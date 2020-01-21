the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-dubai,-from-action-packed-kids’-clubs-to-wild-water-parks

It’s not hard to see why Dubai is such a family-friendly wonderland. Walking along the winding paths of Atlantis’ blooming gardens, past pirate-ship playgrounds, with butterflies threatening to land on the tip of your nose, it’s plain to see how much effort has gone into creating fairy tale escapes for visiting tribes. Atlantis also offers free access to its water park, as does Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Lapita is within an entire collection of theme parks. Affordable options are available too, including some all-inclusive resorts with plentiful activities.
What could be perceived as gaudy to the grown-up eye, must seem glorious to a child: Atlantis’ tower-topped, red-brick façade recalls Disney fairy tales, its iconic central arch hinting at gateways to mythical kingdoms; inside, every detail seems exaggerated. There are shops selling toys, art, perfume, clothes, jewellery and souvenirs, and guests get free access to Aquaventure water park and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. With so many guests losing themselves in the avenues, enduringly polite staff must feel as though they’re forever herding cats, but they never show it. Besides Disneyland, there probably isn’t a more magical resort for children, and all family facilities and services are available.
One of Dubai’s original beach hotels – cleverly designed so all rooms have sea and Burj views – offers guests complimentary access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, the excellent fun zone next door (where an 18-metre waterfall flows every 10 minutes), plus there are watersports, tennis and squash courts, and a climbing wall. It is an easy and relaxing place for children: the kids’ club is a large building with different play areas that escapes the sun and is open (without a charge) from 8am to 8pm (for guests aged two to 12). Families may prefer to stay in ground-floor garden suites, with a kitchenette, and child-safe locks on the sliding doors.
This family-oriented, Polynesian-themed resort – a little odd in the Emirates, but nevertheless stylishly done – is located within walking distance of Dubai’s theme park complex (Motiongate, Legoland and Bollywood Parks), and the buildings are set around lagoon-style pools and a lazy river. There are two children’s clubs for different ages with climbing walls and activities such as henna painting, while parents can escape to the spa that offers massages and traditional hammam treatments. Interconnecting rooms, cots and rollaway beds make stays comfortable for all ages and family-friendly events include the Friday brunch.
With a string of low-rise buildings set among gardens with streams, waterfalls and a pride of peacocks, this resort feels incredibly relaxing. All suites can accommodate two adults and two children under 16. There are two shaded children’s pools, a kids’ club (four to 11 years) and teens’ club and camel rides. For even more activity, guests can opt for the Wibit inflatable waterpark, donut rides and watersports. Adults can try the challenging nine-hole golf course, which has hosted the likes of Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo.
This family-friendly resort is located at the heart of the vast Madinat Jumeirah complex, arranged around Venetian-style waterways and on a private stretch of beach. The complimentary Sinbad’s Kids Club has play areas and pools with activities such as face painting and crafts, restaurants cater to young guests with children’s menus and highchairs, and cots and interconnecting rooms can be arranged. Free unlimited access to Wild Wadi Water Park next door and rides around the resort on the abras will banish boredom. The Mall of the Emirates is also a 10-minute drive away (home to a bizarre indoor ski slope).
This palatial property features neoclassical architecture, muted desert tones and sophisticated interiors, but despite the grandeur is social and fun, as well as family-friendly. There’s a shaded children’s pool and the huge kids’ club (free for children aged over four). Playground and daily activities include soft archery, sensory games and face painting. For little ones, there are high chairs and children’s menus in the restaurants; cots, bottle warmers, sterilisers and baby bath amenities in rooms; and babysitting services. The resort has its own watersports centre for water skiing, windsurfing and wakeboarding.
One of Dubai’s most-sought after stretches of sand is occupied by this expansive low-level property, home to eight restaurants and six pools – a week is hardly long enough to experience it all. Two of the pools are for families, with another two reserved just for children; if splashing about gets old, the Ritz Kids club offers a programme of daily activities and a dedicated playroom. Some of the accomodatation interconnects, cots are complimentary for infants up to two years old and a rollaway bed can be provided. Dubai Marina, with its mall, zipwire and yacht-lined waters, is within a few blocks.
Rixos may lack the architectural pizzazz typical of many of The Palm’s hotels but scores big for its fabulous kids’ club (not to mention authentic Turkish hammam and great restaurants). There are two outdoor pools, a separate kids’ pool, motorised and non-motorised water sports, basketball and tennis courts, and staff members are friendly and attentive without being overbearing. While parents indulge in a treatment using products by French spa brand Thémaé, younger guests are occupied with a full schedule of activities. The hotel is one of Dubai’s few properties to offer all-inclusive packages.
Contributions by Lara Brunt and Jenny Johnson