the-best-family-friendly-hotels-in-barcelona,-including-board-games-and-film-screenings

Spain is a welcoming country for families and culturally feels very inclusive for children – segregated eating, for example, is dimly viewed, and little ones stay up later than in other countries. But several hotels make concessions for the smaller ones in the party, from welcome packs that might include a soft toy or book, to crayons in the restaurant or their own toiletries, and the grander hotels occasionally have a kids’ club. Below is a list of those that go the extra mile. Here’s our pick of the best family-friendly hotels in Barcelona.
The Camper shoe people have created a fun, informal and eco-friendly reimagining of the hotel experience, which eschews conventionally luxurious trappings but which cossets in unconventional ways, from complimentary food and drink to staff genuinely concerned with making their guests feel, literally, at home. Children under eight stay free, and cots are provided where appropriate. The constant availability of snacks and soft drinks, along with a welcome backpack for kids, make the hotel hugely popular with families, and the separate sitting rooms (with sofa bed) are great for giving slightly older children their own room.
A modern, 241-room hotel just back from the beach. With plenty of facilities and two pools, there’s lots to do. There’s a terraced garden and pool at its centre, which has just enough fun and quirky going on for children (plastic flamingos amid the aromatic plants and citrus trees, a Louvre-inspired pyramid rising from the shallow pool and a small kitchen garden of herbs and vegetables). Also soothing is the waterfall, which mimics the sound of the waves, themselves fractionally too far away to hear. Children stay free in cots or extra beds up to the age of 12. This includes breakfast and a cartoon wash bag containing children’s toiletries.
The Majestic has long been a place in which locals take pride (and will come to dine or drink). It’s grand in the old sense, but kitted out with every modern facility, including the rooftop pool, an excellent spa with a dazzling range of treatments and a well-equipped gym. There are children’s menus in each restaurant, along with colouring books and crayons, and kids under four do not pay for breakfast. Free cots are provided for babies and children under 12 pay half-price. There are connecting rooms across various price categories. Firm, good-quality mattresses in the room ensure an excellent night’s sleep.
The Carla provides striking Seventies-inspired interiors within a historic carapace for the price of somewhere far less imaginative. There are no connecting rooms, but room 107 is large enough for an extra bed and has a private terrace that can be accessed from the adjacent room. Cots and extra beds are provided free of charge for children up to 12 years old. There is no gym or pool, but there is a peaceful and shaded terrace at the back, which makes for a good place for a coffee, or have relaxing chats with your family.
Housed in a former textile factory, this boutique beauty is conveniently located near El Born and Ciutadella Park. Whilst a warmly hued interior with eclectic furnishings and smile-inducing flourishes prove both whimsical and inviting, it’s the harmonious spa and high-calibre dining that far exceed expectations. There are free bike rentals and an ample rooftop sundeck with a small swimming pool. Baby cots and extra beds are available on request, free of charge. Triple bedrooms are also available for families. All children are gifted with a cuddly stuffed animal.
The España is a much-loved Barcelona institution, which started out as an inn for travellers in the 19th-century. Many of the original features have been sensitively restored, including bronze coach lamps and Catalan inscriptions carved into the wall bidding guests ‘goodnight’, ‘bon voyage’ and so on. Some rooms have small sofa beds that can be used for a supplement of €60 (£53), while cots are provided free for babies up to two years old. Sweets and special toiletries are offered to children. Breakfast takes place in the fun ‘Hall of Mermaids’, which has cool turn-of-the-century aquatic murals.
This mini-palace on Passeig de Gracia has been renovated into an urban suites-only hotel, with exclusive services such as digital ambiance controls and on-demand personal assistants. Parents have a choice of spaces for lounging, sunbathing, yoga or can enjoy the spa facilities which include a sauna and saltwater hydro-massage whirlpool tub. Baby cots and portable bathtubs are available on request, free of charge. All suites accommodate up to three children comfortably. Complimentary child amenities include a small library space, a ‘passport’ stamp book of popular family sites and a welcome toy.
This elegant hotel oozes convivial comfort in design-centric surrounds. While the earth-toned bedrooms and art-filled public spaces offer a glimpse into upscale Catalan living, the expansive rooftop terrace and sundeck is really the place to be. While little ones play in the pool, adults can swill classic cocktails by the climate-controlled pool or take a break on a selection of comfy seating, while enjoying a spectacular 360-degree city views as backdrop. Complimentary baby cots are available on request, while supplementary beds are available to older children. Upon arrival, all children are gifted with an own-brand stuffed toy.
A luxuriously appointed hotel located in a former bank amid the glorious Modernista facades of Passeig de Gràcia. The facilities are top-notch, from the rooftop pool all the way down to the expertly staffed spa and indoor pool in the basement. The selection of restaurants and bars is particularly fine, and the relaxed attitude to families is refreshing in somewhere this grand. You’ll find little gifts in the rooms, as well as children’s menus and a new play zone at the Blanc restaurant. This is a particular godsend for parents enjoying a leisurely brunch, and has board games, toys and a screen for showing movies. There are also Family Suites.
This five-star urban resort is perched atop the verdant Mount Tibidabo, just a seven-minute walk from the famous Tibidabo Amusement Park. The star of the show is the huge terrace area where you can soak up the panoramic vistas from the comfort of your deck chair. Café 1925 is suitable for everything from breakfast to dinner, with an excellent tapas selection offering the likes of patatas bravas and Ibérico ham. Babysitting services, children’s menus and special activities for children make this an excellent option for families.
