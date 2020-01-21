the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-reykjavik,-from-geothermal-retreats-to-cool-aparthotels

Iceland, with its close-knit community aura, low population and compelling natural landscapes, is a famously family-friendly destination. Almost all hotels and restaurants welcome children, though some can be extra welcoming thanks to relevant amenities. While places like aparthotels are ideal for travelling families, hotels like Silica and the Retreat at the Blue Lagoon are perfect for families seeking a spa retreat, while more budget-friendly options offer the opportunity to spend more cash on experiences – like whale watching, bike riding and skiing. Here’s our pick of the best family-friendly hotels in Reykjavik.
The luxurious Black Pearl has raised the bar for apartment accommodation in Reykjavík. There are 17 suites in total, including a Penthouse and a Presidential Suite. Each is kitted out with elegant, modern and stylish furniture, such as comfortable beds and fully equipped kitchens with built-in appliances. Deluxe suites are the best for families; one of them has two connecting bedrooms and can accommodate up to six guests. Children will enjoy the small touches such as their own bath bags with child-friendly toiletries.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The 320 rooms in this slick four-star hotel are safely but pleasantly decorated, highly comfortable, and the upper floors have stellar views. Family rooms can accommodate a maximum of two adults and two children, and feature a large working and relaxation area – helping you to be your best self with your family. From the wall of foliage in the reception area and the earthy colours and stylish décor of the Haust (Autumn) restaurant, there’s a welcoming aesthetic throughout.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This alluring apartment hotel, which occupies two separate but nearby locations in downtown Reykjavik, is pitched as a home away from home. The interiors are modern and luxurious with the feel of an upscale home: think tasteful wooden parquet floors, artful photos on the wall and trendy but comfortable furnishings. All are decked out with comfy beds, satellite televisions and iPod docking stations as well as luxurious comforts like Dolce Gusto coffee machines and toasters, fridge-freezers and a microwave grill oven; larger suites come with dining tables and living areas with pull-out sofas.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The hotel is set inside a former paint factory and is appropriately colourful and quirky. The impressive range of eye candy includes eye-popping artworks, nautical knick-knacks and bright designer furnishings. There are a wide variety of rooms on offer, from Doubles and Twins to Standard, Superior and Deluxe. Though they vary in size (standards are quite small), all come with the trademark fun design of the hotel; the spacious Studio 6, which can sleep six with large bunk beds, is the best room for families.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Set in a green and hilly area at the edge of the city centre, this welcoming family-friendly hotel is certified green and offers modern, tasteful rooms, a comprehensive spa and very good service. The 220 rooms are smart and comfortable, equipped with parquet flooring, stylish furnishings and decent views, and amenities include fridges and satellite televisions. There are family rooms with two sofa beds, and restaurant meals are available in smaller sizes for half the price. There’s also cosy, armchair-filled library that holds regular film screenings and weekly bedtime stories (for adults and children).
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Blue Lagoon has drawn visitors to Iceland for decades; a thermal pool, fringed by moss-covered lava fields and with mysterious restorative qualities. Interiors feel suitably Icelandic, though there are subtle Italian influences too, and light installations and fixtures include gently pulsating sun- and moon-like orbs. Rooms are calm, comfortable spaces and children are welcome to stay. For families with children over the age of 18, the resort’s star amenity is its cavernous spa, a world-class wellness facility segmented by multiple relaxation zones.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This chic hotel is part of the Blue Lagoon resort and it offers comfortable, minimalist rooms. It’s incredibly family-friendly, offering children’s robes and floating devices for kids in the lagoon. Large windows throughout the property allow plenty of natural light during the day, as well as views across the lunar-like landscapes outside. There is no artwork on the walls, but the lights and furnishings are conspicuously stylish, beds are very comfortable, bathrooms are large and have good quality showers, slippers and toiletries.
Read expert review
The 89 rooms within Hótel Reykjavík Centrum are charmingly decorated in bright and breezy colours with vintage-style floral furnishings, striped wallpapers and old photos. It’s set across three interconnected buildings, the oldest section of which was built in 1764. Mod-cons are decent – large televisions, private safes, mini fridges – and beds are comfortable. Infants aged up to two stay free in all room types, and children aged from three to 12 stay free when sharing a Deluxe Room with one or two adults.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This small hotel, located close to the centre of Reykjavik, offers simple but comfortable rooms, friendly, helpful staff who can help with tours and tips, and a cosy and stylish lobby area. The aesthetic is intimate and friendly in public areas, a contrast to the minimal rooms. All children under the age of 12 stay free in existing beds and one child under the age of 12 can use an extra fold-out bed free of charge.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Although the imposing white and blue façade of the Radisson Blu Saga Hótel screams ‘chain hotel’, the interior is far more stylish. All rooms are decorated in a fairly spartan ‘Scandi’-style, with fairly rudimentary furnishings – simple bedside tables, comfortable but plain-white beds and bedding, and a table and chair for working and sitting. Most importantly, there are interconnecting spaces for families. The National Museum is a five-minute walk away, and the Nordic House cultural centre, which has concerts, exhibitions and a lovely bistro with lakeside views, is a 10-minute stroll.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Contributions by John O’Ceallaigh