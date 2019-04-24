the-best-frying-pans-you-can-buy,-from-cast-iron-to-non-stick-and-stainless-steel

To find the best frying pans on the market, we asked chefs, food writers, and cookware professionals for their thoughts, and then put the standout items to the test in The Telegraph kitchen.
After consulting with the experts, we decided that the pan we’re looking for is versatile – it can cook different types of food to good effect – durable – it won’t end up in the bin after three months – and good value for money – meaning it’s either pleasingly affordable or so long-lasting that you won’t ever have to buy the item again.
There are a lot of different types of frying pan out there, so we narrowed our search to three main fields: iron pans (highly durable but harder to maintain), non-stick pans (easy to maintain but less durable) and stainless steel (highly spoken of by the pros but tricky to use).
Each frying pan was tested for a variety of regular functions: frying or scrambling eggs, searing steaks, sautéing vegetables. We also considered: weight, ease of use, amount of oil required, washing, and more.
Below is our pick of the best frying pans on the market, across the range of styles, followed by an expert-led explanation of the pros and cons of each type of frying pan.
- 9 Which type of frying pan is the best for me?
1. Solidteknics 26cm Aus-Ion seamless iron skillet
Why we like it: the heat retention is superb and the single-sheet design means it will last longer than a lifetime
This wrought iron skillet is mightily impressive. Unlike the vast majority of pans on the market (we couldn’t find another…), it’s forged from a single sheet of metal, which means it has no rivets or joins – weak points, in layman’s terms. Basically, it’s indestructible, which is why it comes with a multi-century warranty. Yes, the initial cost is north of £100, but the Solidteknics should find its way into your will – and your children’s will, and their children’s will.
To hold, the pan feels immediately heavy. At 2kg, I didn’t find it too cumbersome to lift, but neither is it one for casually tossing pancakes; stirring onions was a lot easier than tossing them, for example.
The handle is relatively nice to hold, with a well-placed groove for your thumb. Importantly, the webbed design where the handle meets the pan stops heat from travelling up the metal, towards your skin. It works too: not once did I need to use a tea towel, as with old-school cast iron pans – a fire hazard as well as an annoyance.
Because it’s made from iron, the skillet needs an element of love and care (certainly more than a non-stick pan, which we’ll get to shortly). After unboxing it, you’ll have to season it with oil, which lends the pan a (natural) non-stick surface. The process takes a few hours at least, though you can do other things during that time. In short, you wipe on a thin layer of oil (flax is normally recommended, but I used rapeseed, and it seemed to work fine), whack the pan into the oven at full heat for 90 minutes, take it out, let it cool down, and then repeat. The fresh-out-of-the-box gold colour soon becomes black and greasy.
After that faff, how does it cook? The answer, in a word, is brilliantly. Heavy heat? Not a problem – making steak is a doddle. The pan scorches the edge of the meat, leaving a lovely caramelised char, while the non-sticky surface means your steak cleanly leaves the pan at the end of the cooking.
What made me happiest about this pan is that it has the uncanny knack of elevating simple dishes to what might pass as acceptable restaurant fare. An omelette was nicely coloured and silky smooth; green beans blistered beautifully; even scrambled eggs tasted great (though there was a bit of stick). You do need to use more oil while cooking than the best non-stick pans, but you don’t have to go overboard.
And once all that seasoning malarkey is over, the pans are really low-maintenance. You can use any utensils while cooking – metal spatulas, for example, won’t scrape off nasty chemicals, because it’s metal on metal. To clean the pans, you simply run them under hot water and scrape off any remnants (some soap and detergents, as well as scouring pads, may corrode the non-stick patina you’ve carefully created). Dry, apply a thin layer of oil if you can be bothered, and marvel that, in 100 years time, someone will be doing the same with the very same pan.
2. Scanpan CTX 28cm non-stick frying pan
Why we like it: all the benefits of non-stick, with added durability
£111.20, Amazon
‘Non-stick’ loosely describes pans that have one of two types of coating: Teflon (a form of plastic) or ceramic (a natural, mineral coating that’s non-stick and hard, but more fragile). Non-stick pans are sold ready to use – you don’t need to season them – and they should retain their slick cooking surface through multiple uses. Whether or not they do really defines their use as a product.
My favourite from testing a range of non-stick options is the Scanpan. The patented, slightly shiny surface of this sub-£100 pan is pretty high-tech. Scanpan are certainly proud of it, proclaiming their product “truly the last non-stick pan you will ever have to buy,” and backing it up with a full lifetime warranty.
What makes it so special? Well, they’ve created a ceramic-titanium compound, which is useful for cooking because ceramic is naturally non-stick and titanium is naturally hard-as-nails, so a combination of the two should be both slippery and durable. This compound gets fired onto the pan’s steal-and-aluminium skeleton at twice the speed of sound (no, I don’t know why, but it certainly sounds impressive), and Scanpan then add an extra non-stick coating which they say is protected from chipping by the ceramic-titanium. The whole shebang has a Mohs scale score of 9.5 – which, to you and me, means it’s almost as strong as diamond.
