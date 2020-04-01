the-best-hair-masks-to-use-for-every-hair-type-and-texture

While many of us are working from home and practicing social distancing indefinitely, Zoom meetings with your co-workers and digital happy hours with your friends are the “new normal.” Given your now nonexistent commute and the option to turn your camera off on video calls, there really isn’t a reason why you should bother doing your hair every day.

Sure, taking a break from heat-styling is enough to improve the health of your hair, but since you have more free time at home, why not take your haircare routine to the next level with a mask? Hair masks are like a shot for your hair: These treatments are extra powerful and can seriously transform your hair after just one use.

How do hair masks work? Depending on which one you choose, start off by coating your damp hair with the cream pre- or post-shampoo. Let it marinate for 10 to 15 minutes, and then admire how soft, shiny, and shampoo commercial-worthy your hair looks.

Once you’ve zeroed in on exactly what your hair needs, the next step is finding a mask that will treat for concerns. Whether your hair is damaged, dry, or frizzy, we’ve found the perfect mask for you. Here, the 10 best hair masks for every hair type and struggle.

Best Overall: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Weightless Mask

This Living Proof mask is the overachiever of hair treatments. Safe for all hair types and textures, it’s infused with a patented hair molecule (NBD), that helps smooth, polish, and keeps hair cleaner for longer. As if that isn’t enough, the mask also boosts shine and detangles. Whew, that’s a lot.

To buy: $38; sephora.com.

Best for Faded Hair: Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask

If an appointment with your colorist isn’t in the cards, a color depositing mask can neutralize brassy tones so your hair color looks fresh. Moroccanoil’s mask comes in seven different shades, plus it’s extra hydrating thanks to the brand’s signature nourishing argan oil.

To buy: $28; sephora.com.

Best for Dry Hair: Ouidad Nourishing Intense Hydrating Mask

Think of this mask like a hydrating conditioner on steroids. With a blend of rich nourishing natural oils and antioxidants, it revives dull, dry hair of all textures.

To buy: $32; dermstore.com.

Best for Dry Scalp: Nexxus Inergy Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

Fact: A good hair day starts with a balanced scalp. Yes, this treatment is technically a scrub, but it’s the equivalent of a detoxifying mask — but for your scalp. The mix of micro-sugar exfoliants, strengthening ginger root, and wheat protein work together to lift impurities and product buildup from the scalp without drying out your skin.

To buy: $15; target.com.

Best for Damaged Hair: Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3

There’s a reason why Olaplex gets so many celeb endorsements: There’s no reparative treatment for color-treated hair quite like it. Olaplex No.3 is the at-home version of the mask that hairstylists use at salons, but it’s just as effective. Instead of working from the outside in, it strengthens each strand of hair from within, filling any holes made during the coloring process. With a stronger structure, your hair will be more soft and shiny.

To buy: $28; nordstrom.com.

Best for Oily Hair: Phyto PHYTODETOX Pre-Shampoo Purifying Mask

Maybe you haven’t washed your hair as often as you should or you simply have naturally oily roots. Either way, a detox mask will clear away the excess oil that’s weighing your hair down. This Phyto mask is packed with oil-absorbing eucalyptus essential oil and ghassoul. Together, these ingredients re-balance your scalp and hair after just 10 minutes of letting the mask soak in.

To buy: $26; ulta.com.

Best for Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hair Masque

While natural hair is always gorgeous, making sure your curls are extra hydrated will level up your go-to styles. With shea butter, coconut oil, and hibiscus, this deep treatment moisturizes hair starting at the cuticle so your curls are shiny, smooth, and defined.

To buy: $14; ulta.com.

Best for Thick Hair: Leonoryl Greyl Masque à l’Orchidée Softening Hair Mask

The problem with thick hair is that you need so much product to coat it, a hair mask jar often a single-use purchase. If this sounds like you, try Leonoryl Greyl’s hair-softening mask. A little bit of the ultra-rich cream goes a long way, so you’ll get a handful of treatments out of the tub — at the very least. As for the actual formula, it’s packed with nourishing botanicals that reduce tangles and frizz in extremely thick hair.

To buy: $65; nordstrom.com.

Best for Fine Hair: Verb Ghost Hair Mask

It might seem counterintuitive to use an ultra-moisturizing mask on fine hair, because it may weigh it down. But, guess what? All hair types need to be hydrated to stay healthy. It boils down to the ingredients in the hair mask you use. For fine hair, look for a treatment that’s formulated with lightweight, but effective natural oils like this one from Verb.

To buy: $18; sephora.com.

Best for Brittle Hair: Kérastase Genesis Strengthening Hair Mask

If you notice your hair brush has been extra full lately, you might be experiencing breakage from over-styling. Luckily, a strengthening hair mask can help get your shedding situation under control. Kérastase’s creamy treatment nourishes, hydrates, and detangles. So, you can stop being so rough while brushing your hair to get those knots out.

To buy: $62; sephora.com.