the-best-clothing-&-sneaker-mid-season-sales-happening-now

Though we might not be too aware of it from inside the four walls we’re confined to by government request, warmer weather is on its way. And when we eventually, hopefully in the not too distant future, make a grand entrance back into the outside world, we’re gonna need a new look when we do so.

There are a long list of mid-season sales running that’ll help prepare for that monumental day for less. From sportswear and fitness outfitters like Nike and adidas to luxe destinations such as MATCHESFASHION, we’ve rounded up a one-stop guide to the latest savings. You’ll also find these sales, as well as many others, at our sales hub.

Scroll to shop the best of the mid-season sales.

Harvey Nichols

What’s the deal? 25 percent off with code SPRINGHN25

24S

What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off

Urban Outfitters

What’s the deal? Up to 65 percent off

HHV

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off

Eastbay

What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25

Champs

What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25

MATCHESFASHION

What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off

Verishop

What’s the deal? Up to 70 percent off

Luisaviaroma

What’s the deal? Up to 80 percent off

Nike

What’s the deal? Up to 40 percent off

Slam Jam

What’s the deal? Up to 60 percent off

adidas

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off

PUMA

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off

COS

What’s the deal? An extra 20 percent off with code EXTRA20

Under Armor

What’s the deal? Up to 50 percent off

Footlocker

What’s the deal? 25 percent off orders over $50 with code SPRING25

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.