It certainly makes for an incredibly slick surface, and your morning eggs will slide onto your toast with fairly little oil. This makes cleaning straightforward, as any food that remains (it rarely does) will wipe off easily. Though the specs say using washing up liquid is fine, you shouldn’t really need to.
The pan itself has five layers – a stainless steel exterior for durability, three layers of aluminium for heat conduction, and one more layer of steel directly beneath the surface. It has a sturdy feel with strong-looking rivets and a thick base, which you’d expect of a pan costing almost £100. Importantly, the Scanpan can withstand more heat than most non-stick pans – it’s ovenproof to 260C, whereas the Tefal pan I tested was limited to 175C. It’s also induction friendly.
I found cooking with the Scanpan to be fun and easy. With just a drop of oil, eggs don’t stick. The same goes for veg, so you can soften them without drowning them in oil. The curvatures are deep, so you can toss food or cook sauces without spillage.
Compared with some non-stick pans, it’s not the lightest, weighing 1.39kg – though that’s still less than most cast iron options, including the Solidteknics. The added weight helps it feel sturdy and strong. Of all pans tested, it had the comfiest handle, although I found that it slipped a bit when my hands were wet.
Overall, a strong piece of kit for the price £100.
3. ProCook Elite Tri-Ply 26cm stainless steel frying pan
Why we like it: a simple steel number that can be used and abused
£44, ProCook
This solid, sturdy stainless steel pan with an aluminium core offers even heat distribution at a very reasonable price point.
Because the ProCook Elite isn’t non-stick, cooking does require a fair amount of oil, and certain tasks are difficult to pull off. Steak, for example, can become too close friends with the pan’s surface, while eggs are problematic. But I’m a big fan of frying veg in a little oil and salt at a high heat, and this pan was up to the task. The likes of asparagus and green beans blistered and charred beautifully in no time, retaining a satisfying crunch inside.
When food does stick, a little water helps loosen it up again.
Because it’s made of steel, the pan is impervious to the threat of warping when exposed to high heats (the same cannot be said of of most non-stick products). That in part explains why many chefs choose steel pans.
Cooking in sauce is also easy – due to the deep curves, you can finish a saucy spaghetti dish without splashing. As stainless steel is non-reactive, tomato-based sauces won’t pick up any metallic flavours. Sautéing the likes of onions and peppers is also recommended. I was impressed by how light the pan is (1.1kg), and the handle fits well in the hand.
But the real allure of stainless steel is its no-nonsense approach to maintenance. It’s extremely durable, and however charred the surface gets during cooking, it washes up nice and simple – so long as you leave it to soak in soapy water, best done a few minutes after you’ve finished cooking, when it’s cooled down a little.
Other frying pans tested
While we picked a winner in the non-stick, stainless steel and cast iron categories, several other pans tested also impressed. They were…
4. Le Creuset 26cm cast iron frying pan with wood handle
From £124, Amazon
Aesthetically, the nicest pan I tested, with a charming, rustic look typical of Le Creuset’s range. This cast iron pan is very heavy at just under 3kg, so it’s not easy to move around the hob; some users might struggle to get it down from a high kitchen cupboard. On the plus side, the enamel surface means you can get away with less oil than other cast iron pans, and it doesn’t require seasoning.
Washing up is easy – hot water and a wipe with kitchen towel should suffice. It’s suitable for induction hobs and oven-friendly. It’s almost like a casserole pan, and you could make a one-pot dish like a paella with no trouble, but it’s not one for your morning pancake or fried egg, mostly because you won’t want to be lifting it when you’re half asleep. Comes with a lifetime guarantee.
5. Netherton Foundry 20cm spun iron frying pan
£50, Amazon
Netherton Foundry’s spun iron (lighter than cast iron with similar cooking benefits) pans are made in the heart of Shropshire and favoured by Telegraph food columnist Diana Henry. “Apart from being a good pan I just love using them because they’re so beautiful – plain, black, simple, and not too heavy,” says Henry.
Indeed, the rustic-looking pans are rewarding to use, with a clever wooden handle that can be detached with a few twists of a screwdriver, making the pans oven-ready. They come pre-seasoned with flax oil for a natural non-stick (which also saves on seasoning at home – although I found applying a layer of oil after washing beneficial to the pan’s performance).
Steaks charred and caramelised beautifully, frying veg was a doddle, and my test omelette was superb. Because the pan’s lighter, at 0.85kg, it’s easier to toss food around than with other iron pans – a major bonus for anyone who wants iron without the heft. But this pan is smaller, so wouldn’t fit more than one steak. There are larger versions of the pan, which, of course, are heavier, yet still lighter than the Solidteknics.
