You don’t have to look far into the future to see a day when all houses come equipped with home security cameras.
In the modern day, with our rampant internet usage, we’ve become surprisingly lackadaisical in our approach to home security. Just think how much information you give away when you do a simple online grocery order: your name, your address, the kind of things you buy, what times you’ll be around (and, by extension, what times you’ll be out). You might even give instructions on how to get into your building.
Startling, isn’t it? We’ve gone from an age when people left the lights on at home while away on holiday to deter burglars, to a world in which we happily fill out forms that advertise our absence.
Still, if technology has made us vulnerable, then it can also make us secure. Tech companies have been pushing hard to innovate in the connected home CCTV camera space. Big investments by the likes of Google-owned Nest, Amazon’s Blink, and up-and-coming security company Ring have made home security cameras more prominent.
In a nutshell, these cameras record both the inside and the outside of your home, and save the footage somewhere (it might be in the cloud, it might be in the device itself, depending which one you buy). Often, they also connect with your smartphone so you can stream live everything that’s going at home, wherever you are in the internet-connected world.
What kind of product do you need? I’ve spent time reviewing the best home security cameras on the market. Here’s what I found, starting with the best of the best…
Contents
- 1 1. Nest Cam IQ
- 2 2. Hive View
- 3 3. Ring Spotlight Cam Battery
- 4 4. Arlo Pro 2
- 5 5. Arlo Q Plus
- 6 6. Ring Video Doorbell 2
- 7 7. Swann Smart Security Camera
- 8 EZVIZ Mini Pano
- 9 Blink and Blink XT
- 10 Netatmo Welcome
- 11 Somfy One
- 12 EZVIZ C6T Internet PT Camera
- 13 EZVIZ ezGuard
- 14 What to look for in a CCTV camera
- 15 Wireless cameras and power sources
- 16 Indoor and outdoor CCTV cameras
- 17 How much should you pay?
- 18 Which security camera takes the best quality footage?
1. Nest Cam IQ
Why we like it: A beautiful camera with brilliant quality video and a very easy setup
£269, John Lewis & Partners
The Nest IQ is a seriously impressive piece of technology. For starters, it looks beautiful: the all-white design and black camera face are seriously spacey (if eerily reminiscent of the AI in 2001: A Space Odyssey). It’s far from the horrid metal CCTV box that you might call to mind when you imagine a home security camera.
Fundamentally, the Nest camera sits wherever you put it and records what it sees, saving the last five days of footage to the cloud. The wide face of the camera gives you an impressive field of vision, and the picture you get is of good quality (you can change the resolution; the better it gets, the more data you’ll use to save it to the cloud.) To see that footage, you can use an app on your phone or a browser link on your computer.
So far so normal. Things start to get really interesting with the Nest’s facial recognition system. If the camera detects a face it doesn’t recognise, it will send a notification and picture to your phone, allowing you to give that person the once over. If it’s someone getting up to no good, the camera will follow their movements and save the timestamp, so you can easily find it in the future. And, of course, you can phone 999 while they’re still in your house.
The system is smart enough to remember faces it has seen before so you don’t need to keep approving family and friends every time they enter the living room.
There’s a few other cool features in the camera itself such as an automatic zoom which tracks moving objects if it detects an intruder; a handy intercom function that allows the device to act as a smart doorbell (although it doesn’t have a chime or button – for that you’ll need the Nest Hello doorbell); and, since Alphabet owns Nest, the camera carries Google Assistant.
It would be easy to roll your eyes at this last point, but it means you can ask your home security camera for the weather forecast – or whatever Google search takes your fancy – and a speaker within the unit will reply. It also means that if you actually saw a burglar riffle through your home, you could quickly record a message to him or her through your smartphone, and the Nest would play it aloud. Which, you imagine, would be enough to send even the most committed career criminal scampering empty-handed down the road.
In general, I found the video footage captured by Nest to be almost perfect when viewing it on other devices. There’s less than a second of lag between someone performing an action and you seeing/hearing it on the screen. That’s also the case in night vision mode which, I noticed, caused some of the other cameras to slow down.
I tried the indoor model of the Nest but the outdoor one is largely the same in terms of quality. The only real difference is that the outdoor version doesn’t have Google Assistant, but that probably makes sense – who wants to go outside to ask Google Assistant for news updates?
Nest have smashed it out of the park with this brilliant little camera, which offers a premium design, tonnes of functionality, and great smart home integration.
2. Hive View
Why we like it: Beautiful looking, easy to set up, and works like a dream
£155, John Lewis & Partners
If I liked the look of the Nest, then I love the Hive View’s design – surely the most aesthetically pleasing camera on this list. The handsome glossy black cube, magnetically affixed to a brushed metal stand (mine came in a lovely rose-gold but you can also get it in silver) strikes the perfect balance between good-looking and subtle enough to not draw attention to itself.
