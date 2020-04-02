the-best-fantasy-shows-to-stream-right-now

This might come as a bit of a surprise to some of you (though perhaps not if you’re reading this), but there are a lot more fantasy programs out there than just HBO’s Game of Thronesand Netflix’s The Witcher (though both are on this list). For reasons we’ll never understand, fantasy programs have historically struggled to find traction with mainstream audiences, but as any fantasy fan can tell you, fantasy series — which can take viewers to far-off destinations or open their eyes to new, fascinating worlds right here — are excellent sources of escape. And we could really use an escape hatch right about now. The following shows will quench your thirst for fantasy programming and allow you to forget, just for a little bit, about the real world outside your window. At least until you remember that we’re still waiting on that adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle. Until then…

Game of Thrones

Don’t let the memes fool you. The reason so many people were up in arms about the final stretch of Game of Thrones is that the show was mostly excellent up until that point and set an impossibly high bar for fantasy series. The adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s book series became a must-watch thanks to its well-crafted characters and elaborate narratives. And by leaning into its spectacle appeal, it became a full-on event series. Set in the fictional realm of Westeros, the drama was always high-stakes; no character was ever safe from violence, sacrifice, or other consequences, and there were surprises aplenty in store for every single person who ever even dreamed of having power. If you somehow missed out on the show that had absolutely everyone talking, now’s as good a time as any to figure out why all of your pals ponied up for an HBO subscription for all those years. -Amanda Bell Watch it on: HBO Go, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-onThe Witcher One of the reasons The Witcher was such a divisive show when it premiered on Netflix was because it isn’t the type of sexy, spectacle fantasy that mainstream audiences found so appealing in Game of Thrones. The Witcher is very much classic high fantasy, complete with quests, strange monsters, and a world in which humans may be the dominant species but are far from the only one. The story, about a mutant monster hunter for hire, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), still tackles important issues — including racism, socioeconomic oppression, and war — but wraps everything up in a familiar, and somewhat nostalgic, traditional fantasy TV show framework. As a result, The Witcher may not appeal to everyone (or even to everyone who played the video games), but it’s sure to please die-hard fans of the genre. And while the Netflix hit does deliver delightful (and sometimes gruesome) monster-of-the-week stories, the overarching narrative of a prophecy that binds Geralt to a young princess, Ciri (Freya Allan) — and Geralt’s staunch resistance to give in to his own destiny — gives the show a narrative hook that will leave you wanting to toss a coin to The Witcher. -Sadie Gennis Watch it on: NetflixDark Crystal: The Age of Resistance There are so many ways that Netflix’s prequel to the seminal 1982 film The Dark Crystal could have gone wrong, but The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance managed to avoid them all. The temptation to turn the dark children’s fantasy film into a CGI extravaganza must have been strong, but common sense ruled and Age of Resistance honored Jim Henson’s puppeteering and practical effects for a series that truly feels like an extension of the classic nearly four decades later. The somewhat surprising tone — it might be the first “scary” movie your kid watches — remains in this series, as an intricate but accessible plot explores Thra and its characters before the events of the film. But the highlight once again is the imagination displayed in the gorgeous world and fantastical creatures. This one’s an engaging eye-popper that’s truly different from anything else on TV. -Tim Surette Watch it on: NetflixGood Omens Amazon and the BBC’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved fantasy-comedy novel Good Omens is about a demon and an angel who team up to prevent the Antichrist from bringing about the end of the world because they’ve grown rather fond of Earth and its inhabitants, and it features some of the best casting television has ever seen. David Tennant as the hedonistic demon Crowley is so good it’s like he was born solely for this purpose, and the way he plays off Michael Sheen’s angel, Aziraphale, makes for a perfect odd-couple pairing that leads to the show’s best moments. Although the limited series is faithful to the novel (perhaps to a fault), it doesn’t always retain the same magic and whimsy, so it’s really the cast, which also includes Michael McKean, Frances McDormand, and Jon Hamm, that makes it worth your while. Plus, it’s a