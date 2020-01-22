the-best-hotels-to-network-and-chill-in…-brussels,-from-creative-co-working-spaces-to-stress-busting-spas

Brussels, the focal point of the European Union, is a constant hive of activity. There’s a real dynamism here, and this is reflected in the hotel sector. Grand and super-luxurious, upbeat modern or small-scale boutique, these hotels want not just to cater for all your business needs and creature comforts but to refresh and reinvigorate you. Some are close to the European Quarter, others are bang in the historic centre, but Brussels is small, so you are never far from where you want to be.
Conveniently located close to the heart of historic Brussels, this three-star hotel has an upbeat and invigorating style that mixes rustic charm with industrial chic. It’s perfect as a haven for individual business people out and about and on the move, with additional pluses such as ‘Express Breakfast’ to go, a 24-hour self-service bar, and hi-speed Wi-Fi. Eschewing the soulless meeting rooms, the large breakfast room is a good spot for formal and informal meetings, as is the lobby-lounge.
The innovative ‘loft-style’ of the rooms explains the name of this large, modern hotel in the European Quarter. They do things differently here, with supermarket-style, help-yourself catering and plenty of informal spaces in the public areas. Business facilities include two fully equipped, flexibly furnished event rooms for up to 40 people, with a breakout room, the ‘Re:creative’ co-working space and an outdoor terrace. For downtime there’s a well-equipped gym, a large bar and a pool table.
Radisson Blu Royal Hotel
This hotel, located very close to the Grand Place, is stylishly grand without being pretentious. Its huge and famous atrium, with bar, restaurant and gardens offers an excellent space for informal meetings. But this is also a major conference venue, with 18 meeting rooms capable of hosting 200 delegates, plus a breakout room, hi-speed Wi-Fi, concierge services, a well-equipped 24-hour gym and sauna – and, on-site, a two-star Michelin restaurant, the Sea Grill.
Brussels’s most charming boutique hotel has – behind its stylish and comfortable décor – subtly equipped itself to meet the needs of the nomadic business set, with 24-hour reception (and bar/snackbar), concierge service, hi-speed Wi-Fi, a fully equipped meeting room for 12, and another for six. For downtime or breakout sessions, there’s a pool table and a giant chess set in the courtyard garden, and, close by, the high-end shops around the Place Louise.
An escalator up from the fashionable Avenue de la Toison d’Or, just south of the historic centre of Brussels, leads to this large hotel stamped with glamorous design flair. Facilities include six fully equipped, individually styled meeting and receptions rooms for 20–200 people, and all the services that the hotel’s five-star rating would suggest. As well as a fitness centre and a stylish bar and restaurant, there’s a surprisingly large, furnished outdoor terrace – perfect for relaxed summer meetings.
Right in the historic heart of Brussels, The Dominican has style and panache, and the touch of history as the site of a former priory. Three elegant and flexible ‘Salons’ serve as meetings and events spaces for 10–300 people (the hotel is happy to help organise events), while the Grand Lounge and Lounge Bar make impressive settings for small-scale rendezvous. Let off steam with the punch bag in the gym, or head for the sauna and hammam.
This 27-storey high-rise, close to the luxury-brand shops of the Boulevard de Waterloo, cuts a distinctive shape on the Brussels skyline. The top three floors are dedicated to business facilities, with 12 meeting rooms for 22–400 people – and exceptional views. Other attractions of this smart and comfortable hotel include a large bar area and a good restaurant on the ground floor, and a fitness suite with a sauna and steam room on the 23rd.
The most palatial five-star hotel in Brussels lies to the south of smart shops around the Place Louise, but a taxi can get you to the historic centre or the European Quarter in just a few minutes. It has 13 meeting and conference rooms for eight-350 people, plus plenty of spaces for informal gatherings in its lobbies, bar and outdoor summer terrace. For restorative pampering, there’s direct access to the luxurious Aspria spa.
If you are looking for a hotel in the historic centre of Brussels, the Hotel Amigo cannot be bettered. Not only is it a stone’s throw from the Grand Place, it is also part of the Rocco Forte group, with luxurious, individually styled rooms and the highest standards of professional hospitality. This extends to the fully equipped, office-like business centre and five meeting rooms for up to 45 people. There is also a fitness room and stylish bar, lounge and restaurant.
