the-best-free-things-to-do-in-malta,-from-beautiful-gardens-to-panoramic-views

With glorious coastline, free-access beaches, a cornucopia of churches, and historic sights all over the landscape, there is loads to do in Malta without shrinking your wallet. From cliffs to castles, the baroque to the avant-garde, there’s a treasure trove of tourism to discover without a ticket. This miniature nation is full of tiny towns, many surrounded by towering bastion walls, thick with limestone palazzi and hidden nooks and corners. It’s ripe for a bit of constructive loafing and there’s almost always a friendly local around to chat or lend a navigational hand.

Valletta

Stroll through the City Gate

The main entrance to Malta’s fortified capital since it was built in 1570, City Gate has gone from drawbridge (closed each night to protect the populace) to 21st-century open entranceway designed by Italian star-architect Renzo Piano (of London Shard fame). Cross the deep ditch and enter through the impressive bastion walls. Climb the steps on either side for views from the top of the fortifications (and access to Hastings Gardens and Castille Square) or head straight on past the Piano-designed parliament building that opened in 2015, and into the heart of Valletta.

• The best hotels in Malta

Spend an afternoon at the Upper Barrakka Gardens

These arcaded public gardens, built by the Knights of Malta and embellished by the British, sit perched on top of Valletta’s towering bastion walls and boast a spectacular panorama of the Grand Harbour. Across the water is Malta’s oldest fortress and the historic Three Cities. Explore the monuments and sculptures, cool off by the fountain or grab a coffee at the little open-air café. If you can be here at noon, you’ll be treated to British martial music, a little bit of loudspeaker history and the firing of the cannons on the Saluting Battery.