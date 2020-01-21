the-best-hostels-in-amsterdam,-from-old-university-lecture-halls-to-former-laboratory-buildings

Amsterdam has been a backpackers’ favourite for decades. From the heaving bars of the red-light district, to hanging out in the famous Vondelpark; and world-class art for those on the museum circuit to some of the hippest clubs and hottest DJs around, it’s all still going strong. Joining in with all of this doesn’t mean you have to experience that other great backpacking tradition: the fleapit hostel. Amsterdam has plenty of lively, stylish, forward-looking places to stay, with both dorms and accommodation for families and couples. Here’s our pick of the best hostels in Amsterdam.
Situated in up-and-coming Amsterdam East, Generator Amsterdam boasts a pretty location among the trees of Oosterpark. Formerly the University of Amsterdam’s zoological department, Generator Amsterdam pays homage to the former building focusing around three unique social spaces. The Auditorium Bar, fashioned from the university’s lecture hall, is the pièce de résistance, featuring original wooden desks ornamented with stylish green lamps and facing the professor’s blackboard, now a drinks menu. Follow the Kamp Horst artwork along the corridors to one of 168 twin, double or mixed quadruple dorms or hang out in Nescio café which serves pizza, sandwiches and light snacks and salads.
Ecomama is extremely central and offers an imaginative and quirky style. Decorated with individual flair: painted jelly moulds on the wall, an indoor teepee that serves as a cinema lounge, work by local artists (some of them staff), and more. There’s lots of space to hang out and relax: comfy nooks, chairs and sofas around a communal cooking area (which is foodie-chic in style, as opposed to campsite). Environmental concerns are paramount. All the rooms, doubles and dorms, are individually decorated, using material from the building’s previous incarnation as a large travel agency office: a bed made from breeze blocks, maybe, lots of raw concrete and different-coloured tiles.
‘The Winston’ bar (which developed into a club) in the red light district was a legendary artists’ hangout and remains perennially hip. The club is still there, but the seedy hotel that was once above it has expanded and transformed into an ultra-cool hostel and new bar. It’s hip and high-energy: this is a place to party, not for early nights or a quiet break. Vibrant artworks add visual spark to comfortable rooms. Belushi’s bar serves good food, and has a great beer-garden.
Rooms are fair-sized and clean, and some have balconies (though you’re looking onto buildings, or down on one of the red light district alleys).
Meinigner is simple, spotless, functional and fine for a short break, or if you need easy access to the airport. Staff are helpful and welcoming, and though you’re in a dull part of town, out of the centre, transport connections are swift and frequent. There’s something of the air of a youth hostel, but enough of the style of a hotel to make it popular not only with backpackers, but also families and couples watching the pennies, and even businesspeople on a low budget. With the exception of a few teeny singles, rooms are more spacious than you’d usually find at this price range. They include private rooms as well as small dorms with bunks.
A free five-minute public ferry ride (operating every seven minutes, 24 hours a day) from Amsterdam Central Station brings you to Noord, Amsterdam’s newly-christened creative hub. Behind the imposing 1920s former Shell laboratory building exterior lies a hearty, socialise-with-fellow-travellers atmosphere among bright, modern interiors with murals and other artworks commissioned from visiting artists. There’s ample locker space, should you want to leave stuff behind on checkout day, bike hire, a small shop with travel basics, a library/book exchange, and a daily free walking tour on offer. Rooms and dorms are basic, but come in a variety of forms, from two-bed privates to 10-bed dorms.
Stay OK Vondelpark is located five minutes’ walk from the main museums, the nightlife hub of Leidseplein and tram stops. The style is bright, breezy and cheerful; buzzing with backpackers, holidaying families, and groups on joint outings. The central lobby bar has the mood of a hip café, and there are quieter workspaces, cosy sofa bed nooks, and plenty of different places to hang out and meet people. There are two-, four- and six-bedded rooms, as well as larger (ie 20-bed) dorms. The largest is spectacularly situated under the roof beams of a 19th-century former housecraft college, with views onto the park.
