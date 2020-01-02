the-best-kids’-movies-to-watch-on-netflix

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

From 1990s classics like Matilda and Hook to modern efforts like The Lego Batman Movie and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.

Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.

Klaus

Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Oscar-winner JK Simmons provide the voices for this charming Christmas animation about Jesper, a spoilt young postman stationed above the Arctic circle.

When Jesper meets a kindly old toy-maker, he starts to discover his seasonal cheer in this Netflix Original movie – one of the streaming service's first forays into feature-length animation.

The Lego Batman Movie

"Quite possibly the best Batman film, ever," we say. What could beat the Caped Crusader in brick form?

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

As good as the 1995 original, director Jake Kasdan's rip-roaring action adventure takes the bare bones of Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 book and adds contemporary twists while downplaying the jungle animal perils…

The Dark Crystal

Although The Dark Crystal emerged from the darker side of Jim Henson's imagination, it's still a mesmerising picture that will enchant older children and adults alike. A survivor of a near-extinct race is given a dangerous quest as his world approaches an astronomical event that will decide its future…

Shrek

Mike Myers voices the ugly, antisocial green ogre who must rescue a human princess (Cameron Diaz) in order to appease evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) and rid his swamp of an infestation of traditional fairy-tale characters in this animated fantasy comedy from DreamWorks…

Shrek 2

Mike Myers' big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing.

Matilda

Roald Dahl's story of a clever little girl who takes on her parents and a headmistress.

Free Willy

This entertaining children's picture about a boy and his whale knows exactly what strings to pull and when. Australian director Simon Wincer combines animatronic models with shots of Keiko, the real-life killer whale that plays Willy, with great skill.