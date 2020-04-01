The Best Clothing & Sneaker Mid-Season Sales Happening Now

Though we might not be too aware of it from inside the four walls we’re confined to by government request, warmer weather is on its way. And when we eventually, hopefully in the not too distant future, make a grand entrance back into the outside world, we’re gonna need a new look when we do so.
There are a long list of mid-season sales running that’ll help prepare for that monumental day for less. From sportswear and fitness outfitters like Nike and adidas to luxe destinations such as MATCHESFASHION, we’ve rounded up a one-stop guide to the latest savings. You’ll also find these sales, as well as many others, at our sales hub.
Scroll to shop the best of the mid-season sales.
Harvey Nichols

What’s the deal? 25 percent off with code SPRINGHN25
24S

What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off
Urban Outfitters

What’s the deal? Up to 65 percent off
HHV

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
Eastbay

What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25
Champs

What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25
MATCHESFASHION

What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off
Verishop

What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off
Luisaviaroma

What’s the deal? Up to 80 percent off
Nike

What’s the deal? Up to 40 percent off
Slam Jam

What’s the deal? Up to 60 percent off
adidas

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
PUMA

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
COS

What’s the deal? An extra 20 percent off with code EXTRA20
Under Armor

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
Footlocker

What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25
