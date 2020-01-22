the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-san-francisco,-from-climbing-walls-to-‘tech-tension-relief’-massages

Here to see Silicon Valley? You’ll need to be close to the Caltrain. VIA, a block from the station, also neighbours the San Francisco bases of Google, Pinterest and Dropbox. Sunny out? Try nearby co-working space Outcamp. This astro-turfed ‘campsite’ has picnic benches, Wi-Fi, and complimentary drinks (think local Blue Bottle coffee and Black Hammer Brewing ales). A two-hour pass is $11 (£8). VIA’s chilled-out rooftop bar is a great place to de-stress at day’s end, or alternatively the hotel’s ‘technology hub’ (complete with huddle areas and super-speed Wi-Fi) is open 24 hours a day.



