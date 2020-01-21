the-best-luxury-hotels-in-copenhagen,-including-danish-design-icons-and-michelin-stars

Copenhagen might be an admirably egalitarian city but it’s still an easy place to spoil yourself, with numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, high-end boutiques and stylish cocktail bars. In summer you can hit the beaches and harbour pools; in winter, wander festive streets strung with fairy lights and get your hygge fix in cosy, candlelit cafés. There’s cool design at every turn, the food scene is buzzing, and just about everyone speaks English. These days it has the hotels to match as well. Not so long ago, you could have counted on one hand the number of luxury hotels in the Danish capital but now there’s plenty of choice for anyone who wants to be cossetted in five-star comfort. Here’s our pick of Copenhagen’s finest places to stay.
This ultra-elegant palace hotel has a place in Copenhagen history: it was founded in 1755 and its ballroom has hosted major events for the past couple of centuries. But it’s certainly not stuck in the past: period features are tastefully combined with bucketloads of contemporary comfort and style. There’s a spa with a pool, a concierge service, valet parking, limos and personal shoppers. In the Michelin-starred Marchal restaurant, talented young chef Andreas Bagh delivers beautifully balanced dishes that blend Nordic and French elements with great finesse, and plates them up with an artist’s eye.
Nimb impresses on all fronts, from its fairytale façade to its impeccably styled interiors: high ceilings, crystal chandeliers and plush fabrics provide a glamorous backdrop for typically tasteful Danish design. All 38 bedrooms are spacious, with all but one overlooking Tivoli, and come with Bang & Olufsen televisions, Nespresso machines, and custom-made cocktail cabinets with decanters of spirits. There’s a rooftop terrace with pool and cocktail bar and services aplenty including a personal shopper, in-room wellbeing treatments and gastro tours arranged by the food concierge. For Tivoli fans, Nimb’s location is unbeatable: it sits on the western side of the gardens. Guests get free entry to the park.
SKT. PETRI aims for a laid-back luxury feel, with warm, rich colours and soft fabrics. Beyond the atrium is a peaceful garden courtyard, with plenty of tables and chairs, cream canvas umbrellas and huge pots of plants, including olive trees, lavender and happily flourishing fig trees. Norwegian design studio Anemone Wille Våge have brought a grown-up, slightly retro glamour to the rooms. Think smoky shades of blue and old gold livened up by pops of emerald green and Moorish-style geometric moulding. There’s an in-house fitness room, bikes for hire and a concierge desk, plus several dining options.
The five-star Nobis is a handsome conversion of a historic building (once home to the Royal Danish Academy of Music), tastefully reworked by Swedish architectural firm Wingårdhs. Period features such as the original ornamental mouldings and grand marble staircase have been retained but contemporary twists like twinkly modern light installations, designer lamps and angular metal shelves have been added. Point your camera in just about any direction and you’d have a shot worthy of an interiors magazine. There’s a small gym and spa room with two saunas, two showers and cold water plunge pool for guests.
This leading spa hotel is as much in demand to those in search of full-on health and fitness retreats as those who just fancy being pampered in laid-back luxury for a weekend. The salt-white buildings house the original sanatorium, a villa where King Frederick Vll used to spend his summers, and a modern spa extension. There’s a concierge service, bikes for hire and events ranging from wellness-related talks and cookery classes to classical concerts and literary evenings. There’s even an on-site medical centre offering services from acupuncture and reflexology to dentistry, psychiatry and physiotherapy.
Owner Alexander Kølpin, a former dancer with the Royal Danish Ballet, worked with design studio Lind Almond to create a look that’s both luxurious and homely. Finishes are high end, with bespoke furniture, plush fabrics and tastefully earthy paint shades, and there’s a harmonious blend of influences – a dash of theatrical drama, a touch of colonial chic, and plenty of Danish style. Bedrooms share the same design values as the rest of the hotel, and have big comfy beds and free minibars stocked with soft drinks, snacks and sweets. Head to the bar, TATA, for an excellent cocktail with a dose of retro glamour.
A central-as-they-come location, industrial-chic good looks and an excellent in-house restaurant are a few reasons to head to this striking five-star hotel. Many original elements, such as the dark bronze slats on the façade and giant green iron doors contribute towards a dramatic effect, especially with the 3D-printed sculpture which casts twiggy shadows over raw concrete walls. The look is softened in the bedrooms with deep pile carpets, soft fabrics and the sleek, chic look. There’s a daily wine hour as well as a 10pm-11pm nightcap hour when you can help yourself to a snifter from a well-stocked cabinet.
This is one of Copenhagen’s top hotels and has all the facilities you’d expect of an international five-star, plus two big bonuses – a waterfront setting and some of the largest rooms in the city. Public areas feel quite contemporary, with cool back-lit desks in reception and a double-height lobby lounge/bar area, where huge windows along one side frame the harbour view. Beyond is the terrace, with plenty of outdoor seating and potted greenery – perfect for cocktails and people-watching. As befits a five-star, staff are charming, service is polished and there are plenty of facilities to keep guests happy.
Arne Jacobsen’s Modernist landmark is a place of pilgrimage for fans of Danish Modern design, with its clean lines, pleasing curves, monochrome marble and eponymous classic chairs – including the Egg and the Swan. It was originally built for Scandinavian Airlines in the late Fifties and, at 26 floors, was Copenhagen’s first skyscraper. Tours of Room 606, a time capsule of a room perfectly preserved from the Sixties, run regularly and the gym next door is in what was the old SAS departure lounge. Splurge for a signature suite for a distinctive and contemporary interpretation of the original hotel’s style.
Contributions by Suzanne King & Mark C. O’Flaherty