One handy feature of the design is that you can take the main camera cube off the stand and pop it anywhere you want. With an hour of battery life, you should get enough live viewing to keep an eye on the kids while they play in the garden.
Fortunately, the design is just one part of the Hive View’s appeal. It is also, frankly, a very good home security camera.
The picture is sharp and clear and I noticed very little lag between my actions and the image displayed on the app. I’d certainly say it’s one of the better cameras in terms of video quality.
The app itself gives you access to a similar set of functions as the Nest. You can set a schedule for it to be on the lookout for people, detect faces and sounds, and, of course, watch the footage live through your phone. It’s all very seamless and easy. The only real difference from Nest’s features is that you don’t get Google Assistant and the camera doesn’t zoom in to faces when it spots them.
There’s your explanation as to why Nest’s camera costs £80 more. Honestly, if those two extra features don’t excite you, I’d say save your money and go with the Hive.
One of the bonuses of the Hive View is that you can build an eco-system with the rest of Hive’s products. If you’ve got one of Hive’s thermostats, for example, you could set it to turn your heating up when the camera detects you entering the room.
A lot of smart cameras can be programmed to do things like this, but few make things as simple as Hive have done within their app, and I salute them for that. Tech is supposed to make our lives easier and Hive’s ecosystem lives up to that. It’s all the function with no frustration.
3. Ring Spotlight Cam Battery
Why we like it: A big, outdoor light that comes with a great camera built-in
£199, Amazon
The Spotlight Cam Battery has a delightfully literal name. It’s a battery powered camera that also works as a spotlight.
Unlike the Hive and Nest, this is designed to be mounted on a wall outdoors – although there’s nothing to stop you from using it indoors. It feels a bit cheap to hold, but once it’s up on the wall no one will notice.
Once again you’re recording and uploading to the cloud just like the previous two products on the list. The added wrinkle is that this one will shine a strong LED spotlight when it detects movement, just like a good, old-fashioned security light. That light might be enough to put off intruders; it could also be handy if you live in an area with poor street lighting and just need some light to help you find your way to the front door in the evening.
The video quality of the built-in camera great and the battery should last ages. (If you’re worried about it running out you can buy a solar panel to keep it juiced up even longer.)
I found the sensor for the light to be reasonable, if not perfect. Still, the intercom function, which allows you to speak to anyone in the vicinity of the camera via your smartphone and them to speak back to you, works well.
Switching between night vision and regular vision isn’t seamless. Mine got stuck on night vision for about a minute after I turned on the light. Still, the night vision is very good, so you can still see everything you need to.
My other criticism is of the Ring app, which is a bit user unfriendly. Ring throws a lot of options at you and they’re not always as well sign-posted as they could be. The app works fine, it’s just that you may need to consult a few online guides to help you through the process.
4. Arlo Pro 2
Why we like it: A solid notification system alerts you to any intruders in your house no matter what’s happening
£229.99, Amazon
The first and most important thing to say about the Arlo Pro 2 is that unlike the other cameras I’ve written about, it only records when it detects movement, though you can use the app to view a live feed too (although this is buried deep in the app and not particularly easy to find.)
It will record clips when it views movement (and a few seconds before so you get the full view of what happened) and you can view these for a week before they’re deleted. You can extend the amount of days you get by purchasing a subscription, but I don’t think most people will need that option.
The second important thing to say is that the Arlo Pro 2 has a surprisingly ear-piercing in-built alarm, so it functions as a home alarm system as well as a security camera. That differentiates it from the products I’ve already written, and helps in part to explain its price.
The Arlo app, from which you control the camera and the alarm, is by far the most intuitive of all the products I reviewed. You can use the app to set up a schedule so the alarm won’t trigger when you’re at home, for example. The app can also send you notifications and emails with screenshots and video clips when it detects motion.
Setting up the Arlo Pro 2 is a faff, involving a white box that connects to your router via an ethernet cable. However, get past that fiddly start and you find this is a pretty decent home security camera.
In terms of camera quality, the footage is medium to good. The field of vision isn’t the best out there but it’s not terrible, and there picture resolution is decent – although there’s a lag of about five seconds.
The one time where lag does become a bit of a problem is between detecting and recording movement. Because the Pro 2 doesn’t do continuous video recording, it takes a second for the camera to actually turn on when it detects motion. If a nefarious criminal was fast enough, they could get past the camera before it had time to record them.
The other noteworthy things about the Pro 2 are that unlike the Q Plus (the other Arlo model which I’m going to discuss in just a second), it is designed for outdoor as well as indoor use, so it’ll work come rain or shine. It also has a USB slot so you can record your footage directly onto there, which saves you having to deal with the cloud storage system explained above.
