the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-singapore,-from-grandiose-libraries-to-wellbeing-suites

As the international business hub of Asia, Singapore is no stranger to savvy business travellers visiting its sunny shores. But just because you’re in the city for work, it doesn’t mean you have to book a stay at a dull, stuffy hotel that sucks the energy out of you. The next time you’re in the Lion City, check into one of these vibrant properties that are both close to the Central Business District and offer services that stimulate the senses. Unwind and be inspired.
One of Singapore’s hottest boutique hotels, Ann Siang House, is a catch-all collective for business and leisure travellers. Plenty of independent food and drink options range from American-style pie at Blue Label Pizza & Wine, to tea-infused cocktails at The Other Roof. Splashed in striking royal blue and gold, this heritage building has 20 accommodation options; from Executive Rooms (with their own kitchenettes) to the Active Studio which features a stationary bike, medicine ball, and abs roller for a stress-busting workout. The Wellbeing Suite is for those who prefer to unwind with a massage chair, essential oils and a herbal tea.
The Vagabond Club – a hidden find located slightly off the city centre – provides an opulent retreat for those who prefer the finer things in life. Surround yourself with art when you bring your laptop down to the Salon, where paintings, whiskies and red velvet banquettes line the walls. Then, retire to one of its 41 rooms designed by the legendary Jacques Garcia, who fills each space with his signature Parisian-chic style or rich, jewel-tone fabrics against dark mahogany. Splurge for access to the Executive Lounge with its array of complimentary à la carte offerings (11am-4pm), high speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary hors d’oeuvres, fine wines, and spirits from 5pm-8pm.
Occupying the 25th to 39th floor of the glittering Duo Tower, Andaz Singapore makes full use of its vantage point to offer unbeatable views of the city skyline. Designed by internationally acclaimed architect André Fu, each room is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the stunning Marina Bay or charming cultural neighbourhood of Bugis. If you prefer to stretch your legs and pick a spot at one of the hotels’ many nooks – head to Mr Stork, the breezy rooftop bar for its laid-back cabanas. Unwind with complimentary all-day refreshments at Sunroom, or happy hour at Andaz Lounge, from 5pm to 7pm daily.
A social library that houses over 3,000 books and also acts as a bar, café and co-working space? Yes, please. The beautifully restored hotel takes over a heritage block of shophouses, keeping in mind its history at every turn with framed indentures from Singapore’s colonial era hanging on its walls. At Six Senses Maxwell’s heart lies Cook & Tras, an all-day restaurant that offers free Wi-Fi, charging points and an expansive collection of literature ranging from local picks to classic tomes. There is also a gym and a 25-metre long lap pool. Suite guests receive vouchers towards a cup of Chinese tea at a nearby teahouse.
It isn’t the most convenient hotel to get to, but if you’re charging your Uber rides to the company card, then this ultra cool hotel is for you. The first property by The Lo & Behold Group – one of Singapore’s premier restaurant operators with the likes of Odette and Overeasy under its belt – The Warehouse Hotel was built in 1895 and was once a den for illicit activities and secret organisations. The hotel plays up its past with small nods to its history in its rooms and food and beverage offerings. Despite its proximity to Havelock Road, the excellent in-room soundproofing ensures zero noise pollution, so you can look forward to a good night’s rest and a fresh morning.
For anyone looking for space, privacy and exclusivity, leave the world behind and escape to this ultra luxurious bubble, part of a huge lifestyle destination that encompasses a high-end residential apartment, a luxury hotel, a shopping mall and a theatre. Situated in the heart of the Central Business District, the elegant hotel spans two heritage buildings and stays true to Victorian Art Deco roots, with tall columns and décor punctuated with geometric gold finishing. Most of its stylish rooms house a deep-soaking bathtub complete with toiletries by Salvatore Ferragamo to treat you to a relaxing soak.
You won’t find a more convenient hotel than Sofitel Singapore City Centre. It’s an escalator ride away from Tanjong Pagar MRT station, which easily connects you to other parts of the city. Your health and fitness shouldn’t take a back seat just because you’re away from home. Sofitel has a 24-hour gym, and Club Floor guests have complimentary access to the Virgin Active at Tanjong Pagar Centre where they can join a class or unwind in the Himalayan Salt Inhalation Room.
The grand high ceiling, contemporary art collection and opulent-yet-understated décor of The Ritz-Carlton will leave you wondering if you’ve stumbled into a gallery or a hotel. It offers impeccable service including a lavish butler-drawn bath with sweeping views of the marina, spacious rooms, and complimentary wired and wireless internet access so you can always stay plugged in. You won’t go hungry either. Aside from the hotel’s array of dining options, including Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion, it’s also five minutes away from Millenia Walk mall.
Singapore is known for being a city in a garden and PARKROYAL on Pickering represents that with its hotel-in-a-garden concept. The eco-friendly bolthole is smack in the middle of Tanjong Pagar, Chinatown and Raffles Place, giving you easy access to the Central Business District. All rooms have large work areas, wonderfully comfortable king-sized beds, and heavy black-out blinds which is a blessing considering the hotel’s location on a busy road. There are plenty of ways to relax inbetween tiresome schedules – the hotel features more than 15,000 square-metres of lush gardens, waterfalls and planter terraces, and there’s an outdoor pool with cool birdcage-style cabanas.
Contributions by Evelyn Chen and Helen Coffey