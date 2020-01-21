the-best-hostels-in-berlin-for-secret-gardens,-buzzy-bars-and-budget-beds

As a famously energetic city, with a notoriously indulgent nightlife and slew of youthful activities, Berlin inevitably appeals to younger visitors. Its hostel infrastructure has developed accordingly, with hotspots like The Circus, Generator and Grand Hostel mixing up the city’s penchant for design and urban buzz with low prices and sociable events. For a quieter backpacker experience, try the East Seven, while the quintessential Berlin experience can perhaps be found at the Hüttenpalast, which offers DIY alpine huts and caravans inside a former courtyard factory. Here’s our pick of the best hostels in Berlin.
Hüttenpalast is quintessentially ‘Berlin’, with a souped-up courtyard garden, café serving healthy bio-breakfasts and a location right in the middle of trendy Neukölln – one of the city’s hippest districts. It’s a complex of quirky huts and caravans in a backyard former factory, featuring bathtubs transformed into gardens, wine boxes and barrels into furniture, and a wealth of other rustic and natural detail. There are no dorms, but you can opt to bed down in one of the huts or caravans or a more-usual hotel room. Aside from the garden area and the café, there’s little in the way of facilities, but tea, coffee and small pastries are served in the mornings.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Generator’s Berlin outpost is one of the city’s buzziest hostels, situated on busy and popular Oranienburger Strasse right in the thick of the action in downtown Mitte. An eye-catching industrial-chic design pervades the spaces – think matching exposed pipes, ventilator shafts and distressed brickwork with urban-themed illustrations and artworks. Rooms run the full gamut from six- and eight-bed dorms to twins, doubles, studios, maisonettes and a two-bedroom apartment. The courtyard has table football and ping pong, as well as lots of plants to create a cool summer hangout space. Other useful on-site facilities include a travel shop, a laundry room and vending machines.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This upbeat, award-winning Kreuzberg hostel occupies an attractive historic building in Tempelhofer Ufer, and feels slightly more boutique than backpacker. The friendly staff can rent you a bicycle, sign you up for one of the free tours and give tips on restaurants, nightlife and cultural sights. As for the rooms, expect a mix of private and dorm options –notably the latter have single beds rather than bunks. The hostel breakfast extends beyond the usual fruits and cold cuts to freshly baked breads and muffins, and hot dishes, and the Library Bar is the main social hub thanks to regular events like free German lessons, beer tastings, DJs and live acts.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This cheerful and generally welcoming hostel in Prenzlauer Berg is ensconced in a former 19th-century brewery that now houses art galleries, artist ateliers (Olafur Eliason’s studio is here), mini-theatres and restaurants. Beds are spread across a mix of singles, twins and dorms, and all rooms are minimal but smart and comfortable, with modern furnishings, decent reading lights and plenty of power sockets. There’s also a small but pleasant garden area for summer, laundry services and a 24-hour reception, which can arrange everything from bicycle hire to free guided tours each morning. The lobby and bar are the main communal spaces, and the all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast is a reasonable continental spread.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The funky EastSeven Berlin Hostel, located on the southern fringes of pretty Prenzlauer Berg, has become one of the most popular spots for those looking to explore the city on a shoe string. The hostel is set in a 19th-century Altbau (old building) and – the orange-painted façade aside – has an immediate residential atmosphere. Rooms (private and dorms), bathrooms and public areas have good quality furnishings and warm colour schemes: soothing greens, mellow oranges, minimal whites. Outside, there is a peaceful back garden with a ‘hangover’ hammock and a barbecue area. Since the hostel doesn’t accept groups or travellers under 18, there’s a quieter ambience here than at many of the city’s ‘party’ hostels.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The striking red-brick building that houses this hostel was built by renowned Berlin architect Ludwig Hoffmann (who co-designed the Pergamon Museum) in the early 20th century, and much of its industrial interior has remained intact, offset with stylish wooden floors and designer furnishings. It’s found on the hip intersection of the trendy Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg neighbourhoods, and there’s a mix of private and dorm rooms with lovely high ceilings and big windows. There’s also an attractive restaurant and bar, a lounge area with a television and basic cooking facilities, a large garden area, a summer beach bar, a pool and sauna, and an artist atelier. Activities include volleyball, yoga, and five-a-side football.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Circus has a lot more charm and sophistication than many establishments associated with the ‘backpacker’ term. There are cute illustrations and funky artwork on the walls, furnishings are good quality, and the overall impression is friendly and playful. Dorms span three to 10 beds, and there are also private double rooms with full kitchens and, in some cases, balconies and great city views. It’s situated on buzzing Rosenthaler Platz, a prime position for exploring downtown Mitte’s wealth of drinking, shopping and dining opportunities. The hostel also works hard to organise free walking tours and other cultural surprises for guests. Other services include towels and a safe at reception.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com