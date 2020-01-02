the-best-exercise-bikes:-is-indoor-cycling-an-effective-way-to-lose-weight-and-avoid-the-gym?

If the thought of going to a crowded gym brings you out in a cold sweat and gets your heart pumping for all the wrong reasons, the idea of creating a personalised home gym may have crossed your mind.

And if cycling appeals, your eyes will turn to a static exercise bike (or a turbo trainer – a stationary device to which you can attach your ‘real’ bike. As an example, check out the Tacs Flux Smart Trainer, available for £549 at wiggle.co.uk.)

The best exercise bikes are less bulky than a treadmill or a cross-trainer, and it means you would swerve the journey to and from the gym (time efficient for those with busy schedules) or avoid the traffic you might encounter on a road bike (all the while sheltered from the elements), enjoying the same health benefits and performance improvements in the comfort of your own home.

It’s the one-stop solution to all your weight loss goals and gym-going woes. Right?

The idea of pedaling away in front of your own television is certainly an attractive one. The new generation of smart indoor bike trainers are oh-so covetable, and many can be linked up to training apps such as iFit, which uses Google Maps to simulate a real route, or virtual reality training programs like Zwift. However, they’re also expensive (we’re talking about you, Wattbike Atom and TechnoGym Bike Forma).