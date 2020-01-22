the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-madrid,-from-storytelling-sessions-to-cartoon-themed-apartments

These days, we are all on a quest to find stylish places to stay that are centrally located with great showers, fast Wi-Fi and affordable rates, aren’t we? Well, the new Room007 Select Sol in Madrid ticks all these boxes. The hotel is on a quiet street, five minutes’ walk from the Puerta del Sol, which is the centre of Madrid. There is a metro station there and also in front of the Teatro Real opera house, which is two minutes away. In the hotel itself, a lot of upcycled materials are used to create a contemporary look in natural tones contrasted with grey and mustard tones. With rooms sleeping four and six people, the 007 is an easy option for families.



Read expert review

