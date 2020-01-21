the-best-luxury-hotels-in-copenhagen,-including-danish-design-icons-and-michelin-stars

Copenhagen might be an admirably egalitarian city but it’s still an easy place to spoil yourself, with numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, high-end boutiques and stylish cocktail bars. In summer you can hit the beaches and harbour pools; in winter, wander festive streets strung with fairy lights and get your hygge fix in cosy, candlelit cafés. There’s cool design at every turn, the food scene is buzzing, and just about everyone speaks English. These days it has the hotels to match as well. Not so long ago, you could have counted on one hand the number of luxury hotels in the Danish capital but now there’s plenty of choice for anyone who wants to be cossetted in five-star comfort. Here’s our pick of Copenhagen’s finest places to stay.