the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-paris,-from-high-tech-lounges-to-complimentary-hammams

Be it budget-smart lifestyle venues, conference-centre crash-pads or chic five-star palaces, hotels in Paris understand how to take care of busy people on the go. For FTSE 100 CEOs, digital nomads and millennial office drones alike, a new generation of exciting business hotels in the French capital are breaking through the corporate clutter with designer co-working lounges, liberating meeting venues, healthy food and drink on tap 24/7, and creative high- and low-tech play. Here’s our pick of the best business hotels in Paris that offer more than drab rooms and room service.

Bob Hôtel

BOB is an acronym for ‘Business On Board’ and this four-star hotel in Montparnasse delivers with colourful co-working lounges – open to nomadic city workers too – and liberating meeting rooms with eclectic furnishings and black chalk-board walls. A hammam steam room, free to all hotel guests and their co-workers, brazenly challenges conventional work spaces. Cocooning hotel rooms work hard to disconnect guests after hours with impeccably curated book collections and framed black-and-white photography.