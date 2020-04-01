the-best-clothing-&-sneaker-mid-season-sales-happening-now

Though we might not be too aware of it from inside the four walls we’re confined to by government request, warmer weather is on its way. And when we eventually, hopefully in the not too distant future, make a grand entrance back into the outside world, we’re gonna need a new look when we do so.
There are a long list of mid-season sales running that’ll help prepare for that monumental day for less. From sportswear and fitness outfitters like Nike and adidas to luxe destinations such as MATCHESFASHION, we’ve rounded up a one-stop guide to the latest savings. You’ll also find these sales, as well as many others, at our sales hub.
Scroll to shop the best of the mid-season sales.
Harvey Nichols
What’s the deal? 25 percent off with code SPRINGHN25
24S
What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off
Urban Outfitters
What’s the deal? Up to 65 percent off
HHV
What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
Eastbay
What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25
Champs
What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25
MATCHESFASHION
What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off
Verishop
What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off
Luisaviaroma
What’s the deal? Up to 80 percent off
Nike
What’s the deal? Up to 40 percent off
Slam Jam
What’s the deal? Up to 60 percent off
adidas
What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
PUMA
What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
COS
What’s the deal? An extra 20 percent off with code EXTRA20
Under Armor
What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off
Footlocker
What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25
Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.