5. Arlo Q Plus
Why we like it: A really decent camera for a really decent price
£144.98, Amazon
The Q Plus is the indoor-only version of the Pro 2. It’s about half the price but you lose the weather-proofing and the alarm system. If you’re looking for an indoor camera and you don’t care about the alarm, go with this one.
There are a few other advantages to the Q Plus too. It doesn’t need that big bulky box (though, if you choose to go without the box, you’ll need to plug it into your router directly.)
The Q Plus also offers continuous video recording so you can check what’s going on whenever you want.
6. Ring Video Doorbell 2
Why we like it: A doorbell that doubles as a home security camera
£139, Amazon
Arguably the most important area of your house to keep track of is your front door. If someone is going to break in, chances are they’ll try the front door first. This is your chance to catch them in the act. And obviously it’s useful if you have guests over too.
Very simply, the person at the door presses the button. You’ll get a notification to your phone (you can also get a Ring Chime WiFi extender if you want a doorbell noise too.) The camera then streams a video-link to your phone (or Amazon Echo Show, if you have one of those) – and since it works as an intercom, you can then have a chat with the person at the door if you so wish. Useful if, for example, it’s the postman and you’re out. You can instruct him or her where to leave the goods.
In addition, just like most of the other security cameras, you can stream from the doorbell if you want to check what’s going out on the street at any time.
If you think you’re getting a standard sized doorbell, prepare for a shock. This bad boy is large: about five inches tall and two and a half inches across. It also comes with two face plates so you can have a plain black doorbell or a silver one. Either way, it works well enough and has the best two-way audio of any device on here.
It also comes with the rest of the usual stuff: motion detection, night vision and weather resistance.
I noticed that setup wasn’t quite as easy as the other Ring device and it struggled to connect to my WiFi. But once I did get it up and running, I was impressed.
7. Swann Smart Security Camera
Why we like it: It’s the easiest to set up of any camera on this list
£79.99, Amazon
The Swann will always hold a special place in my heart for being the easiest of all the home cameras I tested to set up. You just download the app, find the camera, and connect it to WiFi. And away you go.
From there, Swann is pretty barebones. There’s no alarm, no intercom, and the field of vision is not quite as large as some of the other devices – but it’s not terrible either. Swann does well enough.
It’s battery powered but it will work either indoors or outdoors, records motion and alerts you when it detects movement; comes with a magnetic wall mount, and is capable of watching live video continuously. The quality is fine. I don’t massively care for the design but nor do I loathe it. Same goes for the app – decidedly fine.
Buy the Swann for convenience and ease of use. It’s for people who just want a quick, simple security solution without spending big bucks. It’s not the flashiest tool in the shed, but it’s reliable and gets all the basics right.
Best of the rest
EZVIZ Mini Pano
£139.99, Amazon
Essentially the Mini Pano is designed around a gimmick: a big fish-eye lens. Thankfully, it’s a very good gimmick– the field of view is incredible, to the point where the camera can almost see around corners.
This device is aimed more towards people who wonder what their pets/kids are up to while they’re out – it won’t give alerts if your house is being broken into, but at least you can use it as an intercom (although the sound quality isn’t great.)
Blink and Blink XT
£129.99 and £149.99 respectively, Amazon
Like the Arlo Pro 2, the Blink system also comes with a sync module that connects to WiFi rather than using an ethernet cable to attach to your router, making things a bit easier. They’re powered by AA batteries which can apparently last two years. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, I wasn’t able to put that claim to the test.
In terms of downsides, the app isn’t great and sound quality is pretty diabolical. It struggled to pick me up when I was talking at normal volume only about 1.5 metres from the device.
Blink XT has night vision, a slightly better quality camera and can be used outdoors. Aside from that, it’s just like the Blink.
Netatmo Welcome
£167.33, Amazon
Netatmo Welcome has a lovely design: a super premium-looking metallic cylinder about six inches tall that comes in a lovely dusty gold colour.
The main focus of the Netatmo Welcome is that it recognises faces so it can detect when an intruder is in your house, versus when it’s a member of your family. But it isn’t very good at it. Not only does it struggle to spot faces in the first place, when it does, it’s pretty bad at recognising familiar ones. This means you get a deluge of notifications showing you clips of your family, asking if these are intruders.
The accompanying app is also massively prone to glitches, freezing, and crashing, and seems to have a cheeky habit of pretending to be working by showing old footage as ‘live’. The field of vision is poor too.
Somfy One
£349, Debenhams Plus
Setup for this one is ridiculous, asking you to hold a QR code in front of the camera until it can work out your internet settings from that. It’d be fine if it worked, but it doesn’t. It took me at least 10 attempts before the camera could see the QR code.
