the-best-formal-trousers-to-bring-the-business-to-your-casual-while-wfh

Work From Home is a new vertical dedicated to life and culture in the strange and unprecedented situation of self-quarantine that many of us are dealing with right now. From what to watch to how to get a fit off and how to not think about anything, this is our guide to the great indoors. For updates on the spread of Covid-19 and how to keep yourself safe and informed, consult WHO and the CDC.

The theme of weaving formal trousers into outfits that are not fortified by other white-collar staples can prove challenging. In light of this, we consulted MATCHESFASHION to run you through a selection of styling tips. As the line between casual and formalwear continues to blur, and mixtures of the two often serving to create a far more compelling outfit, now is as good a time as ever to welcome the formal pant into your future wardrobe.

Appreciating that most people will struggle to depart from the ease of trusted cuts in chino and denim, adding an edge of formality to your WFH outfits can help you avoid the staid state being inside often brings with it. Featuring a selection of brand favorites, MATCHESFASHION walks us through combining boots, sweaters, and jackets with the new-age formal trouser. And, in case you needed any more convincing, you can now enjoy 15% off your next purchase.

The Havana Cowboy

This outfit is a solid mix of influences. On one hand, it draws parallels to the stylings of bygone cinema cowboys, while simultaneously riffing off the relaxed refinement one might expect to see around the streets of Havana. Our Legacy shows us how any and all formal connotations can be paired down to seem utterly casual.

Mod, but Make It Pop

Brought to you by the masters of Swedish refinement, these Flared Wool Trousers from Acne Studios pair well with a thick pair of Gucci boots, and a Jil Sander rollneck. The outfit‘s intarsia sweater helps add a hint of playfulness to this otherwise rigid outfit.

Hazy Summer Special

This outfit takes all convention and throws it out the window, proving that even the most formal of silhouettes (i.e. the Square Toe Martine Rose mules) can look great in a casual context. Styled here with a cropped pair of Balenciaga trousers, and a checked jacket, the ensemble is perfectly suited to the laidback stylings of hazy summer nights.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

