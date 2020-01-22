the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-zurich,-including-open-art-studios-and-zany-afterwork-bars

With a series of bold hotels tailoring to a savvy corporate crowd, Switzerland’s financial centre is clawing away from its strait-laced image to cater to the modern business traveller. From Ayurvedic spa treatments for stressed postures to sociable workspaces amid giant cow bells and bars that are among the city’s best for afterwork drinks, they’re out to please the most discerning globetrotting worker bees – and our pick of the best modern business hotels in Zurich are all within 15 minutes’ reach of the business district.
An antidote to corporate atmospheres, there’s a home from home feel at Greulich, Zurich’s original design hotel. Ease into the place with a yoga class, held daily overlooking the hotel’s garden of silver birches, then get to work in the appealing living room-cum-workspace-cum-diner, which has leatherette benches and a menu including ‘Plättli’ of meat and cheese. It’s in the creative quarter, which is full of quirky boutiques, and around 10 minutes from the city centre by bus or tram. You’ll love chilling at the end of a busy day in the two-level courtyard rooms set in a former factory.
You’ll find zany analogue-inspired aesthetics, an open art studio and a lively oriental restaurant at the German brand’s second property in Zurich, which straddles the Europaallee business quarter near the central station and the independent shops and restaurants of the former red light district. Worker bees will enjoy the hotel’s high-speed Wi-Fi, sociable co-working spaces, and complimentary bike hire for zipping between meetings. But there’s plenty for down-time too, including a train-spotting sauna and events such as talks by the artist in residence.
This design-led property belies its shoestring rates with a tranquil location close to the Paradeplatz banking district and box-spring beds for a refreshing night’s sleep. You’ll adore the lively communal working areas, with egg chairs and workbenches lit by Italian-made designer lamps – and particularly the fast, free Wi-Fi throughout. It’s an easy walk to the lake – lovely for a Sunday stroll or boat trip – and nights can be as lively as you like. The One Lounge bar serves local beer and handcrafted Swiss chocolate truffles.
With soundproofed windows affording pretty panoramas and neutral-toned rooms on the ninth to 11th floors, Placid lives up to its name. Keep fit in the small but well-equipped gym, gulp fresh air in the open-ceilinged space, and make use of smart, digitally operated meeting rooms. Forget room service for one: the hotel’s popular restaurant serves tasty dishes such as Angus beef burger with mountain cheese. Zurich-West business district, which has a trendy food market to peruse in your downtime, is nearby with public transport.
With its tranquil perch on the River Limmat and luxuriously comfortable Art Nouveau-style rooms with electronically adjustable beds and large desks, Storchen is pure bliss. Energise pre-meeting with a jog to the lake, or book dumb bells to your room. For networking, the stylish waterside bar with live jazz is often teeming with businesspeople. In your down time, explore the surrounding old town – the twin-spired Grossmünster opposite is worth climbing for its exceptional views.
Rooms at this imposing former brewery next to Google’s Zurich R&D site feature chairs
sourced from corporate decision makers. If that doesn’t get creativity flowing, try soaking in
the rooftop pool fed by a mineral spring on site. Or failing that, one of the myriad workspaces
– in the towering library with a chandelier made of beer bottles or the former pumping room
among disused machinery. It’s 20 minutes downhill to the lake for strolls.
It’s business du luxe at Widder, an artful concoction of townhouses dating from 1490, where unique rooms contrast furniture by Charles and Ray Eames and Le Corbusier with Baroque grisaille frescoes – even the single rooms are worth a look. To help you feel at home, you’ll get personalised business cards featuring ‘your address in Zurich’ – which is minutes from the financial district in the heart of the old town. After work, choose from over 1,000 spirits and 280 Scottish single malts in the bar, one of the locals’ favourites.
Post-war modernist Atlantis is 15 minutes from the financial district by complimentary shuttle; but it feels like a glamorous Alpine retreat amid meadows and woodland. Rooms are suitably tranquil, with beige leather and dark parquet. But it’s the spa that will target taut postures after a day slouched over a computer. Book in for an Ayurvedic massage or put in some lengths in the outdoor pool with bar.
Kameha, in the Glattpark business district close to the airport, manages to meld corporate and flamboyant. There are functional features, such as device charging stations in the bar, amid giant cow bells and doors that look like slabs of chocolate. Of the suites, six have conference tables. Ease out the day in a relaxation bed on the roof terrace or with a plate of homemade pasta in the brilliant Italian restaurant. In case that doesn’t appeal, there are lots of eateries in the surrounding area.
