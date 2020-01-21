the-best-hotels-in-marrakech-for-family-fun,-from-castle-villas-with-pools-to-camel-riding

Adults think Marrakech is for them; but the little ones know better. This is where fairytales come to life, where snake charmers coax cobras from their baskets on the Djemaa el-Fna, camel rides beckon in the Palmeraie and cupboard-sized souk shops sell Cinderella-style slippers. But the key to a really successful trip with kids is child-friendly accommodation. The historic architecture and close confines make most riads unsuitable for families, although a few do cater for children. Otherwise, opt for larger resorts with gardens, pools and plenty of games to keep them amused.
This excellent, village-style resort nestled in a palm grove north of the city centre draws a whole host of family travellers. Expect sunny swimming pools and frilly bougainvillea in an oasis of well-designed fun that feels anything but holiday campish. Age-appropriate activities are offered for children, from arts and crafts and outdoor play to pool games, horse riding, tennis, golf and even trapeze. Elsewhere all-inclusive activities are vast and varied: think golf, circus school, mountain biking, a full-service spa and much more. Babysitting and pyjama clubs are offered day and night, and the children’s menu is healthy, varied and delicious.
Read expert review
Les Deux Tours is the original bucolic country retreat, featuring a collection of private villas and suites set within three hectares of perfumed grounds. Children will love the gorgeous Andalusian-style gardens, which beguile with their fountains and lily ponds. Staff can set up a picnic hampers to enjoy in the garden, arrange golf, horse riding, tennis and biking excursions. Other places for play include the gorgeous swimming pool. The Moorish-style rooms come with super comfy king-sized beds. Two gourmet restaurants offer a well-curated selection of Moroccan, French or Thai dishes, with child-friendly options available.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The perfect antidote to the frenetic pace of Marrakech’s Medina is this tranquil resort and country club, set in a vast expanse of countryside framed by a ring of mauve-coloured mountains. It’s fantastically family-friendly, with a delightful children’s club (free for three to 12 year olds), a dedicated outdoor play area and two mini tennis courts. Children can also visit the resort’s farm, while those over the age of 14 can use the sports centre. As for dinner, even little ones can appreciate the princely Moroccan feast in Al Aïn. There are eight two-bedroom family suites, both with dreamy Atlas views, private garden, pool and barbecue terrace.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
There’s a giddy array of facilities suitable for children at this opulent garden resort, including the beautiful grounds, indoor and outdoor play areas, heated swimming pools and a kids’ club, which is open every day during the school holidays. The resort includes two hotels, L’Hotel and Le Palace, the latter being the better choice for families thanks to the ksars – mini, two-bedroom castles with direct pool access. Choose between gastronomic Moroccan cooking, modern Mediterranean food and French-influenced fine-dining in the restaurants; children’s dishes are also available in all of them on request.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
True to its name, Jnane Tamsna – ‘Big Garden’ – immerses you in the sights, sounds and scents of a North African garden, and each of the five houses has its own arrow-straight, heated pool. Inviting as they are, guests are often otherwise occupied with the enriching Diversity Excursions programme, which are led by university graduates keen to take tourists off the beaten track and show them something of Moroccan customs, cuisine and art. The relaxed atmosphere of the place and its interesting cultural focus is particularly suitable for older children happy to explore. During the school holidays, special activities are devised, including calligraphy lessons, cooking classes and camel rides.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
It’s hard to put your finger on the magic of this unpretentious countryside lodge, but magical it is, affording guests an old-fashioned feeling of rural retreat. The lodge’s nine pisé dwellings sit low in an old olive grove like a miniature village, intimately interlinked by occasional open-air courtyards and surrounded by semi-arid gardens. The larger Deluxe rooms have an additional bed, and there’s a two-bedroom family cottage. Guests spend most of their days lying around the jade-coloured pool or hiking and horse riding in the surrounding countryside. The rustic nature of this idyll favours older children.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Contents
Dar Zemora
Marrakech, Morocco
8
Telegraph expert rating
Dar Zemora is a highly personal Palmeraie retreat with romantic interiors and thoughtful, caring service. The quietly stylish, peach-coloured villa was designed to be a private home and still retains the personal, domestic vibe. In the garden, there’s a slender pool, lined with loungers set with towels and raffia hats. The Pavilion Pool Suite, nestled in the garden, is a wonderful home-away-from-home, featuring two en-suite bedrooms, a large sitting-dining room and a private pool. This quiet retreat is more suited to older children, who can appreciate the large kitchen garden, which supplies fruits and vegetables to the art-filled, Morocco-meets-Europe dining room.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Lounging comes naturally at this cosy six-bedroom courtyard house, with its tinkling fountain and spectacularly high roof terrace (affording lovely views over the jigsawing rooftops and minaret of the Ben Youssef Mosque). Rooms are decorated simply with thick-pile Berber rugs, candy-striped slipper chairs and selective objects and pictures. The hotel welcomes children older than 12 only (if not booked for exclusive use), so it’s suitable for families with older children: the best rooms to book are the Beldi and Berber rooms, which have their own staircase access, or the Grand Suite.
Read expert review
This fabulous resort is one of the best family-friendly options in Marrakech, with a dedicated children’s pool (with multiple levels and lots of lounging areas), kids’ club, young adult centre (with a screening room and playstation) and plenty of amenities. From the tennis coaches to the kids’ club carers, everyone here is laser-focused on providing stellar Four Seasons service. All rooms have balconies or terraces, while the Patio suites also have a miniature plunge pool on their sun deck. Children under the age of 18 stay free of charge in their parents’ room. In terms of dining, Quattro serves Sicilian comfort food, including pizza for kids.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This very beautiful traditional riad, situated in the lively northeastern part of the Medina, is a lovely example of 17th-century Saadian architecture. The fountain-set patio provides extra living space, and with only four rooms, it’s small and exclusive and offers highly personal and attentive service. Most days are spent on the roof terrace, where there is shaded seating beneath a Berber tent, sun loungers and a large hot tub. The Chrobouchouf Suite has two bedrooms and a small sitting room and is a perfect family unit. A cookery class is also offered here, and is a great way to plug into the culture and experience the local neighbourhood market.
Read expert review