quick binge at only six episodes. -Kaitlin Thomas Watch it on: Amazon Outlander If you love a fantasy show but don’t want your head to explode with the nitty-gritty mechanics of intricate world-building, welcome to Outlander. Starz’s roving adventure story centers on Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a WWII nurse who accidentally travels back in time 200-plus years to 18th century Scotland. It’s there she meets the true love of her life, a strapping highlander named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Together they try to change history, manipulate royalty, and — most importantly — find time for hot, steamy romance. That’s right, this is an R-rated adventure series, so don’t watch it with an impressionable audience. You’ll be intrigued by the premise, be awed by the cinematography, and find yourself sticking around for the love story that defies the ages. -Megan Vick Watch it on: Starz, Amazon with Starz add-on, Hulu with Starz add-onThe Magicians When The Magicians first premiered, Syfy’s adaptation of Lev Grossman’s hit fantasy trilogy was billed as Harry Potter for adults. But what started off as a coming-of-age tale about a group of twenty-somethings discovering magic at a secret university blossomed into a darkly comedic look at power, family, love and how they shape us. Over five seasons (and often within the same episode), The Magicians served up unexpectedly fantastical highs and astonishingly grounded emotional lows, garnering one of the most devoted fandoms Tumblr has ever seen. This is a binge-watching quest you just can’t turn down. -Krutika Mallikarjuna Watch it on: Netflix His Dark Materials Fans of Phillip Pullman’s books know that His Dark Materials is set in one of the most alluring fantasy worlds — one in which every human is born with an animal embodiment of their soul, known as a dæmon; the North is home to massive armored polar bears who are as intelligent as they are skilled in battle; and there are countless universes that anyone can access if they simply know how. But this world is also a dangerous one, as the show’s heroine, Lyra (Dafne Keen), soon discovers. The series follows the young girl as she sets out to learn why children are going missing all over the country, only to realize that it’s all part of a deadly conspiracy that she’s prophesied to play a crucial role in. While the HBO series fails to live up to Pullman’s best-selling trilogy, the star-studded cast — which includes Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — deliver standout performances that make it easy to get lost in Lyra’s world. -Sadie Gennis Watch it on: HBO Go, Amazon with HBO add-on, Hulu with HBO add-on The Letter for the King Did the violence of Game of Thrones and the profanity of The Magicians turn you off? We humbly put forward The Letter for the King for your wholesome consideration. Set in a medieval realm where knights are still very much a thing, a young boy, Tiuri (Amir Wilson), finds himself on a mission to deliver a letter to the king warning him of a great darkness threatening the kingdom. If you loved The Witcher, you’ve absolutely got to check out this more teen-oriented fantasy series. It has a lot of the same elements: a super-smart horse companion, a singing sidekick, and a whole bunch of magic that threatens the fate of the realm. Plus, with only a six-hour runtime, it’s a perfect way to spend a day. -Lindsay MacDonald Watch it on: Netflix The OA There’s a reason #SaveTheOA was cluttering up your Twitter feed for several months of 2019. Netflix’s existential fantasy series was cut down in its prime, after two seasons of wonderful weirdness, so do be warned that you’ll absolutely be left wanting more if you watch this one through. The show, which was co-created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, follows Marling’s Prairie (who later reveals she has many names) as she invites viewers to come on an absolutely wild journey through space, time, and beyond. Throughout its all-too-brief run, The OA produced some of the most unpredictable, emotionally provocative, and truly WTF scenes imaginable, and if you get into it, you will absolutely be In. To. It. To say much more would be a spoiler, but brace yourself for an incredible performance by Jason Isaacs and a giant octopus that will break your heart right in half. Yes, really. -Amanda Bell Watch it on: Netflix Once Upon a Time In this clever take on classic fairy tales, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), and all the other members of the Enchanted Forest have been cursed by the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) to live in the worst place imaginable: our world. With no memory of who they really are, it’s up to one very skeptical orphan, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), to break the curse and help everyone get home. This quirky drama relies heavily on some questionable CGI, but the ingenious ways it twists some of your favorite fairy tales will make it hard to care about Once Upon a Time’s sometimes subpar visual effects. -Lindsay Macdonald Watch it on: Netflix