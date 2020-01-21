the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-edinburgh,-from-teen-spa-treatments-to-playstations-on-tap

The Wee Dram bunk room is perfect for children – with books, DVDs, games and an Xbox to keep them entertained. Parents can also book the Tamdhu room to create a family suite. If you’d rather have your little one in your room, an extra bed can be arranged in the Deluxe, Bowmore or Caolisla bedrooms. It’s an easy bus ride to the city centre (the stop is just a few steps from the hotel), and Craigmillar Castle, the Commonwealth Pool and Arthur’s Seat are just a short walk away. For adults, there is complimentary bike hire and an honesty bar.



Read expert review

