an all-black sneaker. While this iteration of the Retro Fit is slightly more low-key than its predecessor, it stays in line with the deconstructed, chunky detailing we’ve come to expect from the luxury French fashion house.

Maison Margiela Spliced Tassel Loafer Sneaker

Key Features: The traditional low-top loafer features a formal tassel upper combined with a chunky midsole, creating a stark contrast between the two main components of the shoe. The upper is crafted from a mix of calf leather and laminated leather, while the soles are made of rubber. The back is marked with the label’s iconic straight white stitch.

Release Date: January 2019

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela’s SS19 footwear lineup featured this behemoth of a loafer, which cleverly fused a formal, tasseled upper with a chunky and athletic midsole. While attempts to create a hybrid sneaker can often go awry, Maison Margiela has tapped into two popular footwear trends and kept things relatively simple.

Maison Margiela Tabi Medic Strap

Key Features: The sneaker-sandal hybrid’s upper is constructed out of a combination of neoprene, Velcro, and leather.

Release Date: April 2019

Editor’s Notes: A forefoot strap runs zigzag across the vamp and fastens around the side of the heel. Margiela’s signature Tabi split-toe design elevates the shoe, with a treaded rubber outsole completing the look.

Maison Margiela Future Laminated

Key Features: Maison Margiela’s Future sneaker silhouette is reworked to feature a laminated clear polyurethane upper, shark-tooth outsole, lace closure and ankle strap. For added comfort, the shoe’s liner is made from leather.

Release Date: May 2019

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela’s Future sneaker has been a staple for fans of avant-garde sneaker designs and in 2019 the high-top version of the shoe was remade with a transparent upper and shark-tooth sole. Notably, Kanye West wore different variations of the Future sneaker on his Yeezus tour, complete with Margiela-designed face masks.

Maison Margiela 22 Replica Graffiti

Key Features: The sneaker comes in a classic white/gray/gum colorway and features a smooth calfskin leather upper with suede overlays. Lambskin lining provides premium comfort, while graffiti detailing is seen on the upper.

Release Date: June 2019

Editor’s Notes: Creative director John Galliano took inspiration from the original graffitied GAT, which was seen in 2002 during Martin Margiela’s tenure at the helm of the fashion house. Each pair’s graffiti-graphic finish is unique, with the painted effect applied by hand.

Maison Margiela Tabi High-Top

Key Features: This Margiela sneaker features a grained leather upper, with the fashion house’s signature number system printed on the tongue. The shoe is finished off with the brand’s famous split-toe, this time coming in a glossy version.

Release Date: August 2019

Editor’s Notes: To celebrate the Tabi’s 30th anniversary, Margiela dropped a special capsule in collaboration with Montreal-based fashion destination SSENSE that was all about the divisive silhouette. The celebratory line included everything from Tabi-shaped accessories to new iterations of the shoe.

Made from grained leather, this Margiela sneaker fused the brand’s signature toe-piece with a very familiar high-top silhouette. The shoe’s split-toe comes with a glossy rubberized trim, also featuring logo-printed detailing on the tongue and side, with stitching details throughout.

Maison Margiela Future II Low

Key Features: Maison Margiela’s “Chrome” Future II Low features an iridescent leather upper, concealed lace-up closure, signature stitch detail at the heel collar, leather lining, a translucent shark tooth sole, and a logo patch on the padded tongue.

Release Date: August 2019

Editor’s Notes: The luxury shoe is made in Italy, boasting an iridescent finish on the upper. Additionally, the Future II Low features a round toe, concealed lace-up closure, signature stitch detail in white at the heel collar, beige leather lining, and a chunky, translucent shark tooth rubber sole. The sneaker is finished off with a logo patch on the padded tongue.

Maison Margiela Creeper

Key Features: Maison Margiela’s Creeper features a black leather upper, woven leather detailing at the toe, tonal lace-up closure, leather lining, white stitching at the heel, a sculpted platform rubber midsole, tonal rubber outsole, and silver-tone hardware.

Release Date: September 2019

Editor’s Notes: This 2019 model released in a black leather iteration, showcasing woven detailing at the toe. The Creeper is accented with silver-tone hardware, while also boasting contrasting white stitching at the heel. The sneaker ultimately draws attention with its sculpted platform rubber midsole.

Maison Margiela “Security”

Key Features: A white textile upper featuring a suede mudguard, optioned in either red or blue, sits a top a Vibram sole and offers increased protection. A steel toe-cap completes the heavy duty sneaker.

Release Date: January 2018

Editor’s Notes: The iconic fashion house looked to security personnel as a source of inspiration for this sneaker, dubbed the Margiela Security sneaker.