I did find the pan a little tougher to maintain than the Solidteknics, however, with food harder to scrape off. Boiling water (with no soap), usually did the trick. A colleague also notes that his pan seems to lose its seasoning faster than he would expect – although he couldn’t say whether this was due to the pan or his shoddy maintenance.
Like other iron pans, Netherton Foundry’s spun iron pans should last a lifetime, and are induction- and oven-friendly.
6. Circulon Ultimum 20cm frying pan
£37.99, Lakeland
A favourite of chef Alex Hannam, who says this hard-anodised (an aluminium core that’s been toughened via an electric current), non-stick pan is durable and versatile. That aluminium core means it conducts heat well, reaching high heats quickly.
For making scrambled eggs, this pan was one of the best. It’s small enough for eggs for one or two (also making it easy to store), and the non-stick is PFOA-free. There’s some nifty technology involved here too. Three layers of non-stick coating are combined with grooves. The raised bits, supposedly, bear the brunt of wear and tear from utensils, protecting the majority of the slick cooking surface in the grooves.
In fact, the non-stick is so effective (at least on first use) you barely need to use oil or butter, even when frying bacon or sausages, making your breakfast a little healthier.
The specs say it’s dishwasher-safe and you can use metal utensils, which would set it apart from other non-stick pans – though we’re not sure we’d risk it.
A great value-for-money option.
7. Tefal Expertise 24cm frying pan
£27.52, Amazon
Tefal are the doyens of non-stick cooking. “They sell a huge amount of pans for a reason: they work well, and they’re inexpensive,” says Moran. One of the best features of the Tefal frying pan is the red light indicator, in the middle of the cooking surface. When it lights up, you know you’ve reached required temperature – this means you should avoid overheating it, a prime reason for ruining non-stick pans, because, as Moran explains, heat and plastic (Teflon) aren’t the best of friends.
But it’s easy to use, and requires almost no oil for cooking veg or eggs. The non-stick is PFOA-free. Cleaning is simple, too, and you can use washing-up liquid.
As for downsides, the pan is oven-friendly but only to 175C, and only for an hour. I’m not sure I’d trust myself to keep within those guidelines. At 1.2kg, it’s neither noticeably light nor heavy, but tossing isn’t a problem.
8. GreenPan Venice Pro 24cm ceramic non-stick frying pan
£44, Amazon
The GreenPan is one of the new generation of ceramic non-stick pans (like the Scanpan) that seem almost frictionless on first use; you pop in a rasher of bacon and it slides around like a pig in mud. The ceramic coating is PFOA-free, and the general build quality feels good: the handle fits solidly in your palm, the curved edges are just about perfect for tossing onions and associated vegetables.
At £40, it feels like an absolute steal… but there might be a problem. Some users report a decline in non-stickiness over time. Almost certainly, that’s due to maintenance: GreenPan’s website advises not to use extra virgin olive oil when cooking, as this can carbonise the surface, and metal utensils are also best avoided. However, the packaging on the product we tested doesn’t mention this, which feels like an oversight, because many of us still cook with olive oil, even though we probably shouldn’t.
Which type of frying pan is the best for me?
Do you go iron, steel, or non-stick? We asked the experts for the virtues and vices of each…
Iron frying pans
Iron pans are formed by various different processes – they can be forged, spun, or cast – but they all tend to be expensive and require maintenance. Don’t let that put you off: these are some of the most versatile, durable, and fun pieces of equipment you can own. The experts unanimously agreed that, while a cast iron frying pan isn’t a one-size-fits-all option, it’s unbeatable for certain tasks.
“I swear by a cast iron griddle pan for grilling meat and veggies,” says Alexandra Dudley, author of sustainable eating cookbook Land & Sea. “Mine is a Le Creuset one and was my grandmother’s. It has never been washed with soap, only washed and oiled. I think this is the magic to good griddle flavour.”
So, aside from durability (many come with lifetime warranties; our favourite, the Solidteknics, is covered for a “multi-century” life), and a special flavour developed from years of use, why go for iron?
Jason Moran, owner of Season Cookshop, says the main benefits are as follows: you can expose cast iron to high heats; iron is excellent at retaining its heat; and you can get a degree of non-stick. “When you’re frying eggs, if you crack three eggs they’ll all cook at the same temperature rather than one bubbling away and one remaining lukewarm,” Moran explains.
Cast iron pans require attention and care to remain well-seasoned. After washing, pans should be dried and a thin layer of oil applied. This prevents rust and helps build up a non-stick layer (the layer won’t come immediately but, rather, will grow over time). When the non-stick layer builds up, you shouldn’t have any trouble making foods that might stick, like scrambled eggs and omelettes, but you’ll need a bit more oil than a non-stick for these tasks.
