the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-new-york,-from-complimentary-happy-hours-to-poetry-readings

This property is set in a phenomenal location close to some of the business world’s heavy hitters, but also a stroll from Times Square and Bryant Park. Suites feature L-shaped sofa beds and ergonomic desks, but super-speedy free Wi-Fi is in every room. For corporate meetings, LUMA partners with various venues within a three-block radius, be it a trendy loft or a classic ballroom space. Ortzi, from James Beard Award-winning chef Jose Garces, celebrates the cuisine of the Basque Country with dishes like fava bean salad and roasted foie gras. Looking to keep fit on the road? Guests are offered free passes to BLINK Fitness (a two-minute walk away). Complimentary gym kits can also be delivered to rooms upon request.



