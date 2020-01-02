As the internet plays an ever greater part in our social lives, with sites such as Facebook helping us to keep in touch with our friends, it’s inevitable that we use it to help run our love lives as well.

Online dating and dating apps are one of the most popular ways to meet a new partner and there are more than 1,400 sites in the UK alone, catering for people from all walks of life and interests.

So whether you’re mad about dogs, passionate about green issues or a connoisseur of fine wines you’re sure to find someone who shares your interests.

Here is the pick of the best dating websites and apps – not forgetting our very own website dating.telegraph.co.uk.

The best dating sites and apps in the UK

1. Match.com

Best for: getting back out there

Free membership (limited)

3 million users in the UK

Synonymous with online dating, Match.com has someone for everyone. Create a detailed profile, then find your potential partner through a criteria search. You can go on “zen mode” to be only contacted by those who meet your criteria.

It’s free to become a member but you can only send and receive messages if you are a subscriber. Subscription costs from £12.99 per month for six months.