Maison Margiela Replica “Neon Yellow”

Key Features: Leather upper, suede overlays, padded tongue and collar, leather lining, and rubber outsole.

Release Date: April 2018

Editor’s Notes: Arriving in “Neon Yellow,” the shoe features leather on the upper, paired with suede overlays on the toe box, sides, and heel. The tongue and collar are both padded, while tonal laces round out the design.

Maison Margiela Fusion

Key Features: In this Maison Margiela deconstructed sneaker, the partly melted Fusion silhouette features a leather and knitted upper with rubber outsole. Other details include a padded collar, lace-up front, and a white stitched label detail on the back. Slime-inspired glue trims complete the look.

Release Date: July 2018

Editor’s Notes: A$AP Rocky’s favorite Margiela sneaker, the Fusion, was first released as part of the fashion house’s FW18 collection and quickly made waves thanks to its unique design.

Maison Margiela Puffer Slides

Key Features: The winter-ready slides are made using techno-quilted nylon and feature contrasting curved soles.

Release Date: October 2018

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela unveiled these extremely cozy-looking slides featuring what the brand termed “techno quilted nylon” and a curved gum sole. The slides, which are a super-luxe version of The North Face’s mule slides, are designed for on-the-go occasions. This Margiela release came in two variants: a low-top slide-like style and a high-top boot.

Maison Margiela Replica “High-Top Sock”

Key Features: Black-ribbed inner sock, a laceless design, paneled construction, and flat rubber sole.

Release Date: December 2018

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela’s signature Replica sneaker returned late 2018 with a high-top sock iteration. The classy black shoe is made in Italy and features a mixture of suede, leather, and polyester. Finer details include Margiela’s heel pick stitch, a “Numbers” garment label at the ankle of the sock, and a gum-colored outsole.

Maison Margiela 22 2-in-1 Sneaker

Key Features: A cutaway upper blends Margiela’s baseball sneaker with the label’s iconic German Army Trainer. The shoe comes in three colorways and is made in Italy.

Release Date: January 2019

Editor’s Notes: The front half of the sneaker is taken from the baseball trainer, while the sides and back are taken from the German Army Trainer for a deconstructed look. Peep each colorway in detail above and shop the look below.

Maison Margiela Multicolored Chalk Replica

Key Features: Consisting of a padded tongue and heel collar, white leather lining, as well as a textured rubber sole accentuating the shoe’s premium feel, it contrasts with the dazzling colors on show.

Release Date: May 2016

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela released a daring, multicolored iteration of its infamous Replica silhouette featuring graffiti. The leather shoe is made in Italy and features a chalk-covered upper underneath a wild, hand-painted graffiti motif. Given the Replica’s unwavering popularity among the fashion crowd, this was a big hit in 2016.

Maison Margiela x Barneys Future High-Top

Key Features: Done up in mirrored Italian leather, the kicks come equipped with Velcro straps with a mesh shaft, reflective toe box, hidden laces, and a tonal gum rubber outsole.

Release Date: September 2016

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela and Barneys New York joined forces for an exclusive release of the Future High Top sneaker. The drop featured two metallic colorways of the brand-favorite, optioned in brown and grey or copper and silver.

Maison Margiela Replica “Airbrush Blue”

Key Features: The original Replica silhouette was given a blue airbrush colorway that gradually changed into white toward the front of the shoes. The sneakers are constructed of leather and feature a gum sole, lace-up front, white laces, leather lining and allover clear stitching.

Release Date: December 2014

Maison Margiela Future High-Top “Cracked”

Model: Future High-Top

Key Features: The futuristic footwear sports a cracked leather upper, executed in both white and a YEEZY-esque crimson colorway.

Release Date: February 2015

Editor’s Notes: The sneakers released as part of the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2015 menswear presentation.

Maison Margiela Zip-Up High-Top “Natural”

Key Features: This premium cowhide leather sneaker features a rubber outsole as well as a zipped tongue running down the middle. In addition, the laceless kicks features a natural warm tone similar to a pastel orange.

Release Date: May 2015

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela steamed ahead into the Spring/Summer 2015 season by dropping a gorgeous Vachetta-toned rendition of its famed high-top sneaker. Featuring a zip-up upper with V-shaped incisions, the sneaker makes for a solid addition to Margiela’s line of unusual footwear.

Maison Margiela Replica Raffia “Natural Brown”

Key Features: Packaged in woven raffia and leather, this model consists of a lace-up front as well as a Margiela logo located on the upper tongue. This marks another Italian make that is finished up with a rubber outsole and a brown/tan colorway.

Release Date: 2015

Editor’s Notes: For Maison Margiela’s 2015 warm weather foray, the house looked to Africa for inspiration. These sneakers in “Natural Brown” feature a two-tone color-blocked vegetable leather and raffia upper, rubber soles and white lace-up front. Italian craftsmanship gives the shoes a unique fit without compromising breathability.

