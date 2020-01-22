the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-london,-from-experimental-meeting-rooms-to-the-ultimate-room-service

The Ned is by far the most fun place to do business in the City. Located right next to Bank station (and the only hotel in the vicinity), it’s the spot for organising business lunches, dinners and drinks with Square Mile workers. Eight restaurants on the colossal, marble-laden main floor serve a myriad of cuisines from New York deli-style fare to refined Japanese. French-inspired Café Sou is a laid-back spot for nomadic workers to set up shop. It is also worth noting that hotel guests have access to members’ zones when they need to catch up on emails. Bedrooms might be on the small side but you’ll hardly spend any time in them.



