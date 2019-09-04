the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-puglia,-including-pizza-making-classes-and-festivals

Staying at Masseria le Carrube, once a frantoio (olive oil production mill), is much like staying with friends. There is a feeling of space throughout the hotel and an array of seating areas to relax both inside and outside. Bicycles are available to explore the surrounding groves, and the two swimming pools are the key feature of the hotel – both suitable for children. The masseria only has 19 rooms, many with large balconies and terraces overlooking the olive groves, some with views to the Adriatic. Cots and infant beds are available on request in all rooms. A babysitting service is also available to book.



