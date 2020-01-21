the-best-hostels-in-dublin,-from-low-key-lodgings-to-industrial-chic-hangouts

Dublin sports an excellent, keenly priced hostel scene. Expect excellent amenities, including spacious kitchens, comfortable lounge areas, guided excursions into the city (and further afield), and bike hire. Choose from large dorms or smaller and family rooms – and remember to book as far ahead as you can for the best deals and availability. Some hostels trade on a more obviously youthful vibe: we’ve indicated these, as well as the quieter and more family-oriented properties – and all are well and centrally located.
Ashfield has a combination of plainness and funkiness about it – the latter exemplified in the cartoon-esque illustrations of Irish personages adorning the walls. Even better, it’s a stone’s throw from just about everywhere you’d like to visit in Dublin. Don’t expect masses of space but rooms are clean and safe, with brightly illustrated wallpaper and duvet covers to add a dash of colour. All are en-suite. A nicely equipped and relatively spacious kitchen is available, so feel free to cook. There’s a pleasant eating area, where a more-than-decent buffet breakfast (included in the price) is served.
The hostel is located just a couple of minutes’ walk from Connolly rail station and the main bus station, and the immediate area is very well served by cafés, pubs and restaurants. The building has a lot of character: it was originally a wine store dating from the mid-19th century, but today it is considerably prettier, with window boxes, and bright red doors and window frames – a fine sight to tired travellers. A good combination of rooms are available: single-gender and mixed; singles, doubles, triples and quads (good for families), plus larger dorms which sleep up to 16. Facilities are basic but perfectly comfortable.
The Dublin branch of the Generator hostels empire is an impressive place. It exudes a degree of industrial chic: exposed timber, brick and metal, teamed with interesting light fittings and wall murals. Facilities are very good – a long way from spartan fittings and curfew, with a hot tub, cinema room and more. Clean, white accommodation with wooden floors, large windows and plenty of light is configured into singles to 10-bed dorms, from luxury rooms to female-only spaces. Food is available all day in the sofa-spangled café-bar, plus there’s a full bar, with a decent selection of Irish beers and spirits, open into the early hours.
Modern, clean, and quite funky: you won’t find frills and glamour here, but you will find a smooth and efficiently run hostel that does its job well. A very good mixture of private accommodation, in doubles and twins, triples and quads – as well as larger dorm rooms which sleep up to 12; female, male and mixed accommodation are all on offer. All beds come with power point, USB and light, plus a curtain for a degree of privacy, and under-bed secure lockers; all rooms are en-suite. Relax in the pleasant common/games room, with its foosball table, board games and giant television screen (on which movies are screened nightly at 9pm).
This is Hostelling International’s branch in the heart of the Irish capital – and as such, it brings with a tried-and-tested formula patented by a trusted brand. It’s clean and has a cheery vibe, especially if larger groups are around – it’s a very easy place to socialise but it’s not rowdy. The building itself was formerly a convent-and-boarding school, and the architectural surroundings are pleasant and interesting. You can barbeque in the garden on those rare warm Dublin evenings; and the hostel provides secure parking, a television room, bike storage, and safes and luggage storage at reception.
Spire offers all the ingredients for a sociable and economical stay in Dublin city. It doesn’t have the feel of a chain establishment, instead it is characterful and youthful, modern and bright – and note, a distinct party vibe in evidence. There’s plenty of local information available from reception, and staff are happy to advise and to set up walking tours and other excursions. Polyglot staff members: a distinct bonus. The hostel offers luggage storage in the form of lockers large and small, 24-hour security and reception, well-equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, and the all-important drink-and-socialise event on Saturday evenings, plus a pub crawl on Wednesdays.
