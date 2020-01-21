the-best-luxury-hotels-in-valencia,-including-tranquil-gardens-and-michelin-starred-menus

The streets of Valencia are lined with grand mansions and Art Nouveau buildings, some of which now house sumptuous hotels that encapsulate the elegant grandeur of the Mediterranean city – some are in the heart of the action, others hidden away down narrow lanes, others right by the splendid beach. Stay somewhere with the focus on privacy and tranquility, or choose a hotel that is a destination in itself, with restaurants and leisure facilities where you can relax after exploring the city.
This chic hotel, set within a grand nobleman’s mansion, retains its historic charm with large arched doorways and the original marble staircase among its interesting features. Hospes hotels are renowned for their relaxing air of contentment and nowhere is this more evident than in the garden (where the horses used to live) filled with scented flowers and the soothing treatments in the spa. Each of the 66 rooms are modern, light and offer plenty of space. The hotel’s Ampar restaurant is a popular choice for those seeking quality cuisine with the flavours of Valencia being given an avant-garde twist. Top picks include local dishes such as paella or rice with lobster and morels.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
These seven impossibly stylish apartments are owned by the same family that runs the city’s revered Casa Montana restaurant and staying at Barracart avails guests to priority booking, wine tasting or an Iberian ham workshop at the sensational tapas spot. The apartments themselves are effortlessly stylish in their modernity, blending old and new with a rich harmony. Tall French windows (leading to a street-side balcony) set in exposed brickwork, wooden floors and warm lighting bring a homely comfort to the proceedings, while the bathroom tiled with typical Spanish flourish is a charming addition. Two of the flats have cosy rooftop terraces.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This grand hotel is right at the centre of the old city and offers great views over the Plaza of the City Hall. From the roof terrace, enjoy a bird’s eye view of the square’s traditional flower sellers and fountains. Inside, it’s all chic elegance with polished marble, wood and glass, but the hotel does pay homage to traditional Spanish life through its cuisine and local artworks. The Plaza Restaurant has a number of variants of local-favourite paella on the menu, as well as fideuá, where the rice is replaced by noodles. Spacious rooms combine practicality with style. Decorated in neutral colours and with wooden parquet flooring, they each have individual touches such as paintings.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Elegance and glamour combine to create a wondrous ambience at The Westin Valencia. This building certainly turns heads and is a fine example of modernist architecture. Inside, expect cut-glass chandeliers, polished marble and understated colours, while the beautiful central garden offers a tranquil open-air place to relax. Guests have free access to the health club with top-class gym equipment, a therapeutic salt-water indoor pool, Turkish hammam and sauna. Everything is deluxe at Westin, including the rooms, which are all beautifully decorated in Art Deco style. Striped wallpaper and swirly patterned carpets in soothing chocolate and wheat tones along with a marble bathroom create a warm atmosphere.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Historic, monumental and majestic — that just about sums up this grand former palace of the Marqués de Caro. The old city walls are retained within the hotel’s very chic and modern design to create an impressive interior of contrasts. Each room is individually styled and tells its own story. Some incorporate old brickwork or beams while others are found in the 12th-century Arabic Tower. Furnishings and fittings, however, are modern and designer-driven and luxurious Bvlgari toiletries are provided in the bathrooms. A highlight is the Michelin-starred restaurant Sucede, where the food is a work of art. Former El Bulli chef Miguel Ángel Mayor creates masterpieces that nod to Valencia’s Roman, Arabic and Christian influences.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
It might look all modern now, but the beachfront Las Arenas has history. It opened in 1898 as a grand hotel, frequented by the great and good of the day. Although it has been largely rebuilt, the pool, pavilion and colonnades give you an idea of what it was like back in the distant days of the 20th century. Today, there is a flash new spa with lots of treatments to make you feel like a film star and you can breathe in that healthy sea air as you work your way around the thermal pools. Around half of the rooms face the Mediterranean and have large balconies.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Contributions by Annie Bennett, Hugh Morris & Sarah Farrell