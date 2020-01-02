the-best-exercise-bikes:-is-indoor-cycling-an-effective-way-to-lose-weight-and-avoid-the-gym?

If the thought of going to a crowded gym brings you out in a cold sweat and gets your heart pumping for all the wrong reasons, the idea of creating a personalised home gym may have crossed your mind.
And if cycling appeals, your eyes will turn to a static exercise bike (or a turbo trainer – a stationary device to which you can attach your ‘real’ bike. As an example, check out the Tacs Flux Smart Trainer, available for £549 at wiggle.co.uk.)
The best exercise bikes are less bulky than a treadmill or a cross-trainer, and it means you would swerve the journey to and from the gym (time efficient for those with busy schedules) or avoid the traffic you might encounter on a road bike (all the while sheltered from the elements), enjoying the same health benefits and performance improvements in the comfort of your own home.
It’s the one-stop solution to all your weight loss goals and gym-going woes. Right?
The idea of pedaling away in front of your own television is certainly an attractive one. The new generation of smart indoor bike trainers are oh-so covetable, and many can be linked up to training apps such as iFit, which uses Google Maps to simulate a real route, or virtual reality training programs like Zwift. However, they’re also expensive (we’re talking about you, Wattbike Atom and TechnoGym Bike Forma).
And while there’s no doubt that a session will help you to shift calories, blitz fat and lose weight (cycling is a cardiovascular exercise which raises the heart rate and burns energy), according to Andy Vincent, personal trainer at luxury London health club Third Space, there are both pros and cons to relying solely on a stationary bike to meet your goals.
“Fixed bikes are low impact, as they remove the ground force reaction through the joints – so it’s a great way to train and keep joints healthy in the process,” he explains. “But they do tend to overload the hips. If we sit all day, our muscles shorten in response to a seated position. Cycling reinforces these muscle patterns, since it provides limited range of hip flexion. This can make them even more prone to being overactive and tight, and because the movement patterns are so limited, you don’t get the all-round strength and conditioning that you would get from more multi-directional styles of training.”
While Vincent acknowledges that stationary bikes are convenient – “you don’t need to take much time out of your day to fit it in” – and safer than road cycling (certainly if you live in a city), he points out that mentally, it’s tough to train at home. “If you’re getting more advanced, you’ll need more sprint-based training. This can be hard to achieve when trying to self-motivate – it’s much easier out on the road or in a class.”
But of course, that’s not always possible. A home exercise bike is a particularly practical plan for those with children, since parents can keep an ear out while still squeezing in time for themselves – without having to plan their regimes around childcare.
And according to Rhian Stephenson, the CEO of cult indoor cycling studio Psycle, studies have shown that road cyclists who use stationary bikes for shorter, high intensity interval training can significantly improve performance on the road without having to put in hours and hours of work.
Plus, this is a form of exercise which is pretty much accessible to anyone, regardless of experience and prowess. It’s a good place to start if you lack confidence. “It’s low skill – pretty much anyone can use a static bike regardless of coordination, which means you can train hard without having to worry too much about mastering technique. It’s easier to progress at the start, and newer bikes can give you output readings like watts, distance, and calories, so you can easily track your workout.” he says.
Stephenson agrees. “Most people feel comfortable riding a bike – so there’s very little barrier to entry. One of the great things about indoor bikes is that you can have a class with a huge spectrum of capabilities all riding together. As you’re in control of your resistance, you can train with anyone and work at your own pace.”
However, as Vincent warns, cycling is very specific, and has less crossover than other sports. “You won’t be able to all of a sudden run 10km off the back of your training,” he emphasises. “Cycling is quad dominant, and you really want to get all the big muscle groups firing. Seated bike work pretty much leaves the glutes – your largest muscles – dormant, and loads up the thighs really heavily.”
But that said, there a wider variety of exercises which can be performed on a stable indoor bike than you might think: “The handlebars on indoor bikes can allow for different body positions that aren’t possible on a road bike. We can target muscles in the core and arms and use interesting choreography to get into areas you wouldn’t use on the road,” Stephenson points out.
“Riding out of the saddle means that you target more of the leg, whereas traditional cycling can be quite quad dominant. We also incorporate weights into our classes, which increases the upper body focus and can also be a brilliant way to spike heart rate and challenge the cardiovascular system.”
According to Stephenson, a Psycle-style work out targets not only the quads but also the hamstrings, calves and glutes, as well as the muscles of the back, triceps, biceps and shoulders in the upper body.
So, what other tips does Stephenson have for making the most of a workout on an indoor bike? “If you’re looking to buy an exercise bike to use at home, get one with cleated pedals. Cleated shoes are a must. They allow you to work a full pedal stroke consistently and build power in your hamstrings and glutes. It’s also important that the seat and handlebars can be adjusted horizontally as well as vertically. Working the resistance is key, it’s not just about pedalling as fast as possible.
“Varying the intensity of your leg speed and resistance will help you work through different energy systems and of course, interval training is one of the best ways to build strength. Lastly, a killer playlist is key.”
Itching to go? Whether you’re ready to blow the budget on the best exercise bike around or you’re on a hunt for a more affordable option, here we review the best indoor bikes to get you started, including models under £500 and even under £200 (and others that cost quite a bit more…).
