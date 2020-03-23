the-best-feel-good-movies-and-shows-to-watch-on-hbo

Now Playing

5 Things that Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw Taught Us

Next Up

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Finale Promo | CBS

In this difficult, uncertain time, you might need a pick-me-up in TV or movie form. You’re looking for something to watch that will make you laugh or feel warm inside or give you some sense of hope about the world. To that end, HBO put together a list of feel-good movies and shows to watch on its HBO GO and HBO NOW apps that we’re now sharing with you. For other feel-good movies and shows, check out our list covering Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. Or you can check out our master list of stuff to watch while you’re socially distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Find out what’s on tonight! Sign up for TV Guide’s daily recommendation newsletter

BridesmaidsPhoto: Suzanne HanoverAlong Came PollyBen Stiller and Jennifer Aniston play a Ben Stiller type and a Jennifer Aniston type in this charming romantic comedy that features Philip Seymour Hoffman in the best friend role.

The Beverly HillbilliesThis very silly movie remake of the classic sitcom stars Jim Varney as Jed Clampett, the hillbilly who strikes oil, black gold, and moves his family to Beverly…Hills, that is. BigYoung, coronavirus-free Tom Hanks stars in this classic ’80s comedy as a 12-year-old boy in a grown man’s body. BridesmaidsKristen Wiig stars in this raunchy romantic comedy that made Melissa McCarthy into a star. Bruce AlmightyJim Carrey plays a TV reporter who gets invited by God (Morgan Freeman, of course) to try being God for a week, if he thinks he’d be so good at it, in this comedy that was one of the biggest box office hits of 2003. Crazy, Stupid, LoveRyan Gosling teaches Steve Carell how to not be a nerd in this romantic dramedy that also stars Emma Stone. ChocolatJuliette Binoche stars as a chocolatier whose confections change the lives of the townspeople of a French village in this sweet romance movie. BridesmaidsPhoto: Suzanne Hanover BridesmaidsPhoto: Suzanne HanoverLove ActuallyEveryone’s favorite British Christmastime comedy features an all-star cast of couples and will make you feel like it’s Christmas anytime.The Mighty DucksQuack! Quack! Quack! Coach Emilio Estevez leads a ragtag band of peewee hockey players to glory in this classic early ’90s family dramedy. Mrs. DoubtfireRobin Williams plays a deadbeat dad who goes undercover in drag as a nanny to get back into his children’s lives in this megahit comedy. Notting HillJulia Roberts and Hugh Grant at their peaks star in this romcom classic about a movie star who falls in love with a regular guy bookseller. One Fine DayGeorge Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer play harried Manhattan single parents in this cute romantic comedy. SpanglishAdam Sandler gives one of his most grounded performances in this family dramedy from legendary writer-director-producer James L. Brooks. Sex and the CityRelive the escapades of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha in this groundbreaking comedy series. YesterdayHimesh Patel stars in this good-natured comedy as a struggling singer-songwriter who magically becomes the only person in the world who remembers the music of the Beatles. BridesmaidsPhoto: Suzanne Hanover