The best luxury hotels in Porto, from glamorous palácio to designer boltholes

Few better ways exist to while away a day than wandering along the cobbled streets and narrow passageways of Porto’s labyrinthine Old Town. In this city, every road leads not to Rome but the river, where, if your time has whiled away entirely, some remaining hours can be busily spent between café-hopping and port tasting. Come the end of the day, however, and all that precipitous (did we mention it is hilly?) pavement pounding begins to tell. So it’s a mighty fine job that Porto’s selection of top-star hotels are numerous and near-at-hand. Here’s our pick of the very finest, from the spa-tastic to the Michelin-rated. Whether a world-renowned brand or a one-off wonder, everywhere on our luxury list will provide the pampering your whiling-weary feet deserve.
From a decanter-shaped pool and the 25,000-bottle cellar to the grape-pip treatments at its spa, this stylish hotel revolves around wine. Each of the 70 spacious rooms and 12 suites is discreetly themed around a wine partner; décor in one light-filled superior double includes paraphernalia from Quinta Vale do Bragão in the Alto Douro, for instance. Each floor opens to the outdoors – to terraces, the pool or the croquet lawn. The bar and lounge are scattered with inviting sofas, and there’s an elegant library and a business centre. The restaurant, meanwhile, has been awarded two Michelin stars for Chef Ricardo Costa’s contemporary Portuguese menu.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This eclectic and charming 47-room hotel offers river views and strikingly designed rooms that reject minimalism in favour of bold colours. In the public areas, an exuberant bar that includes a ceiling and walls covered with artificial flowers contrasts with the sophisticated and subdued restaurant. Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool overlooking the river and a spa offering a range of treatments, including massages and facials. Each room is named after a painter, writer, designer or musician and decorated to reflect the artist’s personality and work; everything from the hand-laid wood floor to furniture and lighting is designed and made in Portugal.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The five-star InterContinental lies in the heart of Porto’s historic centre and is the gem in the city’s accommodation crown. The neoclassical design is spectacular: Swarovski chandeliers illuminate the bright, marbled foyer; velvet armchairs create comfortable seating areas; and a mini high street running along the building interior injects added luxe. Old pictures of Porto adorn the walls of common areas and rooms, while a rotating exhibition of contemporary artwork decorates the bar and dining area. Facilities include a delightfully fragranced wellness centre where a range of massages are offered (the candle wax massage is highly recommended), as well as facial treatments and waxing services.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
While diehard sightseers may feel a little isolated in Porto’s fringe suburb of Freixo, the unlikely pairing of an 18th-century palace and neighbouring flour mill has created one of Porto’s most luxurious accommodation options, and offers quiet reprieve for guests seeking comfort and relaxation. The white exterior and stone detailing of the restored Baroque-style palace is magnificent. As is the ‘living room’, where a sky-high frescoed ceiling and gold-trimmed mirrors form an opulent central hub leading to the bar and restaurant. Elsewhere, guests have access to an infinity pool with bubble jets and heated indoor pool, along with a small gymnasium, sauna and Turkish hammam.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Housed in what was once a warehouse for storing iron (armazém means ‘warehouse’ in Portuguese), this hotel’s style is largely inspired by its heritage, with plenty of aged metal in use and an industrial utilitarianism to its look: think polished concrete floors and exposed stone walls. But the style is sophisticated and contemporary rather than raw and there are plenty of warm touches – a former vault painted dusky pink now acts as the bar, and the nine generously proportioned rooms are very comfortable with Portuguese-made mattresses and all the rooms feature large powerful showers. On warm evenings, take a drink to the roof terrace and enjoy the striking views across the rooftops of the old city.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Contributions by Yolanda Carslaw, Emily McAuliffe & Trish Lorenz