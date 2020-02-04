the-best-homeware-bargains-to-be-found-in-the-new-year-sales

The festive sales, which continue well into January, are just as much a part of Christmas as the big day itself.

Nearly every shop on the high street will be slashing the prices of existing stock to make way for the new season.

With up to 50 per cent discounts on original prices, we’ve rounded up the best homeware sale bargains on offer.

Oliver Bonas

Known for its fun collection of home trinkets, Oliver Bonas is the place to go on the high street if you want to update your shelfie or revamp your tableware and glassware.

Gold tones will still be a big trend as we head into 2020. This gold-and-glass hanging shelf, reduced from £39 to £26, is a great option to display your mementos from your travels around the world.

Channel your inner mixologist with a five-piece cocktail and ice bucket set (pictured above). Reduced to £45 from £69.50, it comes complete with a stirrer, jigger, strainer, muddler, scoop and handy ice bucket.

Taking part in Dry January next month? Treat yourself to this bright orange ceramic teapot, reduced from £34 to £24, to brew your selection of soothing herbal teas in.

Habitat

Interior brand Habitat is offering up to 50 per cent off some of their product ranges over the festive period.

Update your lighting with this grey dome-shaped pendant, down from £85 to £42.50.

If you’re looking to give your bedroom a much-needed refresh, this grey patterned jacquard kingsize duvet cover is now priced at £55 following a half-price discount It has been inspired by mosaics and is made from a soft, yarn-dyed cotton.

Made in Portugal. this grey 12-piece dinner set has a classic, rustic feel. Buy it for £47.50 with a saving of the same value.

Now £55.30 (was £79): grey rug from Dunelm

Dunelm

Add a touch of glam to your room with this luxurious grey rug. Now priced at £63.20, you’ll enjoy a saving of 30 per cent.

The store also stocks other brands. This 12-piece Denby dinner set has a gorgeous two-tone speckle finish and is reduced from £145 to £116.

Debenhams

Head to this department store to update your bedding for the New Year.

If colour blocking is your thing, J by Jasper Conran has a cotton grey and white double set reduced by 50 per cent to £50.

Enjoy hotel-inspired luxury with this 600-thread count duvet set. Prices start from £140, with a saving of 50 per cent.

Now £7 (was £14): Heals are offering 50 per cent off its towel range

Heals

If you can’t justify remodelling your bathroom, choosing a variety of different coloured towels is a quick and simple way to update your space.

Heals are offering 50 per cent off its range of towels, starting from £7 for a hand towel. Made with Turkish cotton, the towels come in three different sizes and four colourways.

Now £359.20 (was £449): statement chair from Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer

If you’re looking to make a big investment in a piece of furniture then the festive sales is the perfect occasion to take the plunge.

Add a touch of mid-century design to your living room with a statement chair. The Aiden design has been reduced to £359.20 from £499.

Ideal for those quiet nights at home in front of the telly, this grey sofa is now £599.50, reduced from £1,199.

Now £64 (was £76.80): a black pendant light from John Lewis

John Lewis

One way to shop smart during the sales is to buy classic and useful homeware pieces.

This 12-piece white dinner set from LSA International will stand the test of time. Reduced from £65 to £45, it has four bowls, four dinner plates and four side plates.

Update your lighting with this black sleek ceiling pendant from Nordlux, now £64, reduced from £76.80.

For more New Year homeware sales items, scroll through our gallery above.