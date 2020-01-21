the-best-hostels-in-berlin-for-secret-gardens,-buzzy-bars-and-budget-beds

Hüttenpalast is quintessentially ‘Berlin’, with a souped-up courtyard garden, café serving healthy bio-breakfasts and a location right in the middle of trendy Neukölln – one of the city’s hippest districts. It’s a complex of quirky huts and caravans in a backyard former factory, featuring bathtubs transformed into gardens, wine boxes and barrels into furniture, and a wealth of other rustic and natural detail. There are no dorms, but you can opt to bed down in one of the huts or caravans or a more-usual hotel room. Aside from the garden area and the café, there’s little in the way of facilities, but tea, coffee and small pastries are served in the mornings.