Maison Margiela Grey Snake Replica

Key Features: For Fall 2015, the Margiela Replica returned with multicolored and textured polka dots, creating a faux snakeskin pattern, in tones of blue, grey and black across the entire upper.

Release Date: July 2015

Editor’s Notes: Offering a simple and more subtle alternative to most other high-fashion sneakers, the Replica has become a staple in the market since its debut.

Maison Margiela Felted Knit Runner

Key Features: This women’s runner is as lace-less as they come, boasting a thick black outsole and midsole. The lower part of the trainer is done up in high quality leather which effortlessly blends into the felted knit upper.

Release Date: December 2015

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela continued its line of increasingly weird sneakers, revealing a bizarre new running-style sneaker with a felted knit upper. Picking up where the Parisian house’s Kanye-approved pony-hair Future sneaker left off, the shoe sports a furry upper with knitted detailing that almost looks like it’s been inspired by a cable-knit sweater.

Maison Margiela Rubber Paneled Neo-Sneakers

Key Features: This 2014 model sports patent leather, matte and textured synthetic paneling, with a crepe sole and a padded tongue.

Release Date: July 2014

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela built on its luxe sneaker program with this rubber-paneled high-top. Dubbed the “Neo-sneaker,” it was handmade in Italy in red and grey tones.

Maison Margiela Replica Reflective Snake-Embossed

Key Features: Three varying snakeskin textures were applied, while a crisp gum sole finished off the classy high-fashion sneakers.

Release Date: July 2014

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela’s line of sneakers carried on with this high-top iteration of the house’s tribute to the classic German Army Trainer, this time given a reflective snake-embossed upper.

Maison Margiela Replica Black Leather Integrated Neoprene

Key Features: The neoprene liner turns the shoe into a mid-top and adds more comfort to it, making it a welcome addition the maison’s comprehensive lineup.

Release Date: September 2014

Editor’s Notes: Inspired by the standard-issue German Army Trainer, the low-top Replica returned for Fall/Winter 2014 in all-black leather with a newly integrated neoprene sock liner.

Maison Margiela Replica Calf Hair

Key Features: Finished with a lambskin lining, rubber sole and contrasting laces, the Replica Calf Hair was a welcome addition to Margiela’s long line of OTT sneakers.

Release Date: November 2104

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela‘s Replica was given a deep navy calf hair upper for the Fall/Winter 2014 season.

Maison Margiela Future Red High-Top

Key Features: The shoe features a Velcro strap ankle closure, dominated by a clean tonal leather upper as well as a completely leather liner.

Release Date: November 2014

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela’s high-top Future silhouette dropped in this all-red colorway. While the profile of the sneaker makes enough of a statement, this bold model contributed an even more poignant element. This new iteration left us wondering what type of spin the then-newly appointed creative director of Maison Margiela, John Galliano, would bring to the Future silhouette, as well as Margiela’s footwear range overall.

Maison Margiela Future ‘Yeezus’ Tour

Key Features: The iconic Future sneaker features a full beige pony hair upper, with hidden rounded laces and a chunky Velcro strap closure. In addition, it is fully lined with leather and features a contrasting gum sole.

Release Date: August 2014

Editor’s Notes: Kanye West‘s famed pair of Maison Margiela pony hair sneakers from his Yeezus tour dropped in 2014 in a limited edition version.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you clean Maison Margiela sneakers?

To clean Margiela sneakers brush any dirt/dust with a shoe brush. Standard brushes (synthetic bristles) go better with all-leather shoes, whereas premium brushes (brushes with softer bristles) are ideal for knit sneakers or other delicate fabrics.

Once dusting is done, clean with water and shoe cleaner solution. For a less expensive alternative, consider diluted dish or laundry soap. Lastly, press out excess moisture with a towel and then let air dry.

For suede sneakers, it is recommended to buy a suede cleaning kit since water can stain the delicate material. The kit should come with a cleaning brush and special eraser that targets more vigorous stains.

How do Maison Margiela sneakers fit?

Margiela sneakers are known to fit true to size in both high-top and low-top versions. For fans purchasing from outside the EU, make sure to covert your shoe size prior to buying Margiela sneakers in your European size.

How do you spot fake Maison Margiela sneakers?

In order to avoid buying fake Margiela sneakers, you should only buy them from official Maison Margiela stores. If that is not possible, consider resell websites like GOAT and StockX that have vigorous authenticating processes in place.

How much are Margiela sneakers?

Maison Margiela sneakers are on the higher end of the sneaker price spectrum. For instance, the house’s iconic Replica model usually starts around the $450 price point and goes up from there.