the-best-games-set-to-be-released-in-2020:-from-animal-crossing-to-cyberpunk-2077

Despite some exceptionally strong titles making up the best games of 2019, all eyes in the gaming industry is turning to 2020. After all, by year’s end we will be playing new games on the next generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. But before that there are plenty of games to thrill, from the hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 to the long-awaited sequel to The Last of Us and the return to Animal Crossing. There is even a new Half-Life game, if you can believe it.

Here are our picks for the most exciting games set to be released in 2020.

January

Journey to the Savage Planet

The debut of Typhoon Studios is a gorgeous-looking space exploration adventure that sees you hopping between planets and slapping aliens about. Nothing revolutionary there, perhaps, but its vibrant worlds and gleeful sense of humour could set it apart.

Google certainly think so, while Journey to the Savage Planet will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC, the Silicon Valley giant has been impressed enough to snap up Typhoon to make future games under the Stadia banner. (28 January, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Warcraft 3 Reforged

A handsome remastering of Blizzard’s famous fantasy strategy, Warcraft 3 is a more significant upgrade than the similar Starcraft Remastered. While the nub and narrative will remain the same as orcs and humans battle across the (spruced up) fields of Azeroth, Blizzard will be bringing more modern trimmings.