The good news is if your seasoning is ruined for whatever reason – such as scraping it off with soap – you can start the seasoning process again. The downside of constantly oiling is that you’ll have a slightly greasy pan in your cupboard. “Not everyone likes the idea of putting a pan coated in oil in their designer kitchen,” says Moran.
Cleaning a cast iron pan isn’t as easy as a non-stick. Because of the patina that builds up, you shouldn’t use detergent, which can strip away the hard-earned oils. Just wash with hot water, scrape off any excess food, and wipe clean with some kitchen towel. Dry the pan after washing, to prevent rusting, before re-applying a layer of oil.
Cast iron pans are great for gas hobs as they can withstand the high temperatures. They can also be bunged in the oven at full whack or used on barbecues. They are usually compatible with induction hobs, too.
Finally, it’s worth noting that acidic food can corrode the non-stick surface, leading to another bout of re-seasoning. Anyone who uses their pans to cook a lot of tomato sauces are advised to look at other options – stainless steel works well.
Non-stick frying pans
Non-stick frying pans feature a layer of artificial or ceramic coating on the pan’s surface that prevent foods from sticking. The best non-stick pans can reduce the amount of oil you use, making for a healthier meal. As with cast iron, the pans must be looked after carefully to remain effective.
Teflon, or PTFE, is what makes the surface slippery. PFOA, an acid used in the creation of PTFE, has been linked to cancer, which puts some people off, although it should be noted that the level of exposure is small. Tefal pans, one of the most recognisable on the high street, are PFOA-free, as are most of the better non-stick pans now.
Ceramic non-stick pans are PFOA- and PTFE-free. The ceramic layer usually coats an aluminium or stainless steel pan. Ceramic pans are often more heat resistant than Teflon, but there are several reports of short lifespans and the non-stick wearing off within a few years.
“Around 95pc of people want non-stick even cooking,” Moran explains. “They’re a staple pan.” You can quickly and easily make your scrambled or fried eggs in the morning, sauté vegetables, or cook your whole fry up.
Good non-stick frying pans are incredibly easy to wash – food should slide off as you hand wash, and you can use a little washing up liquid if you need. Dishwashers should be avoided, as it will “fire a load of salt at the surface, which won’t do the lifetime of the non-stick much good,” says Moran.
Speaking of lifespan, a non-stick will never last as long as a cast iron or steel pan. If you’re looking for a pan that will last forever, then best look elsewhere. But there are some simple measures to help get as many years as possible from a non-stick pan. Firstly, don’t overheat it, especially if it’s coated in Teflon. “Heat and plastic don’t go well together,” Moran explains. “The higher you crank up the heat, the faster it’ll deteriorate.” Some cheaper models are not oven-friendly; better pans will have a heat limit displayed in the product info. Moran expects a good, well-treated non-stick pan to last a decade.
Additionally, you should never use a metal utensil, as this scratches the surface, ruining the non-stick and probably sending you back to the shop to buy another pan (as your warranty is unlikely to cover scratches).
The benefit of non-stick pans is that they’re quick and easy to produce, making them more affordable and a doddle to cook with; using less oil is an added bonus. Every amateur kitchen should have one – they make many basic tasks much simpler. But Moran recommends keeping a cast iron or stainless steel pan alongside, for when you need more heat. “If people bought both, we wouldn’t have so many people bringing their frying pans back to the shops,” he quips.
Stainless steel frying pans
“Stainless steel pans are the choice of the professional kitchen mainly because they’re the most difficult to destroy,” says Moran. You can bash them about with metal utensils, put them through the dishwasher, and it’ll make no difference to the pan.
Why choose stainless steel? They’re sturdy, durable, and cheaper than iron, for starters.. Stainless steel pans maintain their heat well, which results in even cooking. The iron in the steel makes them induction-compatible, too.
A stainless steel pan cannot be seasoned like a cast iron pan – it’ll never be truly non-stick. This makes them unsuitable for certain tasks. While a professional chef can scramble an egg in a steel pan thanks to the Leidenfrost effect (cooking at an extremely precise temperature), “us mere mortals will find this very difficult, and will be faced with a pan of egg glue,” Moran explains.
But fear not, because for some foods, steel frying pans are perfect. An oiled steak, for example, will adhere to the pan for around 30 seconds, creating a deep, caramelised colour you cannot find with non-stick. You can also flambé without fear of flames damaging the pan. “I’d recommend domestic cooks buy a steel pan as a secondary pan for these specialised uses,” says Moran.
Stainless steel pans are cheaper than iron, yet still sturdy and durable, but not a good heat conductor, so the pan should feature a layer of copper or aluminium, otherwise it’ll take time to heat up. The best I tried, the ProCook Elite Tri-Ply, has an aluminium core. Le Creuset’s range of steel pans, which have an aluminium layer as well, are a little pricier but also designed to last.