Contents
- 1 1. Wattbike Atom
- 2 2. Reebok GB50 One Series stationary bike
- 3 3. Life Fitness RS3 Lifecycle recumbent exercise bike
- 4 4. ProForm Bicycle Indoor Tour de France 5.0
- 5 5. NordicTrack VX650 exercise bike
- 6 6. TechnoGym Bike Forma
- 7 7. Viavito Onyx folding bike
- 8 8. JLL Pro IC300 indoor cycling exercise bike
- 9 Our conclusion
1. Wattbike Atom
£1,599, wattbike.com
A firebolt of a home exercise bike, the Wattbike Atom claims to be the ‘smartest’ indoor bike trainer. It’s eerily silent (handy if you feel the need to train at an ungodly hour). The emphasis is on date and analysis, which gives serious cyclists the edge when it comes to performance. It’s intuitive to use, and integrates easily with third party apps (a smart device, App or Android, is required to get started) The Atom comes with flat pedals as standard, but it has a standard pedal fitment so you can use your own pedals if desired.
Buy now
2. Reebok GB50 One Series stationary bike
£224.99, Sports Direct
This nifty upright bike from Reebok has a wireless pulse to monitor your heart rate, and rides smoothly thanks to a 9kg flywheel. The screen is simple to use and it’s easy to monitor your performance. It’s also simple to adjust, and to customise your workout to target different muscle groups. There’s no excuse not to hop on.
Buy now
3. Life Fitness RS3 Lifecycle recumbent exercise bike
£2,095, John Lewis
If it’s a comfortable recumbent bike with a reclined seat which you seek, try this one from Life Fitness. Recumbent bikes serve to spread your weight over a wider surface area, so it doesn’t put so much stress on the bones and joints. This one has a dual-grip front handlebar, and a fitted console with 14 pre-programmed workouts. Easy, accessible and efficient. If you’re keen to keep an eye on your heart, there’s also five ‘HeartSync’ programmes tracked via the handlebar sensors or wireless chest strap (also compatible with Android and Apple apps).
Buy now
4. ProForm Bicycle Indoor Tour de France 5.0
£1,599, Fitness Inn
This is the official Tour de France training bike, no less. It looks the part, simulates terrain realistically, and is compatible with iFit as well. It’s also complete with high definition video workouts (visible on the 10-inch touch screen) and 24 pre-set programmes As well as offering plenty to keep you entertained and motivated, it’s easily adjustable and simple to assemble, with clip in pedals. It’s certainly good enough for us.
Buy now
5. NordicTrack VX650 exercise bike
£499.99, Fitness Superstore
This NordicTrack bike is under £500, but it still boasts 22 digital resistance levels and 26 built-in workout apps. The upright frame shape feels like a real road bike – except that this bike has an EKG Grip Pulse, which allows you to monitor your heart rate. It’s compatible with iFit, which means it gets a big tick from us – but the feature we really rate is the music port and console sound system with 2-inch speakers, which will turn any old domestic room into a motivational disco on a bike without the need for headphones (just don’t wake the whole house up). It’s also easy to move around between rooms, as it’s on wheels, and there’s an inbuilt fan to keep you cool.
Buy now
6. TechnoGym Bike Forma
£2,250, Fitness Superstore
The premium machines from TechnoGym wouldn’t look out of place in any luxury gym, so this is an investment to make if you’re serious about your home workouts (price includes delivery and installation). It’s comfortable, intuitive and simulates cycling on the road. It feels like a safe, simple, neat-looking choice that does what it says on the tin, but with all the benefits: it connects to the MyWellness platform and to your tablet, and has three training positions: standard, City bike and race, as well as heart rate training. According to TechnoGym, proper pedalling in the different positions available involves all the muscles from your legs, from the calves to the glutes.
Buy now
7. Viavito Onyx folding bike
£94.99, Sweatband
If storage and space (or price) is your main concern, and your other half can think of nothing worse than a bulky exercise bike taking up precious floor space, then you might consider a collapsible or foldable exercise bike. We like the sleek look of the Viavito Onyx, which is incredibly good value for money. It might be compact (and cheap), but it’s still perfectly robust – a buy for beginners with little room to spare. It’s lightweight but still stable and comfortable (thanks to a padded adjustable seat) and boasts eight different magnetic resistance levels.
Buy now
8. JLL Pro IC300 indoor cycling exercise bike
£299.99, Amazon
With six vertical handlebar adjustment levels, plus six horizontal and ten vertical seat adjustment levels, this is a seriously adaptable bit of kit for toning a variety of muscles and conditioning your body in comfort. A hefty 20kg flywheel means it rides just like a regular bike, and it’s easy to move around.
Buy now
Our conclusion
An indoor bike is a great way to turbo charge your fitness routine, lose weight effectively and smash personal performance targets. If you’re short of space and on a budget, there’s the Viavito Onyx folding bike (£94.99, Sweatband) but if you’re looking to invest in a high-end bike trainer, try ProForm for size – it’s the official training bike for the Tour De France (£1,599, Fitness Inn). And for the ultimate home gym, it’ll be the dependable (but pricy) TechnoGym Bike Forma (£1,857, Fitness Superstore) that you’ll be after.