the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-new-york,-from-complimentary-happy-hours-to-poetry-readings

Gone are the days of dull, corporate hotels with drab interiors, little or no atmosphere, and limited amenities. New York is home to a host of innovative properties promising more than cosy beds and free Wi-Fi. From spacious, well-designed lobbies-cum-workspaces to celebrity chef-driven restaurants, not to mention ultra-convenient addresses merely a skip to the office, these New York City hotels offer savvy business travellers excellent reasons to work and mingle in the city that never sleeps.
Few hotels have a ‘Living Room’ as appealing as citizenM, three blocks from Times Square. The lively space provides a 24-hour grab-and-go canteen (think sushi rolls, and healthy salads), lobby bar, and a plethora of seating, ideal for working, socialising, or kicking back after a tough day at the office. While you won’t have all the amenities of some high-end properties, the outpost’s ‘affordable luxury’ includes a rooftop lounge and fitness centre (both with sweeping views), mini-fridges, and uber-comfy, oversized beds for snoozing late on weekends.
Eat, sleep, and be productive at this chic, extended-stay hotel steps from the New York Stock Exchange. The 132 mod apartments come complete with state-of-the-art kitchens, sitting areas, and charging stations. Stay active on the go in the Technogym fitness centre; relax with a movie in the private cinema, and take advantage of the residents’ laundry room, a rare perk. Foodies will adore the all-day Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, an Americana bistro with a buzzy bar scene, suitable for breakfast, lunch, dinner or post-work libations.
Seize the chance to work and hobnob in the grandfather of cool hotel lobbies – where a fashionable crowd pecks at laptops by day and quaffs libations by night. The always-humming space features mosaic flooring and a bevy of flea-market-inspired tables and seating to settle down in. The Ace offers fun events as well, from artist chats to poetry readings, so you’ll have chances to socialise on site. April Bloomfield’s gastropub, The Breslin, serves comfort food like beer-battered fish and chips and a roast beef sandwich with horseradish cream. And Stumptown Coffee, alongside the lobby, brews an excellent cup of Joe.
At this storied property, be steps from Washington Square Park, a lovely respite after a tiring day of meetings. While the rooms are tiny, the lobby resembles a library, adorned with wood panelling, leather couches, antique rugs, and a flickering fireplace on chilly days. It’s the perfect place to catch up on emails. In the evening, slide to the bar and sip a vodka Martini before dining at Margaux, a quaint eatery plating seasonal dishes. Order your daily dose of caffeine from the coffee bar in the lobby, and enjoy pastries, granola and avocado toast for breakfast – unusually for New York, it’s complimentary.
As one of the hippest hotels in Manhattan, this IHG flagship caters to young-minded travellers. Grab your laptop and snag a seat in the lobby – it feels more like a chic co-working space than a hotel. Since there’s a fitness centre, there’s no excuse for not burning some calories. Meanwhile, Mr Purple, the eatery-cum-nightclub churns out solid fare and is the place to mingle with craft cocktails and unparalleled city views. Rooms are the right size, and suites provide tons of space, some with private terraces.
This property is set in a phenomenal location close to some of the business world’s heavy hitters, but also a stroll from Times Square and Bryant Park. Suites feature L-shaped sofa beds and ergonomic desks, but super-speedy free Wi-Fi is in every room. For corporate meetings, LUMA partners with various venues within a three-block radius, be it a trendy loft or a classic ballroom space. Ortzi, from James Beard Award-winning chef Jose Garces, celebrates the cuisine of the Basque Country with dishes like fava bean salad and roasted foie gras. Looking to keep fit on the road? Guests are offered free passes to BLINK Fitness (a two-minute walk away). Complimentary gym kits can also be delivered to rooms upon request.
If a celebrity-chef restaurant, Japanese spa, and Les Clefs d’Or Concierge are on your wish list, then The Benjamin is an excellent option. Unexpected comforts reign supreme, such as a pillow menu to afford your best night’s sleep, and kitchenettes for casual meals in the hotel. Guests can choose the ‘Business Hotel Deal Traveler Upgrade’ [sic], allowing a $25 (£19) breakfast credit at Geoffrey Zakarian’s The National, a 3pm checkout, and a potential room upgrade (when available). Need a refresh before a big meeting? Book in to the on-site Federico Hair Salon & Spa, and while you’re at it, opt for a deep tissue massage, ideal after a tiring day in the city.
This eco-friendly hotel, set one block from Central Park, is an outstanding base for business travellers. The second floor features a gathering space for working and kicking back, and several private rooms for meetings. Jonathan Waxman’s Jams puts out flavourful market-fresh dishes, many crafted from local and organic ingredients. Jams, characterised by an open floor plan and modern furnishings – hosts corporate functions, and delivers room service 24/7. Speedy Wi-Fi is available for up to five devices per room, so you’ll always be connected.
This Hyatt hotel offers spacious quarters, many overlooking the stately New York Public Library. For corporate meetings, reserve the second floor, a sprawling event space with state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment, an open kitchen and bar, and lovely courtyard. The Bar Downstairs cooks up tasty tapas, ideal for a nosh or sharing with colleagues. In-room snacks and soft drinks are complimentary and refilled daily. Don’t miss the wine hour – an excuse to sip a glass of red or white – every day from 6pm until 8pm.
Art Deco interiors and a French brasserie and bar are highlights at this hotel tucked away in a calm pocket of the Theatre District. Pin-drop quiet rooms encourage productive workdays and sleeping in, a given in the cocoon-like SoBed. You’ll feel spoiled by the Lanvin and Hermès bath amenities, and the personalised service, a rarity in a hotel this size. Staying here places you at a crossroads in NYC – with 16 subway lines, you’ll be able to reach any corner of New York and be within a walk of midtown offices.
