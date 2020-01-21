the-best-luxury-hotels-in-brussels,-including-sky-high-spas-and-award-winning-cocktails

Brussels has some very grand hotels indeed, with presidential suites and all the luxury and services that five and four-star ratings imply. Some of these lie to the south of historic centre, close to the luxury-brand shops around the Place Louise. Others are within walking distance of the Grand Place, a central square at the heart of the historic centre surrounded by sublime and surreal art collections (Brueghel, Rubens, Magritte), impressive churches, alluring shops, high-quality eateries (including the legendary chip stands), and splendid eccentricities such as the Manneken-Pis and a comic-book museum (Tintin et al.). A fastidious international clientele ensures that the hotels all remain at the top of their game; here’s our pick of the best luxury hotels in Brussels.
Hotel Amigo is as close to the historic centre of Brussels as you can get. Many rooms look directly out onto the roofs of the Hôtel de Ville; cast your eyes upwards and you can see the gilded St Michael slaying the devil on the tip of its spire. At the very top of the range is the Armand Blaton (Royal or Presidential) Suite, with a large rooftop terrace overlooking the city. This is the kind of place where the staff seem know you need something almost before you yourself do – the first choice of business moguls, film stars and presidents, but also of lesser mortals who don’t mind paying the premium for staying somewhere special.
This must rank as Brussels’ grandest hotel – it’s palatial in style and scale. It has everything a grand hotel should have, including a long history dating back to 1913. A complete renovation has brought fresh sparkle to its polished brass and marble. Lying close to the upmarket shopping streets of Avenue Louise, it is a short journey from Brussels’ historic centre. Guests have direct access to the adjoining Aspria spa, which has an infinity-style swimming pool, sauna, steam bath and fitness facilities. Even the most basic room category is very spacious, with a neat, modern elegance and lush marbled bathrooms.
There’s plenty of style and swagger at The Dominican, built on the site of a Dominican Abbey in the centre of historic Brussels. Respect for this historic legacy is part of the design: the high arches around the courtyard follow the ground plan of the cloister, and the Dominican symbol is woven into the carpets. Yet there’s also an emphasis on modern comfort and ease, as seen in the sleek bedroom furniture and facilities that extend beyond its four-star rating (there’s a cardio gym, boxing room, sauna and hammam). A highlight is the copious international buffet breakfast, which can be taken into the courtyard in summer.
The hotel interiors were dreamed up by famed designer Antoine Pinto, and carry his whimsical, theatrical touch, such as bold furniture and shock colours. The décor in the bedrooms is spare, almost minimalist, but a distinctive feature is the cushions with faces printed on them, by the Italian designer Piero Fornasetti. If you’re feeling flush, splurge for the So Well Suite, which comes with its own hammam and fitness equipment. The Crystal Lounge offering a broad menu of elaborate dishes, such as crayfish risotto, while the bar is celebrated for its cocktails created by award-winning mixologists.
This hotel is a celebrated institution, famed for its vast, soaring atrium under a glass roof, with tiers of greenery like an interior hanging garden of Babylon. A rare chunk of the old city walls, built in 1134, can be seen next to the carp pond. It is big, stylish and pampering and very well located. It’s home to the Sea Grill restaurant, helmed by two-Michelin starred chef Yves Mattagne, which offers classic French seafood with a twist, while the upmarket Atrium Restaurant serves upmarket, brasserie-style Belgian cuisine. Rooms are suites are presented in four vastly different styles, from urban chic to maritime-inspired.
This hotel in housed in a 27-storey skyscraper, just to the south of the city centre. The public areas of the ground floor and the landings are dark and alluringly cavernous – contrasting satisfactorily with the uplifting brightness of the rooms themselves. The design is inventive and restfully spare, with black and cream-white colour schemes, high-tech fittings and luxuriously comfortable king-sized beds. There is a Panorama Lounge on the 24th floor, with lovely views out west, accessible only to guests in higher categories. All guests, however, can enjoy similar views from the spa and fitness suite on the 23rd floor, which has a sauna, a steam room and gym.
There is plenty to remind guests of the 17th-century origins of this small, handsome four-star hotel besides its name. The main staircase dates from the 1600s, and antique furniture, chandeliers and marble floors lend a classically opulent atmosphere. Rooms in the primary building (the ‘Classic’ section) are all suites, and have original features such as fireplaces and exposed beams; some suites have a small private terrace. The hotel has no restaurant, but the location is unbeatable: you’re just 250 yards from the Grand Place, and almost all there is to see in central Brussels – plus the best restaurants and bars – is within half a mile.
Behind the ivy-clad façade here is a miniature stately home, with glittering chandeliers, Neoclassical columns and Louis XV furniture. It is grand but relaxed, and guests can bask in the welcome of a family-owned hotel and the classical elegance of its rooms. The Manos Spa has a beautiful, Alhambra-inspired Turkish hammam, with a turquoise whirlpool plunge bath and treatment rooms. The Kolya Restaurant offers inventive European cuisine with Asian influences, as well as its own extensive, club-like bar. In warm weather, drinks and meals can be taken on the terrace in the garden, with mature trees, waterfalls and ponds.
This five-star hotel has all the stylish efficiency expected of the Sofitel brand. While conveniently placed for the EU institutions, but the historic city centre is not far away. With the Sofitel ‘MyBed’ system, rooms have double beds, with thin, super-comfortable upper mattresses. The on-site restaurant offers fresh, seasonal Belgian ‘bistronom’’ food sourced from suppliers who come to the Sunday organic food market in the Place Jourdan. Other noteworthy features include a cosy library with comfortable seating and an open fireplace, and a roof terrace, which looks over the bustling square.
A comfortable and superbly presented modern hotel with all the polish and professionalism you would expect of its five-star status. It’s located in the fashionable Châtelain district, with interesting shops and museums close by, and just a tram-ride from central Brussels. The hotel also arranges jogging tours, cocktail masterclasses and cooking classes, including a visit to the local market. Rooms are generously spacious, and soothingly decorated in soft greys and blues. The welcoming bar, warmed by a wood-effect fire, specialises in cocktails and Belgian beers, while a small restaurant serves classic French-Belgian dishes.
