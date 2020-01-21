the-best-hostels-in-dublin,-from-low-key-lodgings-to-industrial-chic-hangouts

Modern, clean, and quite funky: you won’t find frills and glamour here, but you will find a smooth and efficiently run hostel that does its job well. A very good mixture of private accommodation, in doubles and twins, triples and quads – as well as larger dorm rooms which sleep up to 12; female, male and mixed accommodation are all on offer. All beds come with power point, USB and light, plus a curtain for a degree of privacy, and under-bed secure lockers; all rooms are en-suite. Relax in the pleasant common/games room, with its foosball table, board games and giant television screen (on which movies are screened nightly at 9pm).



