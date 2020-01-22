the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-madrid,-from-storytelling-sessions-to-cartoon-themed-apartments

There are plenty of family-friendly activities to keep children of all ages amused in Madrid, but of course you want to stay somewhere that suits your requirements too. Several of our recommended hotels for families are close to the Retiro park, where you can take a rowing boat on the lake and musicians, jugglers and magicians entertain the crowds. The newer hostels have great family rooms with bunk beds and colourful décor that children love, while our selection of aparthotels with kitchens make mealtimes a bit easier too. Here’s our pick of the best family-friendly hotels in Madrid.
This four-star hotel occupies an elegant, six-storey, sky-blue building from the late 19th-century in the smart Salamanca district. You will feel your stress slipping away as soon as you walk into the lobby, which has a grey and navy colour palette and marble floors. Retiro park is down the road and there are free bikes, making it easy to explore the surrounding area. It’s a great choice for families and has triple rooms with a double and a single bed, as well as family rooms that sleep up to six with a double bed, two single beds and two bunks or a sofa bed. Cots and buggies are available on request and babysitting can also be arranged.
LaNave is dubbed a ‘poshtel’ and has the warm feel of a hostel and the quirky design details of a boutique hotel. Lovers of loft-style industrial architecture will feel right at home in this 19th-century building, which was formerly a factory that made railway components. The large, open space has been cleverly remodelled, making the most of original features. Each room is different, but all have natural light. The family rooms with bunk beds sleep up to four, and the informal vibe will suit people travelling with children. Cots are provided on request and there are socket covers for safety. Board games, jigsaws and DVDs are available for entertainment.
Ever fancied sleeping in a theatre? At the Casual Madrid del Teatro you can – almost – as the décor is inspired by musicals and plays, with the 37 rooms themed to recreate the sets of musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Fame, Mamma Mia and Cabaret, or plays such as Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet. This is a fun, no-frills option right in the city centre that would suit families who don’t want to blow the budget on accommodation. You can book triple or quadruple rooms, and some have bunk beds. Cots are available and they give you a free baby pack with a buggy, papoose and bath on request.
It’s all about modern style and a no-fuss attitude at One Shot Recoletos 04. With a handy location in a smart neighbourhood, easy airport access, and reasonable rates, it will appeal to people of all ages who are looking for a comfortable base and aren’t bothered about having loads of facilities. The jolly, multilingual team are more than happy to offer great tips on where to eat and what to see and do. Children are very welcome and you can book rooms with three beds (with no charge for a child under the age of 11). Cots and baby bathtubs are also available on request.
Fans of Star Wars, The Simpsons and Tintin will love these luxe apartments, with décor based on literary, film and television characters. The apartments are comfortable for families and children will love some of the themes, such as Barbie and Ken or Popeye and Olive Oil. Books and games are available to keep everyone entertained and babysitting can be arranged. The location is also a winner, set on a quiet square in the heart of Madrid de los Austrias, the oldest, most beautiful and most atmospheric part of the city. You feel as if you are in a village staying here.
The Hat hikes up the standard of Madrid hostels with the style of a boutique hotel and lots of good ideas for a comfortable, fun stay without paying silly prices. The traditional 19th-century building has kept its elegant façade but inside things are sleek and contemporary with an industrial feel. Distressed wood and leather furnishings are set against a backdrop of white paintwork in the lobby, where the hipster-café look creates a warm and welcoming vibe. The hostel uses biomass energy and LED lighting and aims to be as eco-friendly as possible. Rooms with a double bed and two or four bunks – some with a mezzanine area – offer a comfortable and practical option for families.
Originating as a ramshackle inn more than 400 years ago, this hotel lays claim to being the oldest in Spain. Now it is more of a chic boutique affair, with four stars, but still has oodles of charm. With a coveted location by the Plaza Mayor, you get the full-on Madrid experience staying here. With rooms sleeping up to six people, the hotel is great for families. Cots and buggies are available and you can buy a children’s bathroom kit and a selection of toys at reasonable prices – €3 (£2.60) for a yo-yo. There is a microwave outside the breakfast room in case you need to heat up baby food or milk.
These days, we are all on a quest to find stylish places to stay that are centrally located with great showers, fast Wi-Fi and affordable rates, aren’t we? Well, the new Room007 Select Sol in Madrid ticks all these boxes. The hotel is on a quiet street, five minutes’ walk from the Puerta del Sol, which is the centre of Madrid. There is a metro station there and also in front of the Teatro Real opera house, which is two minutes away. In the hotel itself, a lot of upcycled materials are used to create a contemporary look in natural tones contrasted with grey and mustard tones. With rooms sleeping four and six people, the 007 is an easy option for families.
The Generator is a fun, no-frills place to stay in the centre of the city. With its laid-back, informal atmosphere, it suits all sorts of travellers who are looking for an inexpensive alternative to mainstream hotels. The attractive lobby and bar areas on the ground floor have tiled and wooden floors, book shelves and lots of leather seating. There is plenty of pleasant space to hang out here. The option of family rooms and dorms that sleep four to eight, together with the unstuffy vibe, make the Generator a great solution for people travelling with children. Cots are provided free of charge on prior request.
With bold design, a buzz and rooms and dorms to suit all, Bastardo is a happy hybrid of hotel and hostel. Cartoon-like portraits and neon signs adorn the floor-to-ceiling windows of the industrial-style lobby, on the ground floor with the restaurant at one end and the bar at the other. A small tiered structure provides seating for concerts and other events. Up on the roof, you can lounge in a deckchair or swing seat. Children will love the colourful designs, and the different combinations of beds make the Bastardo a handy option if travelling with kids. Storytelling sessions and other activities take place regularly.
