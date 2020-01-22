the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-singapore,-from-grandiose-libraries-to-wellbeing-suites

It isn’t the most convenient hotel to get to, but if you’re charging your Uber rides to the company card, then this ultra cool hotel is for you. The first property by The Lo & Behold Group – one of Singapore’s premier restaurant operators with the likes of Odette and Overeasy under its belt – The Warehouse Hotel was built in 1895 and was once a den for illicit activities and secret organisations. The hotel plays up its past with small nods to its history in its rooms and food and beverage offerings. Despite its proximity to Havelock Road, the excellent in-room soundproofing ensures zero noise pollution, so you can look forward to a good night’s rest and a fresh morning.



