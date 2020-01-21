the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-edinburgh,-from-teen-spa-treatments-to-playstations-on-tap

There’s no off-season in Edinburgh, thanks to its numerous festivals, fringe events and celebrations – not to mention the Michelin-starred restaurants, thriving café culture, and strong arts scene. It’s also catnip for families, who come to explore Edinburgh Castle, the Edinburgh Dungeon, the Museum of Childhood, and the Storytelling Centre. Picking the right place to stay is important when travelling with children, so here’s our expert’s guide to the best family-friendly hotels in Edinburgh – including the top places to stay for family rooms, child-friendly dining, complimentary toys and games, and proximity to the sights and sounds of Scotland’s vibrant capital.
The Ushers, a well-known Edinburgh family, built this substantial country house in 1840 – and it’s a great choice if you want to be close to the airport for ease or an early flight. Children under three years old stay and dine for free, and there are discounts for guests aged 12-18 sharing a room with their parents or guardians. A reasonably healthy children’s menu (which changes seasonally) offers the likes of hummus and pitta bread, fish goujons, and pancakes with fresh berries. Children will love the big swimming pool, which has special family hours. If more distraction is needed, nearby Jupiter Artland is a contemporary sculpture park: great for exploring, with outdoor workshops for families.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Luxurious bedrooms, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and lavish afternoon teas in the Palm Court add up to a sophisticated 21st-century version of a truly grand hotel. The Balmoral takes its young guests as seriously as the adults, with a range of services for specific ages. For babies, everything from complimentary meals to cots and play mats are available. Older children get their own turndown service with milk and cookies – plus backpacks, games, books, magazines and films. Teen spa treatments are offered in the wellness centre. Adults, meanwhile, appreciate the spa – with its 15-metre lap pool, sauna, steam room and gym.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This is one for little gastronomes, with Grazing by Mark Greenaway offering child-friendly servings of smoked salmon and chicken supreme, as well as roast beef with all the trimmings. And how often do you see hake fillet with crushed new potatoes on a children’s menu? In the rooms you can request baby bath units and mats, bottle warmers, sterilising units, children’s bathrobes and slippers and travel cots. Kids of all ages will be entertained with children’s films and television channels – and there’s plenty here for adults too, from the railway-themed cocktail bar to the swimming pool and Guerlain spa.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This smart, sassy West End hotel has 12 modern boutique bedrooms – as well as a popular all-day bar, steak restaurant, and an underground bar (it’s a gin distillery by day, and a lively watering hole by night). The Huxley and Kyloe restaurants both offer children’s menus, along with activity packs to keep the wee ones entertained. The serviced apartments – located close to the hotel – are perfect for families. Two of the two-bedroomed flats have their own garden, so there’s plenty of room for children to play. Cots and folding beds are available, plus toy boxes and a Nintendo Wii.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Radisson Blu’s rooms easily accommodate children – with folding beds, travel cots, and a Global Explorers Activity Pack stuffed with crayons, colouring books, games, and a packet of sweets. PlayStation 4s are also available on request, and kids will find their own bathrobes and slippers in the room – as well as a swimming pool in the basement. The Royal Mile location is great for kids of all ages: Edinburgh Castle, the Storytelling Centre, Museum of Childhood, Dynamic Earth and the Camera Obscura are all just a few minutes’ walk away. Adult guests can enjoy the small spa, gym and pool.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Wee Dram bunk room is perfect for children – with books, DVDs, games and an Xbox to keep them entertained. Parents can also book the Tamdhu room to create a family suite. If you’d rather have your little one in your room, an extra bed can be arranged in the Deluxe, Bowmore or Caolisla bedrooms. It’s an easy bus ride to the city centre (the stop is just a few steps from the hotel), and Craigmillar Castle, the Commonwealth Pool and Arthur’s Seat are just a short walk away. For adults, there is complimentary bike hire and an honesty bar.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
For every parent who loved Treasure Island or Kidnapped, the chance to stay at R.L. Stevenson’s childhood home is not to be missed. Adults will adore the four-poster in the master bedroom, while children will be intrigued by their twin-bedded room with its African-style décor upstairs. This house is filled with fascinating things, and the owners make guests of all ages feel very much at home. This is a very personal experience, and you can even dine with the family on request.
Read expert review