Once it did, the camera itself was… fine. There’s everything you’d expect, plus a built-in alarm. There’s a privacy setting so you can close the shutter from your phone whenever you want.
But beyond that I just had problems. The switch from daylight to night vision took about five minutes (though it worked fine switching from night to day.) The motion detector is bad. I was performing the macarena in front of the camera for about two minutes before it even noticed I was there.
Given the price, this one should have been better.
EZVIZ C6T Internet PT Camera
£79.99, Argos
Ahhh EZVIZ, the company that seems to strive to make a camera with the most difficult setup known to man. Here’s how it plays out: First you have to download the app and put in your email address. Then you enter the WiFi details of the network you’re trying to connect to. Then the phone plays a shrill, electronic sound wave to the camera to transmit the WiFi information. (You must play this at full volume or it won’t work). Windows smash, dogs howl, cats shriek, babies cry. Not that you can hear; your ear drums will have burst in the first ten seconds. It doesn’t work. And it never works.
There’s a secondary option which is much easier than a horrible soundwave (but it only appears once your insides have been liquified by the noise) – it doesn’t work either. The instructions told me to try changing my router settings in some overly complicated, technical manner. It still didn’t work.
EZVIZ ezGuard
£59.99, Amazon
The outdoor version of the EZVIZ C6T Internet PT Camera is even worse. Not only does it share the same broken setup process as its indoor brethren, but it also locks the reset button away behind a compartment you need a screwdriver to access. Admittedly that’s to ensure the camera is waterproof and can’t be tampered with, but damn, it sure makes the setup process annoying.
Frequently asked questions about smart home security cameras
What to look for in a CCTV camera
Smart home security cameras have to be able to identify visitors and send alerts in order keep your home safe when you are away. Most smart home cameras now link up to an app, like the Nest or Ring app, to monitor your home when you are on the move.
Key features that set apart the best home security cameras include night vision, notification alerts, plenty of storage (either locally or in the cloud) for your recorded footage, and microphones to give out voice commands.
Others will have audio capability, particularly useful for indoor security cameras listening in for unusual noise. Some advanced cameras also have facial recognition features at a premium price, like the Nest IQ.
Several CCTV cameras can be integrated into your smart home, linking up with tech such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Get a device with a screen such as a Google Home Hub or Amazon Echo Show and it will be able to display a certain camera on command or even show who is at the door immediately as they press the doorbell.
Wireless cameras and power sources
One major decision when it comes to buying your home security camera system will be its power source.
If the camera is battery powered you can place it pretty much anywhere with no wires, removing and recharging the battery when it runs low, which is normally prompted through its app. Obviously the advantage is that these can be placed anywhere very easily, but the downside is that if it’s easy for you to remove the camera to change the battery, it’ll probably be easy for intruders to remove it too.
Alternatively, lots of smart security cameras have a wired power source instead of a battery. This means you will have to find a suitable spot to set them up and link the camera to a power source. These usually require professional installation and are generally more reliable but obviously they can’t be moved around your home as and where you need them.
Even those home security cameras which are plugged in a socket are wireless in one sense. The vast majority of smart CCTV systems link up to your smartphone via a specific app over Wi-Fi to share live streams of the footage.
Indoor and outdoor CCTV cameras
The other major decision when picking a home security camera is whether you need an indoor or outdoor camera. Outdoor cameras will often be built to be more durable and able to survive rain, frost, or damp. The downside of outdoor cameras is that they’re usually mains powered and require professional installation.
Outdoor cameras often come with a set of screws and mounts so you can set them up. Models from the likes of Arlo come with options for several mounts to choose how you want to set up your camera.
Indoor security cameras are generally a lot easier to set up by much less rugged. They’re fine for putting on your desk but generally they’re more of a novelty and less a serious CCTV solution.
How much should you pay?
This can really depend on how large the area you want to monitor is. The average home might need multiple cameras to cover the whole thing which could quickly add up to hundreds of pounds.
However, if you’re just looking for something to keep an eye on your front door and see if you have any visitors while you’re out, you can get some really decent options for around £200. Generally indoor cameras are a lot cheaper than outdoor cameras (because waterproofing costs a fortune) so if you get creative by placing indoor cameras by windows, for example, you could save yourself some money.
Which security camera takes the best quality footage?
Smart security cameras do tend to be vary a little in terms of footage quality, in similar increments to televisions. On the cheaper end of the market you’ll tend to find the HD Ready ones at 720p. They give you 921,600 pixels (the tiny dots used to make up an image.) Then there’s the Full HD 1080p which give you over two million pixels. There are a few very pricey options out there which record in 4K but honestly? If you’re looking at the footage through a phone, you won’t notice much difference. Allow me to demonstrate: