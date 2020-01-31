the-best-fitness,-wellness-and-nutrition-podcasts

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Whether you’re training for the London Marathon or are simply trying to take the stress out of your commute, podcasts are your secret weapon.

They’re a great way of keeping up-to-date with the topics that you’re genuinely interested in, while simultaneously providing a welcome opportunity to switch off from the distractions around you.

But with so many out there now it can be tricky to know what’s worth your time. So, with the new decade upon us, a time when many of us are trying to make positive changes to our routines, we’ve rounded up our favourite listens on nutrition, fitness and general wellbeing.

Here are our top picks.

Fit and Fearless





The Fit and Fearless podcast, hosted by #GirlGains crew Tally Rye, Zanna van Dijk and Victoria Niamh Spence is back for a fifth series in 2020.

Expect an anti-BS approach to the health and fitness industry with special guests each week covering topics such as how to get active, eat well and be happy – it’ll leave you on a high.

Trainbrave Podcast





A new podcast for 2020. Sports and eating disorder dietician Renee McGregor, aka one of the most straight talking voices in the nutrition world, has teamed up with Kriss Hendy, personal trainer and founder of Strength For Endurance, to share practical strategies to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Expect a deep-dive into sports nutrition, fitness and lifestyle, from an analytical perspective.

The Rich Roll Podcast





Each week self-confessed couch potato turned ultra-marathoner-cum-wellness evangelist Rich Roll delves into different issues related to health, fitness, nutrition and spirituality with authors, doctors and gurus.

He’s garnered a loyal following among the global wellbeing community and the podcast has to date been downloaded over 60 million times as a result

The Power Hour





Adrienne Herbert has already recorded new episodes of her fiercely popular podcast “The Power Hour” for this year. The idea for her show was inspired by her own morning power hour, the distraction-free time she gives herself each morning in order to achieve whatever it is she wants.

In the podcast, her guests, among them athletes, coaches and activists, share their own morning routines, daily habits, and rules to live by.

Give Me Strength





Personal trainer and author Alice Liveing has launched the second series of her Give Me strength podcast in which she explores the different ways her guests build mental and physical resilience.

Kicking off with former British boxer and double Olympic champion Nicola Adams and Henry Fraser, who shares his story how he re-evaluated his dream of becoming a rugby player after a freak accident in 2009 left him paralysed from the shoulders down. ​

Well Far: The Running Podcast





Running a competitive race this year? Consider your listening sorted with Women’s Health digital editor Amy Lane’s running podcast, Well Far. It tackles everything from gut health and plant-based eating for runners to tips on how to get your fastest PB whether you’re running a 5k, 10k or half marathon.

You can now catch up on seasons one and two, which has just wrapped – a third is already in planning stage.

The Food Medic





NHS doctor, nutritionist and author Dr Hazel Wallace hosts her own podcast in which she interviews health and medical specialists on some very timely topics.

Highlights from the third and latest season include former doctor and best-selling author Adam Kay on bonus episode “Christmas in the NHS” and “How to get pregnant with Dr Larisa Corda”.

Biceps & Banter





Author and personal trainer Laura ‘Biceps’ Hoggins launched her debut podcast in 2019 and more episodes are planned for this year. She has interviewed men and women who have inspired her own weightlifting journey, including CrossFit athlete Kristin Holte, on what it feels like to be the second fittest woman on earth, and Annie Thorisdottir, on being the first woman to win the CrossFit Games two years in a row. Expect plenty of motivation to start lifting.

Kitchen Club





Sarah Malcolm and Serena Louth have teamed up to host a weekly podcast that’s set around a kitchen table.

Each week brings a new guest, a new area of expertise for them to dive into and a new recipe, based on their guest’s all time three favourite ingredients.

Catch up on season one now, a second is coming in March.

The Goop podcast





Whether or not you’re a “goopie”, the podcast, hosted by either Gwyneth Paltrow or Goop COO Elise Loehnen, bags some interesting guests, from authors to spiritual healers, CEOs and celebrities.

The Doctor’s Kitchen





Dr Rupy Aujla’s podcast, The Doctor’s Kitchen, covers a range of topics on the principles of healthy eating. His guests dissect new research each week in a digestible way and you’ll pick up some tasty recipes while you’re learning.

Nike Trained





Nike has its own podcast dedicated to all aspects of fitness and training. Expect conversations with athletes, Nike master trainers and doctors about everything from goal-setting to using exercise to improve your mental health.

