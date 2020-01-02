the-best-heated-clothes-airer

As far as domestic gadgetry goes, a heated clothes airer may not sound like the most exciting of purchases. But as a means of drying your clothes in winter, it’s hard to beat.

Not only is it far kinder to your treasured garments than tumble drying (it adds years to the lifespan of your clothes), it’s also better for the environment, and arguably less expensive to run: between 4p-6p an hour, as opposed to UK Power’s estimated 35p per load in a tumble dryer.

Of course, nothing compares to drying your washing outside in a sunny, fragrant meadow, billowing in a gentle breeze, but sadly our climate doesn’t always allow for that (and if you live in a built-up area with limited green space and poor air quality, it’s never an option anyway).

A foldable, easily portable electric airer also removes the need to house an excess of clunky white goods in your home. It’s an especially cunning buy for renters such as myself: loathe to invest in a tumble dryer while living in temporary accommodation, but tired of seeing damp jumpers and smalls strewn over every radiator in sight, not to mention the banisters.

As someone who is obsessed with handwashing, I would only ever use a tumble dryer for towels or bedding in any case. An electric airer means I can soak my woollens and silks in a tub, wring them out gently and lay them flat to dry, good as new. (On which topic, I thoroughly recommend Eucalan, a no-rinse delicate detergent available in naturally anti-bacterial eucalyptus or calming lavender, £12 for 500ml – but Pure Cashmere Wash, £7.95 for 250ml from Pure Collection, is also very good.)